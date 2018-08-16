Ur-Energy : Asymmetric Risk/Reward Opportunity In The United States' Uranium Mining Industry

There is an enormous amount of unfulfilled future demand; current utility inventories are nowhere near what is needed to satisfy that unfulfilled demand. Miners are also refusing to sign contracts.

Quick Overview – Global Uranium Industry

Nuclear power, coming from 452 reactors in 30 countries, accounts for about 11% of the world’s electricity. According to Uranium Energy Corp, 57 reactors are under construction, 152 are on order or planned, and 335 reactors are proposed (pg.26). Current reactors are also upgraded from time to time, as this is more cost-effective, and require more uranium afterward.

The uranium mining industry has been in crisis mode. The spot price is currently in the low $20s, long-term contract prices are below $30, and the average mine needs around $50 per lb. to breakeven. Very few mines have the ability to make profits in the current environment, and even those that can are cutting production. The only thing keeping existing miners alive are long-term contracts, and the majority of those contracts will be expiring in the coming years.

According to Cameco’s 2017 annual report, uncovered utility requirements are expected to amount to 730MM lbs. over the period to 2027. For a comparison, 2018 uranium production is expected to be less than 135MM lbs. with demand at 192MM lbs (pg.33), again according to Uranium Energy Corp. The world’s largest uranium mine was shut down, and Kazakhstan (the world’s top uranium producer) has vowed to reduce production by 20%. There are many other mines stopping/reducing production, and current prices are nowhere near levels needed to incentivize new mines (to meet future demand). Per Cameco's 2017 Annual Report:

“Additional uranium supply will be needed to support the reactor construction programs currently underway but not yet consuming uranium, the return of idled reactors to the grid, and to satisfy utilities uncovered requirements”

(Cameco 2017 Annual Report)

What we are seeing is significant supply destruction and lack of new supply in an industry that is set to grow the most it has in decades (Demand: 192MM lbs./2018 up to 300MM lbs./2030 (paragraph 2)), with utilities needing to sign long-term contracts in the near future. Just like investors, utilities want to get the lowest prices possible and this has created a standoff between the uranium miners and utilities. The utilities have been eating up excess inventory, making negotiations for higher uranium prices impossible. However, that excess inventory is becoming tight, and utilities need to secure supply for their large unfulfilled future demand. Quoting one analyst:

“it will be a bit like musical chairs where they scramble to sit down so that they’re not the utility that’s left potentially paying one hundred thirty six dollars [a pound] like last time… (key question 3)”

This is a scenario in which uranium prices need to rise, and we can therefore predict a switch from pessimism to optimism in the uranium mining industry. The uranium industry is cyclical, and the rewards from catching a shift in fundamentals have historically been substantial.

(Cameco 2017 Annual Report)

Catalysts/Opportunities – Global

The opportunity lies in supply destruction and lack of new supply. In 2017, miners provided 151MM lbs. of the 170MM lb. demand from nuclear reactors, with secondary supply filling that gap (secondary supply is now coming offline, which will be discussed). Most existing miners will refuse long-term contracts until a price level of $50-60 per lb. is reached, and until uranium reaches about $65/lb. there isn't much incentive to build new mines. Uranium Energy Corp reported that 2018 reactor demand is expected to be 192MM lbs., and production is projected to be less than 135MM lbs. (pg.33).

Listed below are the events behind recent supply destruction:

Langer Heinrich mine (lowest cost open-pit uranium mine in the world) placed into care and maintenance until the spot price reaches $40-$45 per lb. Langer Heinrich has 4.5MM lbs. per annum capacity (2017 production was 3.4MM lbs.).

McArthur River/Key Lake placed into care and maintenance for an “indeterminate duration”. McArthur River is the largest uranium mine in the world and has 18MM lbs. per annum capacity (2017 production was 16MM lbs.).

