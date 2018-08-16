The U.S. Dollar - Midweek Update

In the near term, USD strength looks set to continue. Traders that bet against the market do so at their own peril.

Many commentators are beginning to call bottoms for the Euro and the GBP, however, both are still vulnerable to further downside moves.

The US Dollar has risen against most currencies over the last month, with several notable exceptions.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD is down over the weekend due to fears of European banks' exposure to the chaos in Turkey emerging from Trump's announcement to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum. As the market recovers from the weekend shocks, the Euro will likely experience some limited upside, however, I would use any temporary upswing during the week to enter a short position: (Source: DailyFX/My Own TA)

Sellers have been gaining momentum over the past several days, with a significant break in the vital support at 1.1500. The 100 and 200 hour moving averages will provide a cap on any upside, and any worsening news on EU banks' exposure to Turkey will provide a fresh catalyst for a strong downside move.

GBP/USD

Cable has recently received minor support from recent positive UK Q2 GDP and industrial/manufacturing production data. However, the strength of sellers in the pair is evident with the quick reversal of this move with a combination of negative factors keeping a lid on any meaningful rebound including well publicized Brexit no-deal related issues. The ongoing currency crisis in Turkey will continue to put pressure on the pair as investors seek the relative safety of the US:

(Source: DailyFX/My Own TA)

I would look to short on any positive economic data that pushes price towards 1.2900-1.3000 (near the 200 hour MA).

USD/JPY

Fears of Turkey contagion have accelerated an already weakening pair as investors exit emerging markets and undertake a flight to safety in the Yen. Both the long term trend line and the 100 and 200 hour MAs were broken at 111, and while 110 will likely provide near-term support, it seems to me like a break to the downside is inevitable, especially if global equities fall.

The 200-day MA at 110 is a key break for bears to continue their downside momentum:

(Source: DailyFX/My Own TA)

AUD/USD

I previously forecasted a weak Aussie dollar, and this has been accelerated by the risk-off moves associated with the situation in Turkey. Risks within the Australian housing sector are beginning to surface in an ugly way, potentially forcing the RBA to diverge from its current stance of normalising policy over time. Stagnant wages, a slowdown in the Chinese economy and record household debt levels will continue to constrain inflation in Australia, a stark contrast to the economic boom occurring in the US. As the US Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy and the RBA is forced to turn dovish, the monetary policy divergence between the two nations will weaken the AUD.

(Source: DailyFX/My Own TA)

The importance of the bearish break of the 0.7300-0.7400 trading range is clear, with any move back to 0.7400 providing an optimal place to enter shorts.

NZD/USD

The issues the Kiwi faces are similar to those of the Aussie. The continually escalating trade war between the US and China has given pause to analysts that were forecasting a turnaround in New Zealand's export reliant economy, and with business and consumer optimism in New Zealand tanking, risks within the dangerously over-leveraged housing sector are beginning to surface. As the US Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy and the RBNZ is forced to turn dovish, the monetary policy divergence between the two nations will continue to weaken the NZD.

(Source: DailyFX/My Own TA)

Any upside move from here is likely to be limited, and the support-turned resistance at 0.6800 provides a strong area for shorts to enter.

Economic Events

With Euro GDP mostly released as a non-event, only the GBP, USD and AUD have market moving events left this week. I expect a small upside surprise in GBP CPI due to stronger than expected recent economy activity in the region. US retail sales are expected to be almost neutral while Aussie employment growth is expected to slow to 15k. I expect a more negative result than the consensus for Aus employment growth due to the rapidly deteriorating economic situation there:

(Source: DailyFX Calender)

Conclusion

While the USD is set to continue its strength against most currencies throughout the week due to the ongoing issues in Turkey, investors betting on a turn around in the USD's strength have been provided an opportunity to short the USD/JPY pair.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AUDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.