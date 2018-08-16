Diana Containerships Is No Sinking Ship: Kalani Should Be Redeemed Now

The article adds quantitative analysis to what has been a series of mostly qualitative comments regarding the appropriate value for DCIX's shares.

The convertible preferred stock underlying the warrants may be redeemed with a premium of 15%. We do not think DCIX investors appreciate this opportunity.

Opportunities exist to terminate the Kalani Financing that is an overhang on the shares. Prior calls to repurchase the Kalani warrants were premature. Now is the time.

Diana Containerships Inc. (DCIX) is an Athens, Greece based container shipping company that currently owns 4 ships: 2 Panamax and 2 Post-Panamax. Following the sale of the containership m/v Hamburg in late July, the company has an unlevered balance sheet with net cash. With the ships worth around $60 million and net cash of $5 million, at face value, DCIX could be worth over $6 per share given current shares outstanding of around 10 million.

However, this is most certainly not possible, given a dilutive convertible preferred equity financing that DCIX management executed in March 2017 with a group called Kalani Investments Limited (“Kalani”). The motivation for the transaction was to enable the repayment of loans: First to The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (NYSE:RBS); second to DCIX’s sister company Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) (also referred to as “DSI”) and an independent third party called Addiewell Ltd. (Addiewell also happens to be the site of a prison in Scotland - isn’t that ironic). Without the transaction, from which DCIX has raised some $44 million of common equity, DCIX would most likely have had to file for bankruptcy or otherwise reorganize. Under these circumstances, DCIX’s shares could have been worth zero.

Here on SA and elsewhere, the convertible preferred equity financing (the “Kalani Financing”) has been derided as super dilutive (it was) and even criminal. There is no denying the loss of value to long-term investors in DCIX. However, at this point, with the cash proceeds from Kalani and the sale of certain containerships, DCIX is now debt free and will avoid any sort of reorganization. Further, using the terms of the Kalani Financing, it’s possible to put a floor value on DCIX shares using “worst outcome” assumptions. That value is around $0.75 per share. However, since DCIX no longer needs capital from Kalani, we believe DCIX can redeem the convertible preferred stock Kalani has the right to buy with a redemption premium of 15% representing a net payment to Kalani of just under $16 million. With such a redemption, DCIX shares should be worth around $4.41. As a result, we are LONG shares of DCIX and recommend investors BUY them on a SPECULATIVE basis.

We’ll get into how we justify the numbers in a moment. But first, here is a little background:

How DCIX got into this fine mess

Diana Containerships was started in 2010 as a subsidiary of Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping initially contributed $50 million to DCIX as part of a private placement that raised over $80 million. The DCIX shares owned by DSX were later distributed to DSX shareholders, and DCIX was then financed through separate equity and bank transactions although management of both companies is the same. DCIX used its capital to acquire containerships. These acquisitions were poorly timed with most of the company’s tonnage acquired when charter rates were relatively high. In addition, management acquired some older tonnage that required the company’s fleet be “upgraded” when they realized the older vessels were not going to be competitive. Even so, DCIX didn’t participate in the larger segment of the containership market and was subject to the cascading impact of larger vessels replacing smaller ones.

The following chart shows DCIX’s key operating and financial stats:

Source: DCIX Annual Reports

Note that in 2016 and 2017, TCE rates and operating expenses were roughly equal while utilization rates reached unsustainably low levels. After general and administrative expenses and interest payments, cash flow from operations was negative in these years: There was no way at this time that the company was going to be able to support the debt that it had taken on to buy its fleet.

DCIX’s recent capital structure

Going into 2017, DCIX had borrowings of $127 million with RBS and a related party loan of $46 million with DSI, DCIX’s former parent. On June 30, 2017, DCIX repaid the RBS loan for $85 million when the outstanding principal was almost $129 million. The repayment resulted in a net gain of approximately $42 million after writing off deferred financing costs and other expenses. The fact that Royal Bank of Scotland took a $42 million loss on its position to get back just two thirds of its money is an indication of how close to bankruptcy DCIX might have been. To make this repayment, DCIX was loaned additional money to the tune of $40 million by DSI and $35 million by Addiewell and used $10 million of cash on hand, some of which came from the Kalani Financing. The DSI and Addiewell financings were not cheap and were short term, and with DCIX still posting negative cash flow from operations in 1Q 2017 (TCE rates of $3,067 per day were meaningfully less than daily operating expenses of $4,816), it was clear that the company needed to (i) sell assets/ships, which it has been doing, and (ii) raise additional equity to survive outside of a restructuring. This is what the Kalani Financing provided for.

