Have Investors Lost Interest In 'Clean Energy'?

Before 2011, global investment in clean energy (wind, solar, biomass, biofuels etc.) grew rapidly. Then in and around 2011, many governments abandoned renewables subsidies in favor of capacity auctions, and growth in global clean energy investment ceased. Investment in North and South America has not increased since 2007, and in Asia, it has not increased since 2015. Clean energy investment in Europe has been declining steadily since 2011, and investment in the UK and Germany is now approaching zero.

The current level of investment (~$300 billion a year) is also too low to support a global transition to renewable electricity and to meet global emissions targets. The indications are that it will reach adequate levels only if lavish government subsidies are reinstated. The global renewable electricity transition may fail simply because of a lack of funding.

A year ago, using data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), I put up a post discussing global "clean energy" investment between 1Q 2005 and 2Q 2017. BNEF has now published a new report adding a year of data through 2Q 2018 along with some more detailed graphics. This post reproduces some of the more interesting ones, with an emphasis on Europe.

First, we will deal with the question of the inadequacy of clean energy funding. According to the BP Statistical Review, global electricity demand in 2017 was 621 TWh higher than in 2016, an increase of 2.5%. Table 1 shows how this added demand was filled:

*Wind, solar, geothermal, biomass, waste, biofuels etc.

To decarbonize the world's electricity sector and to meet emissions targets, enough renewable generation must be added each year a) to cover increased global demand and b) to replace a significant amount of fossil fuel generation. Table 1, however, shows that the 307 TWh of renewable generation added in 2017 was enough to fill only about half of the increase in global demand.

The other half was filled mostly by more FF generation. Renewable generation - and funding - would have to increase by a factor of at least three to achieve both a) and b). Investments approaching a trillion dollars a year rather than ~$300 billion would therefore be closer to the true requirement, and with batteries not included.

Now on to the selected charts (there are a number of other interesting charts in the BNEF report that are not shown here). First a plot of global clean investment by sector. It shows investment going flat after subsidies were discontinued in 2011:

Figure 1: Quarterly global clean energy investment by sector. "Other" includes biomass and waste, geothermal, tidal and small hydro but excludes R&D expenditures. I have changed BNEF's colors to make the individual sectors more distinguishable.

Some points to note:

A billion dollars now buys more wind and solar capacity than it did in 2005 because of lower capital costs. Growth in clean energy capacity will therefore be higher than shown.

Partially offsetting this is the fact that investments are given in nominal, or current, dollars (small type, bottom left). A constant-dollar plot would show lower overall growth in investment.

Investment in biofuels effectively disappears after 2015.

Total investment since 1Q 2005 is approximately $3 trillion with grid upgrades and other ancillary expenses ignored.

During 2017, clean energy supplied 8.4% of global electricity consumption, or about 3.5% of total global energy consumption.

Another question is why solar investment should dominate. The answer seems to be that solar is the easiest and cheapest to install, i.e. the lowest-hanging fruit. Wind, however, offers a lot more bang-for-the-buck. In 2017, wind generated over twice as much of the world's electricity as solar (1,123 vs. 443 TWh) according to BP.

The regional distribution of trends is broadly illustrated in Figure 2, which plots clean energy investment in the world's three major economies. Investment has remained flat in the US since about 2011, but solar still leads the way. Investment in China peaked in 2015 but has flatlined since then, again with solar leading the way. Investment in Europe peaked in 2011 due to a massive upsurge in solar but since then has fallen back to around 2005 levels because of a slump in solar investment. This is not surprising because unsubsidized solar makes little sense at European latitudes.

Figure 2: Quarterly global clean energy investment by sector, US, China and Europe

Now on to Europe, which has long regarded itself as the world leader in the global energy transition and which started down the renewables path before anyone else. BNEF provides charts for Europe's five major economies - Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain, and these are shown in Figures 3 through 7 below. Investments by sector are not supplied, so I have digitized and plotted the data without the confusing lagged annual mean curve that appears on the other plots. BNEF's box comments are, however, preserved:

Figure 3: Quarterly clean energy investment, Germany

For those who may be wondering what happened to the Energiewende, it's dead in the water. Germany's CO2 emissions are rising, its shaky coalition government is finally coming to the realization that it can't phase out coal and nuclear while keeping the lights on, and clean energy investment has sunk to almost nothing since the 2011 peak.

