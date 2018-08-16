Medley Capital Corporation's Merger Will Not Save The Company For Long

Medley Management, the manager responsible for the decline of these two BDCs will still be in charge of the portfolio.

Continued under-performance of Medley's two BDCs likely to persist whether or not they are merged together.

Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) reports results, declares 0.10 dividend, earns only 0.02 of net investment income, and requests shareholders approve merger with Sierra Income Corporation, MCCs sister BDC:

My takeaway here is that Medley Capital Corporation had terrible earnings results. So terrible, in fact, that I feel Medley Management (MDLY) had no other choice but to try and merge its two troubled BDCs together and cash out of their externally-managed investment advisory model. MDLY takes the victory lap here, jumping by over 50% in price since the news hit the wires. What's more, MDLY Class A shareholders will receive 0.3836 shares of Sierra Common Stock for each Medley Class A share, $3.44 per share of cash consideration and $0.65 per share of special cash dividends.

By comparison, MCC will only convert into 0.8050 shares of Sierra Income Corp per MCC share owned. This means that MDLY, per share owned, will get half as many shares in Sierra that MCC gets. When you combine the shares and the cash component for MDLYs compensation, MDLY appears to get the better deal.

MCC suffered a net asset value (NAV) decline of approximately 8.4% with the NAV dropping from $7.02 to $6.43 per share. This drop gets worse after calculating the loss to convert into Sierra shares. MCC suffers an additional decline of approximately 8.2% to their NAV upon conversion to Sierra shares. The total quarterly decline inclusive of conversion is 16.6%. This decline comes after the company's last two quarters suffered losses totaling approximately 17%. In total, MCC shareholders have suffered an approximate 33.60% NAV decline from the end of September 2017 through June 30th, 2018. This compares to the current discount adjusted for the merger of 36.4% based on the last stock trade of $3.75 at the time of writing this article. In my opinion, this discount is not big enough to justify an investment in the shares of MCC given the past performance characteristics we have witnessed out of this management team. Based on the current loss rate of MCC, the discount could be erased in less than one year should the merger with Sierra fail to get enough votes. I believe that MCC and MDLY will get enough votes given MDLY's ownership of those two companies. However, I question if Sierra will vote for the deal given the state of MCCs portfolio, discussed in more detail later in this article.

(Source: MCC Investor Presentations, Company SEC filings, Authors Opinion)

Light At The End of The Tunnel Might Be a Train:

While investors might be looking at the future and saying to themselves that things won't be as brutal as a combined entity, I remain very skeptical.

Sierra Income Corp (SIC) has suffered a NAV decline from December 2014 to June 2018 of approximately 19%. These NAV losses were partially offset by their continuous equity offering of Sierra above NAV. In my opinion, this allowed Sierra to dilute their way out of losses and add value by taking in money at a premium to NAV. The offering price back in 2015 was about $10 per share or so, and investors were collecting about 0.80 per share of dividends each year, resulting in cash income of approximately 8% on the money they invested. Let us compare the $10 or so offering price to what investors were paid over the above time frame dating back to 2015 and inclusive of NAV losses. If we take a look at that, Sierra shareholders, in my opinion, suffered from extremely poor investments returns. The dividends basically cancelled out the NAV decline factoring in the offering price premium but provided no return to investors beyond that. (approximately 24% to 30% total investment decline depending on entry point 3-4 years ago, compared to annual dividends of about 8% for 3 years ). On top of these poor returns, if Sierra came to IPO now, investors would likely see their stock trade at a large discount to book value. This discount is based on MCC's stock price of $3.75 which the market knows will be converted into Sierra shares at a rate of 0.8050 per share. Thus, MCC has become the public proxy for where Sierra might trade given that everyone knows MCC will be combined with Sierra should the deal proceed as expected. In summary, should the deal be approved, Sierra shareholders paid a fairly large premium to invest in the company and now will have to sell at a steep discount if they want to exit their investment.

(Source: Sierra Income Corporations Press Releases and SEC filings, Authors opinion)

Medley Managements history is even worse. The company went public back in 2014 at approximately $18 per share and traded at approximately $3.40 per share before this deal was announced. From 2014 and beyond, MDLY continued to promise investors growth in net income per share due to increased scale and increasing AUM over time. MDLY set the initial dividend at 0.20 per share per quarter. MDLY was never able to increase their dividend, and in fact, they began to see declines in the net income per share metric. It wasn't long before the dividend was not covered from their net income per share metric provided by the company earnings release. MDLY continued to pay a 0.20 per quarter dividend despite not earning this dividend on a GAAP basis or by their net income per share metric. Instead, the cash balance appeared to decline, quarter after quarter over time until it dropped in the March quarter to approximately $30M from about $37M in the December 2017 quarter.

(Source: Medley Management Press Releases and SEC filings)

This is when I knew something big was going to happen and that it would impact MCC, most likely, in a positive way through a possible sale of the asset management contract to a larger and more sophisticated asset manager. I quickly took to the comments section of my prior article titled, "No Hope in Sight for Medley Capital" and began the process of acquiring a large amount of shares in MCC.

Little did I know, in my opinion, that Medley Management did not want to let MCC and Sierra Income Corp go so easily. Instead, in my opinion, they found a way to pay themselves a ludicrous amount of money through the sale of their asset manager to their own BDC, Sierra Income Corporation. Unfortunately for Sierra shareholders, they may be pressured by management to vote yes to this deal in order to get the liquidity. Currently, Sierra shareholders have no means to get their money out of the fund other than utilizing the share repurchase program which has a cap on how many shares can be redeemed based on how many total shares are enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan. Due to this need for liquidity, it is my opinion that Sierra Income Corporations stock price will decline upon the launch of their IPO. You see, Sierra shareholders have been oversubscribed to the share repurchase program which has provided limited shareholder liquidity in recent years. I believe there are a large amount of Sierra investors that would like their money back after suffering poor investment results and those investors may dump their shares following the IPO.