The Kalani Financing

On March 21, 2017, DCIX completed a direct offering to Kalani of (i) 3,000 newly-designated Series B convertible preferred shares for which it received $3 million and (ii) warrants to purchase 147,000 of Series B convertible preferred shares. The Series B convertible preferred shares are convertible at any time at the option of the holder into common shares at an initial conversion price of $7.00 per common share, provided that a certain minimum trading volume of the company's common shares on the conversion date is met. At the option of Kalani, the convertible preferred stock may be alternatively converted into common shares at a per share price equal to the higher of (i) 92.25% of the lowest daily volume weighted average price on any trading day during the 5 consecutive trading day period ending on and including the conversion date and (ii) $0.50. Kalani may elect to convert the preferred stock into shares of common stock at the conversion price or alternate conversion price then in effect at any time. The Series B preferred warrants are exercisable into Series B convertible preferred shares at any time at the option of the holder thereof at an exercise price of $1,000 per Series B convertible preferred share.

What are the implications of the Kalani Financing?

DCIX received $3 million of cash at the time of the transaction. From then on, each time Kalani exercises a warrant to buy a Series B convertible preferred share it pays DCIX $1,000. Kalani can then convert the Series B convertible preferred into common shares of DCIX at $7 per share (which is not happening with today’s stock price) or the higher of the price calculated using the 92.25% formula or $0.50 per common share. The warrants expire on March 21, 2019. As of July 25, 2018, we estimate DCIX had raised approximately $44.2 million through the Kalani Financing with $105.8 million of convertible preferred stock (out of a total of $150 million) that could still be issued as illustrated below:

Sources: As stated above plus Alacran Investments

The problem with the Kalani Financing structure is that it has a variable conversion price feature that means DCIX might have to issue a huge number of shares to Kalani. This overhang together with selling pressure from Kalani relating to shares acquired in the past has negatively impacted DCIX’s stock price.

Once it has obtained its shares, Kalani can sell them in the market and hope to capture the 7.75% discount. If Kalani gets lucky and the stock spikes up, then its profits may be higher. Indeed, there is considerable speculation on SA as to the amount of money Kalani might have made when this has happened although there is no way of really knowing unless you are Kalani. Be that as it may, Kalani is at the mercy of the market with respect to shares it converts. And if it chooses to sell, not only is Kalani subject to market prices but it also needs to work within the trading volume constraints of DCIX which can be quite limiting: Kalani had rights to acquire some $105.8 million of Series B convertible preferred shares as of July 25, 2018, and DCIX’s equity market capitalization is some $14 million (as of today) with average daily trading volume of around 900,000 shares, although most days it is much less than that (300,000 to 400,000 share days are much more common). And, on top of that, Kalani is subject to a 4.99% cap on ownership of DCIX’s common shares (which is about $700,000 today). Hence, the process of Kalani exercising its warrants to buy Series B convertible preferred, converting said preferred to common then selling the common is cumbersome.

Given these constraints, the Kalani Financing is not necessarily the big money maker some might think unless DCIX shares spike when Kalani has a meaningful number of common shares available to sell at the time. And, if I were Kalani, I’m not sure my business plan would be to count on DCIX shares spiking in price to make a profit. From a more rational perspective, we would expect Kalani to make some $11.625 million from its investment in DCIX. That’s $150 million times the 7.75% discount. With the remaining warrant position of $105.8 million, the amount is $8.2 million.

A key assumption regarding the Kalani Financing

The analysis in this article is based on the assumption that the alternative conversion price formula for Kalani is the higher of (i) 92.25% formula and (ii) $0.50. This is as reported in the financial statement footnotes to DCIX’s Annual Report. However, when the Kalani Financing was completed, the Statements of Designations for the Series B convertible preferred stock (which may be seen here as Exhibits 3.1 and 3.2) stated in Section 8(a) that “if the Company at any time on or after the Subscription Date combines (by any stock split, stock dividend, stock combination, recapitalization or other similar transaction) one or more classes of its outstanding shares of Common Stock into a smaller number of shares, the Conversion Price [for the convertible preferred] in effect immediately prior to such combination will be proportionately increased.” If this were the case, the $0.50 floor price would be adjusted upwards each time DCIX completed a reverse stock split. Clearly, this did not happen. As such, the above language was either wrong or ignored and DCIX’s disclosure potentially misleading.

