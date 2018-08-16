Assessing The Korean Automobile Sector

Finding momentum for a recovery

Stock momentum may come from global carmakers’ change of mid/long-term strategic focus

The global automobile sector is becoming less attractive as an investment because of the recent slowdown in the industry. Since 2013, global auto shares have been trading at increasingly higher discounts to their relevant benchmark indices. However, several companies have managed to stage stock recoveries by changing their mid/long-term strategies, which helped them to defend margins and boost profits. Their strategies have been effective because they have shifted their focus from the traditional strategy of boosting sales volume toward ASP increases (meaning more added value) and cost cuts.

Domestic momentum to pick up from 4Q18; cost-cutting efforts to bear fruit

Global finished vehicle makers’ strategic changes can be summarized as: 1) ASP increases led by product mix improvements, increases in premium brands, added content, and business models; and 2) cost competitiveness by using modular platforms. Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF) are likely to see their profits and ASPs increase, especially in advanced countries, through better product mixes (with Santa Fe, Genesis SUV, large SUVs for the North American market, and Mohave F/L) and lower incentives. In particular, the spread of common modules which will be shared among several different models will help reduce cost ratios and improve profitability from 4Q18.

2Q18 preview: slower-than-expected recovery in China to dampen earnings

Overall, 2Q18 earnings should come in weak because of a stronger KRW, slower-than-expected recovery of the Chinese market, inventory cuts in North America prior to the launch of new models, and shipment controls.

2Q18 operating profit forecasts by company:

Korean auto sector bottoming out

Auto shares becoming less attractive as global auto sector slows down

Major automakers have been performing poorly in the stock market due to the slowdown of the global auto industry. The fundamental factor behind the sluggish market conditions is the pedestrian growth in global auto demand since 2013 following a sharp recovery from the financial crisis. Demand in the US and China, the countries that led the growth of the auto industry, is not as robust because: 1) in the U.S., demand has recovered to the pre-crisis level amid a low-rate environment and replacement demand, thus further upside seems unlikely; and 2) in China, growth has slowed since Chinese motorization reached its peak and consumption tax benefits ended.

Although auto shares have been performing relatively poorly vs. the broader market index, the shares of major global players have been moving upward since 2016.

Thanks to a weaker JPY, Japan's Toyota (NYSE:TM) has maintained solid stock market performance since 2016 even with weakening demand for sedans and slowing domestic consumption in the major target markets such as the US and Japan. General Motors is also increasing investments for the future technologies (green cars and autonomous driving) in addition to a string of measures to boost profitability, such as cutting production in North America and heavy restructuring in Europe. Volkswagen (VKLAY) shares have also been recovering since 2016 by responding to fuel efficiency regulations through eco-friendly cars since “dieselgate,” and restoring consumer confidence by playing a leading role in expanding added value through mobility and autonomous driving technology.

In the meantime, Hyundai Motor Group (OTCPK:HYMTF) (OTCPK:HYMLF) (OTCPK:HYMPY)has continued to perform poorly in the stock market, weighed on by a spate of negative issues starting with EPA penalties in 2013, the purchase of expensive KEPCO (KEP) building site in 2014, anemic demand in emerging markets (Russia, etc.) in 2015, rising uncertainties over Kor-U.S. trade under the Trump administration in 2016, the THAAD retaliation issue in 2017, and failed attempts to reshuffle its governance structure, and U.S. trade tariff issues in 2018.

2Q18 operating profit forecasts (Korean listing): Hyundai

(KRW bn, %, %p) 2Q18F %YoY %QoQ Consensus %diff Sales 24,106.9 -0.8 7.4 24,087.5 0.1 Operating profit 832.6 -38.1 22.2 1,011.7 -17.7 Pretax profit 1,205.8 3.5 30.2 1,304.6 -7.6 Net profit (CI) 902.8 10.5 35.2 964.0 -6.3 Operating margin (%) 3.5 -2.1 0.4 4.2 -0.7 Pretax margin (%) 5.0 0.2 0.9 5.4 -0.4 Net margin (CI) (%) 3.7 0.4 0.8 4.0 0.3

2Q18 operating profit forecasts (Korean listing): Kia

(KRW bn, %, %p) 2Q18F %YoY %QoQ Consensus %diff Sales 13,431.0 -1.1 6.9 13,476.5 -0.3 Operating profit 338.8 -16.1 10.9 384.5 -11.9 Pretax profit 604.9 16.8 17.7 597.7 1.2 Net profit (CI) 477.9 22.7 10.6 467.2 2.3 Operating margin (%) 2.5 -0.5 0.1 2.9 -0.3 Pretax margin (%) 4.5 0.7 0.4 4.4 0.1 Net margin (CI) (%) 3.6 0.7 0.1 3.5 0.1

Since 2000, the valuations of the major automakers have displayed the following characteristics:

their P/E ratios increased along with the growth of global auto demand; each company’s P/E tends to move in sync due to the similar nature of their businesses; since 2013, valuation discounts have widened further as growth in demand slowed; and for Hyundai, continued earnings decline on a series of its own negative issues has made its valuation demanding, so unlike competitors, its P/E discount to the broader market is narrowing sharply.