Figure 4: Quarterly clean energy investment, UK

UK clean energy investment peaked in 1Q 2016, later than anyone else's. Since then, however, investment has sunk to record lows as the government cuts subsidies and transfers its focus from renewables to nuclear. Renewables also take second place to Brexit on the government's priority list.

Figure 5: Quarterly clean energy investment, France

France has invested comparatively little in clean energy, which is not surprising because its electricity sector is already largely decarbonized (81% of France's electricity in 2017 came from low-carbon sources - 72% from nuclear and 9% from hydro).

Figure 6: Quarterly clean energy investment, Italy

Italy's clean investment peaked in 2011 and then rapidly declined as the cost of subsidies became apparent. To say that "retroactive cuts to solar feed-in tariffs have deterred clean energy investment in recent years" is putting it mildly.

Figure 7: Quarterly clean energy investment, Spain

Spain started early on the renewables path, with clean energy investments peaking in 2007-8. Then the global recession struck, and soon it became apparent that Spain's accumulated subsidy liabilities threatened to bankrupt the county. A law was therefore passed in 2012 under which Spain effectively reneged on these liabilities (lawsuits continue) and since then there has been no significant clean energy investment except in 2Q 2018. This is an outcome of the capacity auctions Spain initiated in 2016, the long-term impacts of which remain to be seen.

The bottom line seems to be that clean energy investment flourishes only in the presence of subsidies.

Total clean energy expenditures since 1Q 2005 by country are listed below. Note that these are in nominal (current) dollars:

Germany $257 billion

UK $160 billion

France $ 58 billion

Italy $104 billion

Spain $ 95 billion

Total $647 billion

Total clean energy investment for all of Europe since 1Q 2005 is $932 billion. If costs incurred before 2005 were included the total would probably approach $1 trillion

What has happened in the rest of Europe? Figure 8 plots total investment for the five major economies and total investment for the rest of Europe (obtained by subtracting investment in the five major economies from the all-Europe investment values shown in Figure 2):

Figure 8: Quarterly clean energy investment, five major economies and the rest of Europe

Investment in the five major economies is trending rapidly down, and investment in the rest of Europe it is also trending down, but at a slower rate.

And although BNEF is optimistic about the future of clean energy investment, one of its charts raises questions about how well-grounded this optimism is (Figure 9)

Figure 9: Quarterly clean energy investment, AMER, EMEA and APAC regions

My answers to these questions:

Will AMER (North and South America) break out of the $15-$25 billion range? There is nothing in the data to suggest that it will, but if it does there is the question of which way it will go.

Will EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) ever experience the highs of 2010 and 2011 again? It seems unlikely that investment in Europe will ever return to historic highs and impoverished Africa is unlikely to contribute much. Some Middle East countries, notably Saudi Arabia, have grandiose plans for massive expansion of renewables, but whether these plans will ever be implemented remains to be seen.

Will APAC (Asia and the Pacific) continue to be the driver of green in investment? APAC clean energy investment accounted for only half of total global investment in 2Q 2018 and has if anything declined slightly over the last three years, so calling it "the driver of clean investment" is putting it a little strongly. As to the future, a lot depends on what China and India do, but neither committed to any large-scale renewables expansion in its Paris Agreement submittal and both expect continued dependence on coal for some years to come.

So why is BNEF optimistic about the future of clean energy? In the very brief writeup it makes available for public consumption it has this to say:

Since the 1970s, fossil fuels have commanded a consistent 60-70% share of the global power generation mix. We think this 50-year equilibrium is coming to an end, as cheap renewable energy and batteries fundamentally remake electricity systems around the world. Wind and solar are set to surge to almost "50 by 50" - 50% of world generation by 2050 - on the back of precipitous reductions in cost, and the advent of cheaper and cheaper batteries that will enable electricity to be stored and discharged to meet shifts in demand and supply.

I can get more information by purchasing BNEF's report, but after reading this I decided it wasn't worth the expense.