Cameco to purchase 11-15MM lbs. of uranium on the spot market (paragraph 5) to meet the rest of its 2018 and 2019 delivery commitments and maintain an inventory cushion.

US Department of Energy ceased DOE Uranium Barters (pg.31) for the rest of FY 2018 and FY 2019 (4.7MM lbs.).

New physical uranium fund(s) established to purchase uranium off the spot market: Yellow Cake – $200 million USD to purchase 8.81MM lbs. Tribeca Investment Partners plans to launch an open-ended uranium mining fund of $100m. Uranium Participation Corp. (UPC) – $20 million USD to purchase uranium Other investment vehicles to take advantage of uranium upside



Other mine(s) placed on care and maintenance/reducing production.

From these events, production is currently cut to 128.2MM lbs./year, and around 27MM lbs. are being removed/bought from the market. Keep in mind that some mines will also become depleted:

Total: 16MM lbs. of annual supply

New mines take around 10 years to come into production. The sector is growing faster than it did in 1990, and additional supplies of uranium will be needed by 2025.

(Amir Adnani – UEC)

Kazakhstan accounts for 40% of the world’s uranium supply. Previously, uranium could not be taken out of the ground (in this country) without a known buyer at a known price (the spot price and long-term contracts). Because of this, Kazakhstan was flooding the spot market with cheap uranium as their mines produced whether they were in long-term contracts or not. Kazakhstan has recently set up a trading arm, which will allow them to pull uranium out of the ground and not have to sell it into the spot market immediately. This makes them a swing trader of uranium, and this should have a significant effect on the spot price as they will no longer be constantly flooding the market.

Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan’s state-owned uranium producer, will have an IPO in Q4 of 2018. They plan to sell 25% of their business. This IPO is important because the share price for Kazatomprom will be determined by uranium prices. Here we have a company that has control over 40% of the global uranium supply, has their wealth determined by the price of uranium, and has a trading arm set up to influence the price of uranium.

Secondary supplies are also coming offline. For enrichers, prices have reached a point where they can no longer make money from underfeeding. Around $47/SWU is where enrichers start to lose money, and the price currently sits at below 40$/SWU. According to Mike Alkin (6:45-8:52) (former hedge fund analyst, manager, and partner), this should result in another 15-20MM lbs. coming off the market (for each year prices are depressed). However, there were only about 1MM – 2MM lbs. making it to the spot market.

The Fukushima disaster caused Japan to shut down their reactors. This, therefore, caused them to sell the uranium they were receiving from long-term contracts on to the spot market. 9 reactors (pg.28) of 42 operable reactors have been restarted so far, with more to come. For the financial year through March 2017, nuclear power accounted for only 2% of Japan’s electricity. This is expected to rise to 20-22% by 2030 (pg.28). This will help lead to the expected spike in demand, coinciding with the end of Japan’s selling to the spot market.

In summary, there has been and will continue to be significant uranium supply destruction primarily due to unsustainable price levels, coinciding robust nuclear growth. It appears that prices need to rise, especially to incentivize new mines to help cover future demand. If they do not rise, future unfulfilled demand will not be satisfied. The price of uranium is positively correlated with the price of uranium mining companies’ stocks. UxC estimates that annual uranium demand could grow up to 300MM lbs. by 2030 (2nd paragraph).

Risks/Uncertainties

The question is not if, but when, another uranium bull market will occur. The center of this debate is global uranium inventory levels. Inventory levels stand at around 855MM lbs., compared to 2.5 billion lbs. in 1990. 1988-2004 was a period of 17 years where uranium was priced under $30/lb. Investors fear a similar scenario today due to high levels of inventory, but current inventory levels are substantially lower than they were during the “Coma Years” (undeserved pessimism).