Downside valuation

So, given these circumstances, what is a downside value for DCIX. First, let’s look at the value of DCIX’s remaining container vessels as shown in the following chart:

Source: Alacran Investments and DCIX 2017 Annual Report

While an investment in DCIX is not only about an investment in the containership business given the situation with Kalani, the value of DCIX’s remaining containerships is a factor in valuation. Please note we have deliberately skewed the value of DCIX’s vessels to the upside, given that containership fundamentals have improved considerably over the last year. This change of fortune is reflected in the performance of other containership equities such as Costamare Inc. (CMRE), which is up over 20% this year, and Seaspan Corporation (SSW), which is up over 25% (both excluding dividends). Although the containership business is not the primary focus of this article (the focus is the Kalani situation), I have quoted a recent report from a Jefferies analyst which concisely sums up how things look:

“The containership market continued its steady improvement during 2Q18 as Asia-Europe volumes have continued to increase in recent quarters while Transpacific volumes have also continued to increase during that same timeframe. With current idled containership capacity declining to less than 2%, the lowest level since July 2015, the outlook for the containership market appears more attractive as robust EU and US economic growth should keep containership demand growth above containership fleet growth in both 2H18 and 2019.”

Another reason for optimism regarding DCIX containership values is the company’s recent charter activity. Recent gross charter rates for the Pamina went from $9,500/day to $11,950/day (+26%); the Domingo from $8,500 to $12,800 (+51%); the Pucon from $10,750 to $18,000 (+67%); and the Rotterdam from $13,150 to $18,200 (+38%). If we assume average TCE rates of $15,000/day, average operating expenses of $7,000/day, 360 days/year, and $8 million of general and administrative expenses, DCIX should have cash flow of around $3.5 million. And $8 million of G&A is very high: Pyxis (PXS), another small shipping company, makes do with about $4 million of G&A. There is potential upside from cost reduction.

Second, let’s look at DCIX’s balance sheet pro forma for recently sold vessels:

Source: Alacran Investments and DCIX 2Q Press Release

Note that DCIX’s balance sheet pro forma the recent vessel sales is debt free with net cash of $5 million. Adding in the value of the vessels gives DCIX a total asset value of $65 million. We have also allowed for the issuance of $5 million worth of shares of restricted stock to management (as per the most recent DCIX Annual Report). This gives a total future equity value of $60 million for current holders.

Now, we need to factor in the impact of the Kalani warrants when they are exercised and converted into common stock. For the purposes of this downside case analysis, we have assumed that all the remaining Kalani warrants (approximately 105,800 as of July 25, 2018) to purchase Series B convertible preferred stock are exercised. We have then assumed that the Series B convertible preferred is converted into DCIX common stock at $0.50 per share, which is the lowest possible conversion price. Combined, these transactions result in the receipt of $105.8 million in cash proceeds from the exercise of the warrants to purchase Series B convertible preferred and that 211.6 million shares are issued on the subsequent conversion to common at $0.50. These steps are summarized in the following chart:

Source: Alacran Investments and DCIX SEC Filings

This gives a per share value of $0.75. However, there are some flaws in this analysis. Most obviously, it is unlikely that with the current stock price and Kalani in the process of exercising warrants to purchase preferred stock and converting it to common that the overall conversion price will be as low as $0.50 per share. If we change the Kalani conversion price to $1.2915 per share (92.25% of $1.40 which is where the stock has been trading recently), then the future fully diluted equity value becomes $1.80 (+29% upside) as shown below:

Source: Alacran Investments and DCIX SEC Filings

The following chart shows a sensitivity table with the average Kalani conversion price on one side and total ship value on the other.

Source: Alacran Investments

Note that should investors decide to attribute a higher value to DCIX’s shares and the price goes up and stays up, they are ironically helping themselves since they are by design increasing the Kalani conversion price and reducing the dilutive effect of the Kalani Financing. Note too that the values are not that sensitive to the value of DCIX’s vessels. In addition, readers should note that if Kalani chooses not to exercise all its warrants this adds upside to the valuation. Below is a sensitivity table with the average Kalani conversion price on one side and percentage of remaining Kalani warrants exercised on the other.

