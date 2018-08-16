Tencent: Will Patience Pay Off?

I fail to see why the regulatory setbacks and the soft earnings have yet to be priced-in especially after the stock has already given up its entire year's gain.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) on Wednesday announced a solid second-quarter revenue that grew 30.2 percent year-on-year ("YoY") while its non-GAAP profit rose 20.3 percent YoY. Unfortunately, investors were expecting more and despite it having already shed $170 billion off its market capitalization this year, the negative surprise has made the market show its unforgiving side, resulting in more bloodletting in the stock of the gaming and social media giant. Shares were down nearly 10 percent premarket.

Tencent’s revenue was 5 percent below consensus estimates based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data. With Online Games accounting for the lion's share of its revenue at 34 percent in Q2 2018, the division's growth at 6 percent has certainly been a drag. Even the revenue from smartphone games, where users are increasingly spending their time on, grew only 19 percent.

Source: Tencent

Sure, the government crackdown on addictive and/or gory games was well publicized. However, the news on Monday of regulators canceling the license for Tencent’s “Monster Hunter: World” game just days after launch really speak of the gravity of the situation. While this would impact the third-quarter results, the action by the government brings to light the challenging environment that Tencent was operating under in the second-quarter.

For instance, it did not manage to receive approval to charge fees for popular tactical tournament games. Delays in getting the new games released exacerbated the hit to the revenue. It was only recently revealed that the state body in charge of games approval has not issued licenses to any new games since March 28. Many analysts likely didn't get to revise their expectations further down in time before the Q2 earnings release. I had, likewise, underestimated the impact.

In April, I wrote about the show of power by the Chinese government towards companies deemed to be causing social ills.

"... its business operations have at times incurred the wrath of the authorities. Just a couple of days ago, regulators instituted a temporary download ban of several apps including those belonging to Tencent and NetEase in an effort to clamp down on undesirable content. Tencent's popular games have also attracted the attention of the authorities. A member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the nation's top advisory body, called video games the new opium. That is a serious statement, given the first Opium War is regarded as the beginning of the “Century of Humiliation” in China. As a result, Tencent has to do the counter-intuitive measure of investing in anti-game addiction studies in an acknowledgment that being proactive beats getting disciplined by the government."

Nevertheless, with the trade tensions dampening the manufacturing sector, I had thought that disrupting the games industry further and thereby reducing the revenue contribution from the services would be the last thing that the Chinese government had in mind. After all, China's historic shift to a more consumption- and service-driven model has turned into an oft-repeated narrative. Unfortunately, for investors, President Xi Jinping has shown his resolve in placing a higher priority on social order over the economy, at least for now.

Unlike President Donald Trump, the Chinese president does not have to worry about pleasing the population in the near-term as the parliament of China has in March scrapped presidential term limits. He also does not have to worry about US-styled impeachment given his firm grip on the key government bodies as well as the military. If only I had a better appreciation of the implication of such developments, I would not have taken the seriousness of the authorities in clamping down "undesirable" contents/games lightly.

Despite the apparently disappointing results from Tencent's gaming revenue, there were bright spots that warrant attention. According to the earnings press release, both internally developed games Arena of Valor and PUBG MOBILE have built up "substantial user bases in overseas market with increasing monetization". The international markets would prove to be pivotal given the heightened regulatory environment in its home country. In addition, the fact that five out of seven new games the company has released were published in the latter part of the quarter meant that the full revenue contribution from these games would appear in the third quarter.

In the Social Networks segment, video subscription revenue doubled and Tencent managed to increase the monetization of the live music broadcast services. Weixin Pay saw the average daily transaction volume increase by over 40 percent YoY despite the mobile payment service already seemingly ubiquitous in China last year. Revenue from Online Advertising also rose an impressive 39 percent YoY and 32 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). As for the up and coming cloud services business, the revenue doubled YoY.

While the Monthly Active User accounts (“MAU”) of its messaging service QQ declined 5.5 percent YoY to 803.2 million, this was more than offset by the YoY growth of 9.9 percent growth of the combined MAU of its more popular messaging apps Weixin and WeChat (the international version of Weixin) which reached 1,057.7 million. The strong increase in MAU was attributed to the "swift growth" of Mini Programs and Weixin Pay. The former is described by Tencent as "an innovative and fast-growing developer platform" within Weixin where developers and system integrators can use to create specialized small programs (see the examples in the snapshot below).

Source: Tencent

Investor Takeaway

After having beaten Alibaba (BABA) to claim the $500 billion market capitalization, Tencent has now fallen below that of Alibaba at $393 billion, even as the shares of both companies have declined generally in tandem since June.

Media around the world are probably having a field day highlighting the first profit decline since 2005 at Tencent. Being an avid follower of news related to the Chinese tech space which, of course, includes Tencent, I was under the impression that given the extensive coverage of the negative developments surrounding the scrutiny of games in China, the share price of Tencent should have already reflected the bearish outlook. As such, when news surfaced last week regarding Tencent's enhanced involvement in the healthcare sector as well as the potential tie-up between Google and Tencent in the cloud business, I reckoned that investor sentiment might change for the better. I then decided to double down on the stock.

My latest entry had a brief stint (three days) in the positive territory but is now clearly in the red. The market is now pricing in a longer than expected recovery in the gaming business as it is still unknown when the government approvals would resume.

I included the price chart of Tencent in several of my prior articles and I reiterated each time that the downside would be limited to the bottom of the multi-year upward trending price channel. With the price declines in the past few days and the disappointment in the 2Q results, the share price (based on the listing in Hong Kong) is expected to touch the support level (currently at ~HK$318) for the first time since late 2016.

Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective, Chart from Yahoo Finance

As for the ADRs, the share price has already breached the support level arbitrary at $40 during the intra-day trading today. Things could get ugly if there is a clear breakdown from the price channel. Call me biased but I fail to see why the regulatory setbacks and the soft earnings have yet to be priced-in especially after the stock has already given up its entire year's gain. As such, while I would continue to monitor closely before considering a third entry, I remain confident in the mid-to-long term prospects and am staying long. Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective, Chart from Yahoo Finance

