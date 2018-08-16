Chatham Lodging Trust: Why This 6.3%-Yielding Top-Shelf Lodging REIT Is A Buy

The REIT covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations, but the payout ratio is volatile.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is a promising U.S. lodging REIT for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income. Chatham Lodging Trust has a high-quality real estate portfolio and industry-leading EBITDA margins. The lodging REIT further covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations, and pays its distribution on a monthly schedule. Shares are attractively valued, and an investment in CLDT throws off a 6.3 percent dividend.

Chatham Lodging Trust - Business Overview

Chatham Lodging Trust primarily invests in "upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels". Chatham Lodging REIT is a leading U.S. lodging REIT with a large presence in major U.S. coastal markets.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust Investor Presentation

Marriott- and Hilton-branded hotels are key to Chatham Lodging Trust's business success. Marriott's Residence Inn-brand, for instance, accounts for more than half of the REIT's EBITDA in the last twelve months.

Chatham Lodging Trust further has a robust presence in markets with strong economic fundamentals, such as Silicon Valley, San Diego and Houston.

Here's a brand and market split.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust's high-quality property portfolio has allowed the company to capture the industry's highest EBITDA margin.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

In its immediate peer group, Chatham Lodging Trust has also the highest RevPAR, which stands for revenue per available room, a key financial stat in the industry.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

What About The Dividend?

Chatham Lodging Trust has a widely fluctuating AFFO-payout ratio (thanks to the hotel industry's seasonality), but managed to cover its dividend payout in each of the last eight quarters.

Average quarterly adjusted funds from operations of $0.53/share in the last two years compare against a stable $0.33/share quarterly dividend payout. The AFFO-payout ratio has fluctuated between 46-92 percent, with the average being 66 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Chatham Lodging Trust estimates that its 2018 AFFO-payout ratio will be ~70 percent, which is just slightly more than its average in the last two years. The REIT's dividend yield is one of the most attractive in the sector.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

Guidance And Valuation

Chatham Lodging Trust expects to pull in $1.85-$1.93 in adjusted funds from operations in 2018. Since shares currently change hands for $21.10, investors effectively pay just ~11.2x 2018e AFFO which is a low multiple for a lodging REIT with market-leading profitability in terms of EBITDA-margins.

And here's how Chatham Lodging Trust compares against other lodging REITs in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Chatham Lodging Trust has a highly cyclical earnings profile and a volatile AFFO-payout ratio. The REIT should do well as long as the U.S. economy is roaring ahead, but a recession would most likely cause the number of travelers (both leisure and business) to go down and travel budgets to contract. Hence, I see a U.S. recession and an associated decrease in travel spending as the single biggest risk factor that income investors need to account for when investing in Chatham Lodging Trust.

Your Takeaway

Chatham Lodging Trust is a premier U.S. lodging REIT with a high-quality real estate portfolio and relationships with top hotel brands. The company rakes in the highest EBITDA-margin in its industry and the highest RevPAR in its immediate peer group. The company covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations, but has a volatile earnings profile and AFFO-payout ratio. Shares are not too expensive yet, and throw off a decent 6.3 percent dividend that is paid on a monthly distribution schedule. Despite the risks, Chatham Lodging Trust is still a 'Buy' at today's valuation point, in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.