Source: Alacran Investments

This table summarizes our base case of outcomes. Be that as it may, we think investors are overlooking a significant possibility: Redemption

Contrary to popular belief, the Series B convertible preferred shares may be redeemed

Warning: For the sake of completeness, this section is long and wordy

The Statements of Designations for the Series B convertible preferred stock may be seen here as Exhibits 3.1 and 3.2 to the Form 6-K in the link. There are two series of convertible preferred stock, B-1 and B-2, although they have the same terms (as far as we can tell). Remember, Kalani owns warrants to purchase Series B convertible preferred stock. So, to get shares of DCIX common at a discount to market, Kalani must exercise its warrants by paying DCIX $1,000 per warrant, receive shares of Series B convertible preferred stock then convert that stock to common shares in DCIX (and sell in the market if they so choose).

So, let’s focus on the Statement of Designations for the Series B-2 convertible preferred stock which may be found here. We think most (if not all) of the remaining preferred stock that may be issued is Series B-2. Section 6 of the Statement of Designations discusses redemptions. Specifically, section 6(a) discusses a Triggering Event Redemption. But first, let’s look at what the definition of a Triggering Event is. This may be found in Section 30(uu):

"Triggering Event" means the occurrence of any of the following events after the date hereof: (i) the suspension from trading or failure of the Common Stock to be trading or listed (as applicable) on an Eligible Market for a period of five (5) consecutive Trading Days; [not interesting for us right now] (ii) the Company's notice, written or oral, to any holder of Preferred Shares or Warrants, including, without limitation, by way of public announcement or through any of its agents, at any time, of its intention not to comply, as required, with a request for exercise of any Warrants for Preferred Shares or a request for conversion of any Preferred Shares into shares of Common Stock that is requested in accordance with the provisions of any Statement of Designations, other than pursuant to Section 4(d) [which relates to the 4.99% ownership restriction] hereof; [in other words, all DCIX has to do to trigger a redemption is to say that it doesn’t want to exercise any more warrants, or issue any more convertible preferred stock, or convert said preferred into common – easy really!] (iii) [then more definitions follow]

Now, let’s go to the language on how a redemption is accomplished in section 6(a):

Triggering Event Redemption. Upon the occurrence of any Triggering Event, the Company shall within two (2) Business Days deliver written notice thereof via facsimile or electronic mail and overnight courier (with next day delivery specified) ("Triggering Event Notice") to each Holder. At any time after the earlier of a Holder's receipt of a Triggering Event Notice and such Holder becoming aware of a Triggering Event and ending (such ending date, the "Triggering Event Right Expiration Date") on the twentieth (20th) Trading Day after the later of (x) the date such Triggering Event is cured and (y) such Holder's receipt of a Triggering Event Notice that includes (i) a reasonable description of the applicable Triggering Event, (ii) a certification as to whether, in the opinion of the Company, such Triggering Event is capable of being cured and, if applicable, a reasonable description of any existing plans of the Company to cure such Triggering Event, and (iii) a certification as to the date the Triggering Event occurred and, if cured on or prior to the date of such Triggering Event Notice, the applicable Triggering Event Right Expiration Date, such Holder may require the Company to redeem (regardless of whether such Triggering Event has been cured) all or any of the Preferred Shares by delivering written notice thereof (the "Triggering Event Redemption Notice") to the Company, which Triggering Event Redemption Notice shall indicate the number of the Preferred Shares such Holder is electing to redeem. Each of the Preferred Shares subject to redemption by the Company pursuant to this Section 6(a) shall be redeemed by the Company at a price equal to the greater of (i) the product of (a) the Conversion Amount to be redeemed multiplied by (b) the Redemption Premium and (ii) the product of (x) the Conversion Rate with respect to the Conversion Amount in effect at such time as such Holder delivers a Triggering Event Redemption Notice multiplied by (y) the greatest Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock on any Trading Day during the period commencing on the date immediately preceding such Triggering Event and ending on the date the Company makes the entire payment required to be made under this Section 6(a) (the "Triggering Event Redemption Price").

What does this mean?

