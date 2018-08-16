Constellation's Risky, Leveraged Bet On Canopy Growth

On August 15, 2018, Constellation (STZ) (STZ.B) invested $4 billion into Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), a Canadian cannabis company in which Constellation already owned an ~9.9% stake.

Constellation investors did not like the deal: shares of Constellation fell 6.1% on August 15, losing $13.54/share. Constellation lost ~$2.6B in market cap on the date of the deal.

In my view, that drop was not warranted. In exchange for $4B, Constellation received stock and warrants that are worth at least $4.3B. Furthermore, Constellation received the potential to control Canopy Growth itself, and the increase in Canopy Growth's stock price - up 30.4% - increases the value of Constellation's previous shares and warrants in the company.

The deal is not without risks - Constellation is taking on debt and putting that money into a speculative investment. However, even with that said, Constellation received a good price and I expect shareholders to benefit long-term from the optionality offered by Constellation's stake in Canopy Growth.

What is the value of what Constellation acquired?

For $4B Constellation acquired:

104.5 million shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC, TSE:WEED).

88.5 million warrants with a 3-year term and a C$50.40 strike price.

51.3 million warrants with a 3-year term and a strike price at the 5-day volume weighted average price of Canopy shares.

Cost of Canopy Growth Deal (All figures in USD) $ (4,000M) Value of Equity 104.5M @ $32.11 $ 3,355M C$50.40 Warrants 88.5M @ $10.60 $ 938M VWAP Warrants 51.2M @ VWAP $ - Net Gain for STZ $ 294M Market Cap (Loss) 191.2M @ -$13.54 $ (2,589M)

Source: Author based on Constellation filing.

On August 15, 2018, Canopy Growth closed at $32.11/share in the United States and C$42.20/share in Canada. Both figures were up ~31% from the previous close. At those prices, the 104.5 million shares Constellation acquired are worth ~$3.3B USD (~C$4.4B at $1.314 CAD/USD).

Each C$50.40 warrant that Constellation acquired is worth ~$10.60 based on the Black-Scholes model. To estimate this figure, I used a ~$38.36 strike price, ~54% IV based on both American markets and Canadian markets, 2.89% risk-free rate, and 3 year duration. For 88.5 million warrants, this means Constellation acquired ~$940M (~C$1.2B) in warrants.

Constellation also acquired 51.2 million warrants which are exercisable any time in the next three years at a strike price equal to the "VWAP" - the "5-day volume weighted average price of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange." The value of these warrants is primary the potential control they offer Constellation over Canopy Growth:

"As part of its investment, Constellation is receiving 139.7 million new warrants which are exercisable over the next 3 years. Of those, 88.5 million are exercisable at a price per share of C$50.40, a 43.0 percent premium to Canopy’s VWAP, and 51.3 million are exercisable at the VWAP at the time of exercise. If Constellation were to exercise all existing and new warrants, its ownership would exceed 50 percent." (Emphasis added)

At close on August 15th, the value of what Constellation acquired is ~$4.3B, even without assigning any value to the potential control offered by the VWAP warrants. Further, since the deal increased Canopy's price considerably, it also increased the value of Constellation's previous investments into Canopy - even before this deal, Constellation owned an ~9.9% stake in Canopy Growth.

If Canopy can hold its current share price - and Canadian cannabis stock prices are extremely volatile - Constellation got a great deal.

How is Constellation Paying for This?

In a word: leverage. Constellation is borrowing money to give to Canopy Growth.

As of last quarter, Constellation has $210M in cash and equivalents and $10.1B in debt. That debt will balloon to ~$14B next quarter to pay for this deal.

This debt is getting to levels that should worry some investors. Constellation's credit rating is on the lowest rung of investment-grade, with a Baa3 rating from Moody's. Moody's re-affirmed that rating today, saying:

"Constellation's investment in Canopy is a large bet at a very rich price, which can only be justified if the company proves that it can benefit from the changing environment for cannabis in Canada and beyond," said Linda Montag, Moody's Senior Vice President. "Constellation's acquisition appetite has long been a rating consideration, but the deviation from its core beverage alcohol business into an entirely new space introduces potential new risks along with opportunities," she added.

Source: Author based on company filings.

In its press release, Constellation re-affirmed its target leverage of 3.5x:

"Constellation expects to account for its investment under the equity accounting method. As such, the transaction is expected to be accretive to the company’s full year diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2021. In addition, Constellation Brands remains committed to its investment grade rating and therefore, has no plans to engage in mergers, acquisitions or share repurchase activity until the company returns to its 3.5x leverage target, which is expected to occur within 18-24 months of deal closing."

In my view, Constellation's 18-24 month target is very aggressive, although I admire their commitment to restrain themselves from further spending. Given Constellation's guided free cash flow and dividend payments, the company might be able to pay down ~$700M in debt over the next three quarters. But to get to 3.5x leverage, they would need to pay down ~$4.7B in debt or substantially increase their EBITDA and free cash flow - likely both.

While I expect some growth, I anticipate Constellation falling short of this goal. Despite that, Constellation is in little risk of failing to pay their debt, as reflected by Moody's continued investment-grade rating.

Risks of the Canopy Deal

The Canopy Growth deal is not without risks. These risks include:

Canopy Growth and its stock is much more volatile than Constellation. This is reflected in all measures of volatility - Canopy sports a beta of ~3 and an implied volatility of ~54%, while Constellation's beta is -0.16 and its implied volatility is ~26%.

Canopy Growth operates in a new, emerging market - market share and profit potential are unclear. Thus far, Canopy has been very successful at landing orders from various provincial authorities. However, they will need to continue to execute well to succeed.

Canopy Growth trades at extremely lofty valuations. Last quarter, Canopy generated revenue of C$25.9M and has a market cap of $7B. (Recall, however, that recreational cannabis is not legal in Canada until October 17, 2018 - Canopy trades based on future earnings potential, not its current medical cannabis market.)

Constellation is taking on debt to give that money to Canopy. Constellation already has $10.1B of debt (offset by only $210M of cash). The figure will rise above $14B next quarter with completion of this deal. Increasing Constellation's leverage, and for gains that are likely to accrue only in 2021 ("[T]he transaction is expected to be accretive to the company’s full year diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2021") is a risk and could make Constellation share prices more volatile.

In short, money in this deal is flowing from a safe, stable alcohol company to a very speculative cannabis company. This will make Constellation riskier investment than it was in the past - expect increased volatility.

Takeaways

Constellation investors were not pleased with the company's $4B investment into Canopy Growth, giving away $2.6B of market cap on the news. Constellation is making a debt-fueled investment into a speculative industry that will not be accretive to EPS until fiscal 2021.

Constellation will become more leveraged than it has been in years, with Debt/EBITDA ratios moving from ~3.7x to over 5x. Constellation's shares may be more volatile, as the company's massive investment is in a company that is much riskier than Constellation's core business.

However, I like this deal for Constellation shareholders. Constellation received an attractive price for Canopy Growth shares, given the current market prices of Canopy Growth. The warrants that Constellation received will allow the company to see further gains - and to potentially take control of Canopy Growth completely - if Canopy Growth succeeds.

Happy investing!

Did you like this article? Please consider giving me a "Follow" by clicking the orange button above and sharing your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.