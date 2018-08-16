An Emerging Modern-Day Gold Standard? Andrew Maguire Explains

Andrew Maguire and Michael Oliver are this week's radio program guests.

Making unsecured loans into an increasingly vulnerable liability-based fiat banking system is unwise. Yet 99% of the population is unaware that is exactly what they are doing with their checking accounts. Liquidating your unsecured loans to your bank and using the proceeds to buy assets that you hold in your own possession is what this show advocates weekly. But is it possible to retain the same level of monetary liquidity, as you experience in your bank account in order to easily pay your bills and transact business?

Andrew says "yes." He explains how the newly created Kinesis Monetary system, which combines gold and silver with block chain technology, not only enables you to easily transact business but to earn a yield in the process.

Michael passes along his usual helpful views on key markets.

Andrew Maguire sits on the advisory board of The Allocated Bullion Exchange (ABX) and is a consultant and advisor to many international hedge fund managers, bullion banks, directors and metal traders globally, all of whom rely on his highly recognized field of expert market analysis and incredibly accurate ability to forecast.

In 2009, Andrew decided to go public and provided evidence to the U.S. regulators relating to fraud and price manipulation that was being committed globally in the international gold and silver markets. This put him at the epicenter of a storm for exposing what could be the largest fraud in history involving countries, banks and government leaders, which is still an ongoing investigation and does not deter him in his determination to see fair play for all on the trading fields.

He currently advises many other legal firms who are involved in bringing to justice criminal acts within the financial world and rely on his expert advice.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX. In the 1980's Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987 Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992 he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.