It means that if DCIX is not going to allow the exercise of the warrants, issuance of convertible preferred stock or related common shares then Kalani is going to redeem. Let’s assume now that the redemption is based on the amount of preferred it can own since it’s not clear how a redemption would work if Kalani just owns warrants. If we assume Kalani can own $105.8 million of convertible preferred stock, for which Kalani would have paid $105.8 million to the company, then DCIX would owe them the greater of

the product of (a) the Conversion Amount [$1,000 times the number of convertible preferred shares or $105.8 million] to be redeemed multiplied by (b) the Redemption Premium [115% as defined elsewhere in the Statement of Designations] [which comes to $121.67 million or a net payment to Kalani of $15.87 million] and the product of (x) the Conversion Rate [$1,000 divided by the conversion price calculated using the 92.25% factor or the number of shares to be issued for each share of convertible preferred stock] with respect to the Conversion Amount [$105.8 million] in effect at such time as such Holder delivers a Triggering Event Redemption Notice multiplied by (y) the greatest Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock on any Trading Day during the period commencing on the date immediately preceding such Triggering Event and ending on the date the Company makes the entire payment required to be made.

Thus, in this second part, if DCIX’s stock price spikes up as measured by closing prices, Kalani has the right to receive the value of the would be converted shares from its ownership of the convertible preferred stock. This is where it gets tricky. Right now, we do not think investors in DCIX are expecting any sort of redemption of the Kalani warrants. All you need to do is read the SA chit chat to reach this conclusion. However, once the market starts to pay attention to redemption possibilities, we think DCIX should trade up to a price that reflects some sort of redemption potential. However, we now touch upon the big risk related to the redemption provision: Any increase in DCIX’s trading price following the declaration of a “Triggering Event” could result in a meaningful increase in the redemption premium payable to Kalani pursuant to part (2) above.

Even so, we think that investors are massively undervaluing the possibility of a Kalani redemption. And what is DCIX’s value if a redemption can be completed with a 15% premium. That price is $4.41 per share. Here’s how the math works:

Source: Alacran Investments and DCIX SEC Filings

So, here are a few things to think about: First, it’s not clear that Kalani really owns much of the Series B convertible preferred stock at any one time. It’s not shown on DCIX’s balance sheet at all. As a result, the mechanics for redemption of something that they don’t own are hard to determine. When DCIX creates the Triggering Event Redemption, does Kalani automatically exercise all their warrants and invest many millions in DCIX until their redemption price is paid? Maybe, but this is not clear from the documents. However, for now, let’s assume that this is the case. Let’s assume too that the documents afford DCIX the ability to have a negotiation with Kalani to terminate the related financing. Using the methodology in the previous chart, below is a table showing DCIX’s valuation with potential payments to Kalani for “redemption."

Source: Alacran Investments

What is a reasonable redemption payment?

As discussed earlier, with its remaining warrant position, Kalani stands to make around $8.2 million acquiring shares of DCIX using the 92.25% discount price then selling them in the market. Taking $8.2 million today to avoid all the brain damage (risk, time and effort) of exercising warrants to buy convertible preferred, converting to common and selling might make sense. However, if I’m Kalani, I say “no way”, I want my full redemption price of $15.87 million. Further, I might say: “I’ll take $20 million and I will waive my right to get a higher redemption price if the stock spikes up following the Triggering Event.” Even then, DCIX should be worth $3.99 per share. We think DCIX should trade up to this level once investors focus on the contractual redemption provisions available to terminate the Kalani Financing.

Note that the redemption payments could easily be financed by debt collateralized by DCIX’s remaining ships. Alternatively, part of the payment could be satisfied with shares thus motivating Kalani to enhance DCIX’s share price.

Why would Kalani want to be redeemed?

Well, first, they have a contractual obligation to accept redemption (even if the terms are not well defined).

However, as previously mentioned, the process of Kalani exercising its warrants to acquire Series B convertible preferred stock, converting this stock to common shares of DCIX and then selling the shares in the market with the 4.99% ownership cap is a cumbersome process. The goal of this process is to capture the 7.75% discount on the conversion price relative to the market price. Upside exists to Kalani if DCIX shares run up. Downside and possible losses exist if the stock falls and stays down.