(Yellow Cake $YCA IPO presentation)

Yes, inventories are high, but utilities need to keep spare uranium in case of an emergency. Nuclear power is a baseload energy, and at least 2 years of uranium is required to be on hand along with strategic inventory due to the long (12-24 month) fuel cycle. According to Brandon Munro (29:20) (CEO of Bannerman Resources), and the graph above, utilities hold about 3 years’ worth of uranium around the globe, so there is an estimated year’s worth of supply to go through before they hit that minimum.

(World Nuclear Association – The Nuclear Fuel Cycle)

What does worry me is a recession. A recession will not significantly affect the demand for nuclear power, as it is the cheapest and safest baseload energy available, but stock prices may still suffer as recessions tend to affect all stocks despite how “recession-proof” the businesses themselves are. However, it is possible that a recession could help uranium stocks. If uranium prices begin spiking before a recession, or the industry begins to receive a lot of attention, uranium may be viewed as a haven/sure bet.

United States Uranium Market

The United States is the largest uranium consumer on the planet, with 50 million lbs. needed each year to satisfy 20% of the U.S.’s electricity consumption. There are 99 operating reactors, 2 reactors under construction, and 14 new reactor licenses issued/under review. For 2018, over 98% of the uranium will have been imported (pg.30). If this does not change, the U.S. uranium mining industry will vanish. This would have severe implications, and therefore something needs to change.

(UEC Corporate Presentation – July 2018)

URG and UUUU jointly filed a Section 232 Petition, requesting that this issue be acknowledged and taken care of by requiring 25% of the U.S. uranium demand to be domestically produced. Considering Trump’s mindset and recent actions, this should be acted upon. 40% of the uranium supply comes from Russia/Russian friendly countries (Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan). If a conflict were to arise, Russia could cut off a significant portion of current uranium supply which powers a substantial portion of electricity in the U.S.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Commerce (NYSE:DOC) acted on this 232 petition and formally initiated an investigation into the impact of uranium imports on national security. This investigation will “canvass the entire uranium sector from the mining industry through enrichment, defense, and industrial consumption”. The Secretary of Commerce has 270 days to prepare a report to the President and a recommendation, and the President has 90 days to act on the Secretary's recommendation.

With Trump in office, the U.S. uranium mining industry struggling to survive, and the security risk of producing less than 2% of domestic annual uranium consumption, it is highly likely to see a large percentage of market share of the U.S. uranium demand granted to the U.S. miners. Uranium is a small percentage of a nuclear plant’s budget, so fair prices should be expected in policy and it won’t be an issue for the majority of utilities. This will make revenues very stable and predictable, which will increase the valuation of the companies. However, the true rewards will come from the change in sentiment if the U.S. uranium mining industry does come back to life.

Many contracts that will be expiring in the coming years are in the United States, and utilities need to cover unfulfilled demand years in advance. With this and favorable policies on the way, the United States looks to be the best country in which to make an investment in uranium (at least for the next couple of years). Significant contracting activity should be expected around 2020.

*Source of the tables and figure below: 2017 Uranium Marketing Annual Report – U.S. Energy Information Administration (www.eia.gov)

As shown by the inventory levels, the U.S. utilities are close to hitting the 2 years’ worth of inventory minimum requirement (50MM lb. demand annually).

Investment Opportunity In Ur-Energy, a U.S. Uranium Miner

Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) is currently profitable, completely due to long-term contracts locked in years ago. EBITDA stood at 6.343MM for the year 2017 and net income at 76,000. This is the only U.S. uranium mining company making a profit from uranium today due to both UEC's and UUUU's long-term contracts expiring.

They are contractually committed to sell 470,000 pounds in 2018, 540,000 pounds in 2019, 390,000 pounds in 2020 and 190,000 pounds in 2021. For comparison, their contractual obligation in 2017 was 519,000 pounds.

URG should experience the least amount of dilution out of the U.S. uranium mining companies (UUUU & UEC). There are nearly 1.5MM warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $.95 (expiring this year late August), 1.1MM RSUs ($.61) (over half expire at the end of this year), 9MM stock options ($.67) (most expire after 2020), and about 400,000 common shares remaining for future compensation. Common shares outstanding is 146,715,824 compared to a fully diluted share count of about 157,215,824 (excluding expiring warrants). Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash stands at 15MM.