The same management team that ran Medley Capital Corporation from a 0.42 quarterly net investment income per share down to 0.02 per share of net investment income over the course of four years is still in charge of the portfolio. They have destroyed value for all three of these investment vehicles. MCC, Sierra Income Corporation, and Medley Management want shareholders to continue to allow them to operate these vehicles as a combined entity. It's my opinion that nothing has changed here. Yes, they are now tossing out the idea of internalizing of the business, but that comes at the cost of buying MDLY. The way I see it, the future of Sierra Income Corporation will be the same as it was in the past. It's the same management and the same highly leveraged and troubled portfolio companies that continue to go bust time and time again.

Sierra Income Corporations Portfolio Credit Quality Exclusive of MCC:

Sierra regularly assesses the risk profile of their portfolio investments and rates each of them based on the categories set forth below. Credit Ratings are assigned to each of the investments in the portfolio that are directly held by the Company, but exclude any off-balance sheet interests of the Company, such as the loans underlying the TRS:

Investment Credit Rating Definition 1 Investments that are performing above expectations. 2 Investments that are performing within expectations, with risks that are neutral or favorable compared to risks at the time of origination or purchase. All new loans are rated ‘2’. 3 Investments that are performing below expectations and that require closer monitoring, but where no loss of interest, dividend or principal is expected. Companies rated ‘3’ may be out of compliance with financial covenants, however, loan payments are generally not past due. 4 Investments that are performing below expectations and for which risk has increased materially since origination or purchase. Some loss of interest or dividend is expected, but no loss of principal. In addition to the borrower being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, loan payments may be past due (but generally not more than 180 days past due). 5 Investments that are performing substantially below expectations and whose risks have increased substantially since origination or purchase. Most or all of the debt covenants are out of compliance and payments are substantially delinquent. Some loss of principal is expected.

The following table shows the distribution of Sierra Income Corporations investment portfolio, not including cash and cash equivalents, on the 1 to 5 investment credit rating scale at fair value as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017:

June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Investment Credit Rating Investments at Fair Value Percentage Investments at Fair Value Percentage 1 $ 33,989,468 3.4 % $ 23,078,445 2.2 % 2 750,610,233 75.7 856,094,329 80.5 3 161,078,438 16.2 147,000,458 13.8 4 10,404,439 1.0 15,505,144 1.5 5 35,327,451 3.6 22,430,714 2.1 Total $ 991,410,029 100.0 % $ 1,064,109,090 100.0 %

As you can see, 20.8% of Sierra Income Corporations portfolio is watch listed and quite possibly will see further credit deterioration in the coming quarters. By comparison,

MCCs portfolio has approximately 26.4% of their portfolio rated tier 3,4, or 5.

Sierra Income Corporation and MCC are in a similar boat going forward. In my opinion, both portfolios, either combined or looked at separately, could quite possibly be in severe and worsening trouble in the near future. As it is, MCCs portfolio is not covering their recently reduced dividend of just 0.10 per quarter from 0.16 per quarter. The lack of coverage of their recently lowered dividend is just disturbing in my opinion since MCC only earned 0.02 per share of net investment income for the June quarter. This begs the question of whether or not MCC will suffer from negative net investment income per share and how that might impact Sierra Income Corporations dividend policy going forward taking into consideration the high amount of Payment-In-Kind income (PIK income) vs. cash income collected at these two BDCs.

Authors Conclusion:

Investors would be best served to avoid MCC stock and the Sierra IPO. I view it as a highly speculative gamble to buy into either MCC or the Sierra IPO. It appears to me that the odds are not in the investors favor despite the current discount offered at MCC. Instead, investors would be best served to stick to best-of-breed BDCs when they trade on sale. There are plenty of other income opportunities available in the market today with similar yields that do not come with these added risks.

My 3 month MCC price trading range target is $3.25 to $3.65 per share.

My IPO price target of Sierra Income Corp is approximately $3.50 to $4.00 per share and takes into consideration my estimate for changes to SICs NAV between now and the Q1 2019 IPO.

I expect these stocks will trade 55% to 62% of Net Asset Value per share, however, I believe that NAV will decline at a pace of approximately 3.5% to 9% per quarter over the next 6 quarters given the portfolio credit quality of both BDCs going forward.

My primary concerns are: Continued worsening credit quality, high amounts of payment-in-kind income vs cash income, decreasing net investment income per share and decreasing NAV per share, the valuation of MDLYs asset manager as a percentage of NAV and how that will be accounted for in terms of asset coverage ratios.

If you are interested in owning Sierra Income Corporation then you'd be better off buying MDLY here at $5.10 since you get paid $4.49 per share of cash ($3.44+0.65 special + two regular 0.20 before closing) and $1.53 per share of value assuming Sierra trades at $4.00 per share. $4 per share is 54 cents on the dollar vs MCCs current 63 cents on the dollar. ($3.73 divided by $5.90 adjusted for MCC)

When comparing which company is the better value, MDLY comes out ahead at $5.10 per share.

You could also short some MCC equal to the difference between the conversion ratios by going long MDLY and short MCC to capture the difference in value.

(Sources: MDLYs Presentation, Press Releases, SEC filings for MCC,Sierra Income Corp and MDLY as well as Authors Opinion)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am still in the process of selling out of my MCC shares over time as described in my previous MCC article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.