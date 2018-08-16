NetApp: Sinking Yet Again

NetApp, however, is still up a decent amount for the year. Given uncertainty in the broader memory/hardware industry, it might be a good time to hit pause on NetApp.

The entire memory sector has taken a beating of late, with companies like Micron and Western Digital being pummeled on fears of pricing weakness.

Not a quarter goes by that NetApp (NTAP), the Sunnyvale, California-based storage giant, doesn't sink after reporting earnings. The company has followed a fairly predictable cadence over the past year - investors should, by now, know to sell off NetApp post-earnings and buy on the rebound.

NetApp's first-quarter results came in stronger than expected on all fronts. Revenue, margins, and free cash flow all saw robust expansion and exceeded the targets NetApp set in Q4. Top-line growth even saw a modest acceleration from the prior quarter. That's not even to mention a huge doubling of EPS, part of which was boosted by the massive stock buyback program that NetApp has continued to execute.

In short - all seems well at NetApp. However, the company can't seem to shake the doldrums that are gripping the wider memory sector, which is closely interrelated to the storage business. The largest producers of raw memory - that is, NAND and DRAM chips - have seen a massive decline over the past month, as investors pile on the fear that the upswing in memory pricing is at an end and that oversupply will weigh on the industry in the back half of this year. Micron (MU) and Western Digital (WDC), the leading companies in the memory space, are each down 25% and 40%, respectively, from recent highs.

Investors might also be smarting over the recent bankruptcy of Tintri, a recent IPO that failed in about one year after its all-flash array product failed to gain enough traction to keep the company in business. All-flash arrays are now among NetApp's flagship offerings, and are the largest contributor to its growth.

From a pure fundamental and financial perspective, NetApp seems to be firing on all cylinders. But clearly, there are jitters surrounding the memory industry and fierce competition has already put one small flash vendor out of business. This uncertainty is probably what caused NetApp shares to sink 7% after reporting Q1 results:

NTAP data by YCharts

I'll acknowledge that while the coast looks clear with NetApp, investors are right to shy away from the stock. Even after this quarter's selloff, NetApp is still up more than 40% since the beginning of this year, and its valuation multiples are starting to look rich at ~3x forward revenues and 20x forward P/E. I'd much rather buy a beaten-down Micron or Western Digital, which are trading at ridiculous P/E ratios in the 5x range. Of course, as a maker of storage products and one that's less affected by the swings in raw memory component pricing, NetApp is far more insulated from the industry risks that memory makers face. But in my view, the premium 20x P/E is not worth paying for the safety.

NetApp is a hold at the moment. As one of the few enterprise hardware companies to hang on to its YTD gains, investors may soon be looking to rotate into more value-oriented names in the beaten-down semiconductor memory sector.

Q2 download

Let's dive into NetApp's Q1 results in more detail. The quarterly results, taken from the company's press release, is shown below:

Figure 1. NetApp Q1 earnings Source: NetApp investor relations

NetApp, as well as other enterprise hardware companies, have all pointed to robust demand for enterprise storage and enterprise server products, and we can see that continuing trend affirmed in these results. Revenues grew 12% y/y to $1.47 billion, actually accelerating one point over 11% y/y growth in Q4. Note that this is a pretty wide beat relative to Wall Street expectations of $1.42 billion, or +8% y/y. The three-point magnitude of this beat is the same as last quarter's beat (though, as previously mentioned, NetApp shares fell back then too, only to recover quickly over the next several weeks).

Capitalizing on strength in the enterprise computing markets, NetApp also announced new offerings compatible with Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google Cloud Platform (GOOG) in the quarter. As these cloud services begin to grab share from Amazon AWS (AMZN), NetApp should benefit from increased integration and cross-sell opportunities with these cloud providers. And for customers who are still hesitant to dump their data into public cloud services like these, NetApp also provides private cloud solutions that compete against the leading vendor in the space, Nutanix (NTNX).

NetApp also enjoyed a boost in gross margins this quarter. Total gross margins drove up to 65.3%, up 290 bps from 62.4% in the year-ago quarter. The major contributor is an improvement in product gross margins, which bumped up to 54.5% from 48.3% in 1Q17.

Operating costs, too, saw a big improvement. Most notably, the company managed to drop its sales and marketing costs by -3% y/y, a significant improvement in its largest expense category. As a percentage of revenues, sales and marketing costs amounted to just 27.7% this quarter, 430bps better than 32.0% in 1Q17. GAAP operating profits, as a result, jumped 81% y/y to $254 million, while operating margin enjoyed a huge lift to 17.2%, up 660bps from 10.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Thanks in part also to a small tax benefit, NetApp also managed to more than double its GAAP net income to $283 million, up from $131 million in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $1.04 also nearly doubled from last year's $0.60, and smashed analyst expectations of $0.80 with 30% upside. Free cash flow also saw a notable boost, growing 22% y/y to $262 million.

How should investors react?

It's true that NetApp produced great results in Q1. The "legacy" storage provider has shown that it can adapt to a modern cloud-oriented IT environment and shift more of its offerings into cloud-friendly platforms. And in addition, it continues growing its important all-flash array business, which grew its run rate by 50% y/y to $2.2 billion this quarter (up from a 42% y/y growth rate exiting Q4). With one less competitor in the market after the shutdown of Tintri (though its assets were acquired by another small company), NetApp should have plenty of room to continue penetrating in flash.

However, NetApp's rich valuation multiples somewhat necessitate the quality of its earnings. At a 20x forward P/E - far richer than beaten-down memory names, or even other hardware companies like HP Enterprise (HPE) or HP Inc. (HPQ), this outperformance was more or less expected. In the turbulent Q2 season, good just isn't good enough to keep stocks afloat - just look at what happened to companies like Macy's (M) or Facebook (FB).

Acknowledging how strong NetApp's stock performance has been in the year to date, I'd say now is a good time to cash in on gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.