As more shares of DCIX are issued and the market capitalization of DCIX increases, the chances of a run up in the share price become slimmer and the chances of the share price drifting down from the Kalani overhang and selling pressure increase. Ultimately, Kalani could end up with shares in a “shell company” that owns 4 containerships and a sizable cash position. We find it hard to believe that this is the end game that they want.

Further, given the trading volume value of DCIX shares relative to the potential total value of the Series B convertible preferred, for Kalani to exercise its entire warrant position before the warrants expire on March 21, 2019, it would most likely have to hold a significant position in the Series B convertible preferred shares, which pay no dividend, for some time. It would need to do this to permit conversion into DCIX shares over time.

Why should Kalani want the risk of the DCIX share price going against it? Or the risk that they end up with an illiquid shell company position? Or the risk that they have a non-earning illiquid convertible preferred for some time?

We don’t think Kalani wants these risks! Kalani should be happy to be redeemed. If Kalani is rational they will not “cut off their nose to spite their face” and they will negotiate a redemption at a reasonable price.

Why would management want to do this?

Management has a $5 million potential equity stake in DCIX. With a termination payment to Kalani, they would stand to own about 10% of a small containership business and might have some real upside. In a scenario in which all the Kalani warrants are exercised and converted to common shares, they would own less than 3% of a business that would be mostly cash with limited upside. On top of that, DCIX management does own some (161,700) shares of restricted stock. A deal with Kalani would enhance the value of that position.

Also, a successful negotiation with Kalani would add credibility to a management team and a company that, for most investors, has been a money losing proposition. If the deal is terminated, then DCIX would have other options for raising equity. With the Kalani Financing in place, no institutional investor is ever going to give them equity.

In addition, management of DCIX has a fiduciary duty to maximize value for shareholders. Some would say that management has been negligent regarding this duty in the past by entering into the Kalani Financing in the first place. This would have been a hard case to make with a DCIX bankruptcy a possibility. Today, however, bankruptcy is off the table, and there are clear options that result in greater value for shareholders than maintaining the Kalani Financing in its current form. In our opinion, management has an obligation to explore these options.

To close, in this recent press release, management paints a pretty rosy picture of where things stand with DCIX. This is what they said:

“With the repayment in full of the Diana Shipping Inc. loan, the Company has no outstanding debt on its fleet of four modern container vessels. The transition from a highly leveraged company in breach of financial covenants during the first half of 2017 to a debt free balance sheet today represents a remarkable turnaround for the Company, which can be largely attributed to management’s successful refinancing of its outstanding RBS credit facility in June 2017, its ability to raise additional equity capital and the strategically timed sales of certain of its containerships at attractive prices during the past 8 months. With this transformation, the Company is in a far stronger position.”

Curiously, while giving themselves a big hug, they chose not to mention the overhang from Kalani. Let’s hope they are thinking of addressing the issue.

Conclusion

We believe management of DCIX/DCI should negotiate with Kalani and aggressively pursue options that make financial sense to redeem the Kalani warrants. As the above analysis shows, such a transaction may result in considerable value creation for DCIX’s existing shareholders, DCIX management and even Kalani.

What are the major risks?

Management may not be able to successfully negotiate a reasonable termination payment. Indeed, the actions of management are the biggest risk in this situation.

Kalani may not act rationally and accept a reasonable termination payment.

DCIX moves forward with a redemption that is more expensive than we anticipate.

The world economy slows down and/or trade tariffs cause the containership market to weaken and the value of DCIX’s ships to decline.

Conclusions

DCIX shares have downside to around $0.75.

Terminating the Kalani agreement and redeeming the Kalani warrants could create an entity that is worth $4.00 to $4.50 per share.

Allowing for the possibility of such a transaction leads us to believe that DCIX is significantly undervalued.

We recommend purchase of DCIX shares on a speculative basis.

Disclaimer: Note this author owns shares of DCIX and may buy or sell the company’s securities at any time. All content in this report represent the opinions of the author. The author has obtained all information within this document from sources believed to be accurate and publicly available. However, such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. The author makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any information or regarding the results obtained from its use. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and the author does not undertake to update this report, or any information contained within it. This document is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this document may include forward-looking statements which would include any statements that are not statements of historical fact. Any or all the author’s forward-looking assumptions or beliefs about future events may turn out to be wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may buy or sell/short shares of DCIX at any time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.