The total NPV (after-tax) of URG based on PEAs (Preliminary Economic Assessment) is approximately $300MM at a rate of 8% from two mines at $65 per lb. (calculations are based on: Year 2015 – Year 2036; Year 2017 - 2029). The net cash flow (after-tax) is projected to be approximately $600MM. On top of this, they have one other property that can be mined (Lost Soldier Project) and a newly acquired promising gold project (Excel Project). The opportunities presented by the Excel Project “were too attractive not to pursue”. These two other projects could be either mined or sold. URG, when devaluation of currency and environmental regulation are considered, competes with producers in Kazakhstan. URG is also pulling more uranium out of the ground than predicted in their PEAs (80% compared to 89%, and they believe they can push 100%).

The total (all-in) cost per pound produced (after operating expenses, sustaining CAPEX, and income taxes) from their flagship property is $36.61. Jeff Klenda (CEO of URG) stated they can get cash costs down to just $13-$14 per lb., and about $27 per lb. all-in cost, when production is ramped up to over 1MM lbs. (costs go down as production rises). Ur-Energy is one of the lowest-cost producers in the world.

URG is doing so well because they have been buying cheap uranium on the spot market and selling it to their contracts, and they plan to continue this,

“For 2018, we expect to sell 470,000 pounds under term contracts at an average price of approximately $49 per pound. We have entered into purchase contracts to cover 460,000 pounds at an average price of approximately $24 per pound” (URG 2017 Annual Report).

Depending on what policies are implemented by Trump, it is possible that this act of selling cheap uranium into contracts could be uninterrupted. This would likely extend the lives of mines, lower costs, and raise the spot price.

Risks specific to URG

URG is profitable, currently, due to its long-term contracts. If those contracts expire and the price of uranium does not rise, the company may have to cut costs, dilute shareholders, put their mine into care/maintenance, etc. However, as discussed, if the price of uranium does not turnaround soon there will be severe consequences for utilities as well.

It's also worth noting that when uranium spot price rises, URG will have less of a profit margin for their current contracts due to buying uranium off the spot market to fulfill those contracts.

As with every company, there are also always the risks of unexpected costs, loss of personnel, problems, disasters, etc.

Conclusion

I see URG, currently, as the best risk/reward profile in the uranium mining industry. Their contracts into 2021 will allow the company to remain healthy until expected contracting activity in 2020, and their extra properties/balance sheet will allow them to remain healthy beyond that period if needed. They can ramp production up to 2MM lbs. quickly and are focused on operational leverage rather than “pounds in the ground”. The company is well positioned to gain from U.S. policies, expiring contracts, and a change in sentiment from pessimism to optimism in the uranium mining industry.

Just a change in uranium prices from their current levels to normal levels will deliver great returns. During the last uranium bull market uranium mining stocks experienced a very violent rise in prices, causing many to have a 1000%+ gain. For example, Paladin Energy (PDN) experienced an 80,000%+ gain. Due to the current circumstances, another uranium bull market, rather than just a rise back to normal prices, is very possible. I can not guarantee that we’ll see the same violent upside this time around, but there is tremendous upside potential. There is an enormous amount of unfulfilled future demand, current utility inventories are nowhere near what is needed to satisfy that unfulfilled demand, and miners are refusing to sign contracts at current prices.

We are currently presented with an interesting buying opportunity, in the short-term, due to the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) significantly reducing their share holdings of URG in order to rebalance their index. URA is dumping millions of shares of a stock that is not particularly liquid over a short period of time, therefore decreasing the price of the stock significantly. The fundamentals of URG have not changed, and this is not dilution. This is simply a chance to get a lower price due to the rebalancing of an index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.