The reason that global auto demand growth moves in line with valuation is that: 1) due to high fixed-cost burdens typical of the auto industry, higher volume means higher utilizations and higher operating leverage, which improves profitability and earnings; 2) competition becomes milder, which helps to save promotion costs and boost ASP afterwards.

However, we believe we are at a good entry point to buy auto sector shares. It is prudent to check the key earnings variables and bet on its valuation recovery. We note that the indicators that help us to find the share price bottom are moving in ways that reduce the burden of the stocks’ further decline.

Korea’s big three—Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, and Hyundai Mobis—are trading at valuations that are close to those seen during the global financial crisis of 2008 (based on 12-month-forward P/B), which means there is a firm downside support for shares. Even if we compare the valuation gap vs. the market with three Japanese companies with similar business portfolios, conditions do not change. Since 2016, the three Japanese carmakers have seen their shares bottom out and rebound as their earnings stability improves on favorable FX and cost-cutting efforts.

Finding an inflection point

A look at earnings structure to understand the business climate

Automakers’ earnings are determined by ASP and sales volume (Q) which make up sales, as well as fixed- and variable-costs which make up operating expenses.

Factors that affect sales volume (Q) are: 1) on the demand side, regional demand multiplied by regional market share; and 2) on the supply side, regional production capacity multiplied by utilization rates plus inventory changes. We estimate each company’s sales volume based on market share changes which depend on regional demand, new car releases, mix changes, timely responses, and promotions.

Factors that affect ASP are: 1) brand value (quality, design, premium, heritage, etc.); 2) sales mix; 3) new models’ percentage of sales; 4) incentives; and 5) external factors (FX, tariffs, etc.). The price difference within the same class is caused by brand value, and ASP is determined by sales mix and new models’ proportion of sales. Additionally, incentives and external factors also affect ASP.

From sales volume (Q) to ASP (P) and costs (C)

When auto demand growth is evident, it is important to focus on factors that drive volume growth, such as capacity expansion plans, new model launches, and market share trends, because demand drives sales volume and sales growth is possible without having to engage price competition. Put another way, utilization rates, inventories, and incentives become less important for earnings as demand absorbs most of the produced volume. Therefore, assuming that demand growth is strong, capacity growth or market share growth through new model launches become a key driver of earnings and share prices.

Changing mid/long-term strategies of global automakers

Global automakers' mid- to long-term strategies are changing from top-line growth to profitability improvement. On the surface, they seem to focus on investing and realizing future technologies for long-term growth, but internally, they are focusing on improving profitability by strengthening company fundamentals. This change has to do with the slowdown of the global auto market since 2016 due to waning demand in China and the U.S., as well as dieselgate, global fuel economy regulations, and China's push to produce eco-friendly cars.

The most passive strategy to raise ASP is to improve product mix, by increasing the proportion of high-priced models such as luxury sedans or SUVs. Launching new models in markets that favor high-end models such as the U.S. and China is also part of the strategy to improve regional mix. It is the easiest way raise ASP, and requires only the cooperation from the production and sales departments. However, the effect is not huge and may lead to ASP declines in the mid to long term as it can fuel competition.

The next strategy is to strengthen premium brand lineup. For Korean carmakers, this refers to Hyundai Genesis, Kia Stinger, Mohave, and K9. As the low-growth phase began in 2016, carmakers have been focusing on the fast-growing SUV segment as well as luxury brands. Strengthening the premium brand lineup is positive because premium cars are growing faster than mass market brands and help to quickly improve product mix; they are also a convenient way to test consumer response toward advanced technologies and they help carmakers to rapidly recoup investments. However, at initial stages, it is difficult to set reasonable prices and positioning, and it takes a long time to raise consumer awareness of the quality and heritage.

There is a growing interest in eco-friendly vehicles and self-driving cars due to tightening fuel economy regulations and the consumer desire for convenience. As such, the creation of added value through the expansion of related features within cars is also a popular strategy for ASP hikes. Considering that such technologies require massive initial investments, these cars are positive in that they help automakers to recoup investments. It is a strategy that can raise brand awareness while addressing the weakness of such vehicles with added features (eco-friendly cars, autonomous cars), such as high prices and limited driving range.

There is a sharpened focus on strategies to reduce costs. A typical example is the modular platform, most notably VW’s MQB platform. The slowing growth of the finished vehicle market, emerging countries’ rising share of sales, and diversifying customer needs have led to an increase in strategic models customized to each customer and an expansion in the number of derivative models. These are all factors that work to raise costs. To solve this problem, finished vehicle makers are integrating platforms and increasing the use of shared components.

In the past, the platform was standardized for the models within the same class. It is a strategy to reduce costs by sharing the undercarriage, driveline, and steering system of the models that belong to the same class. This strategy helps to establish economies of scale, for R & D, design, and purchasing.

Hyundai Motor is also sharing its platforms with Kia. Hyundai had 22 platforms for 28 models in 2002 but it integrated six platforms in 2009 to leave 18 platforms for 32 models. In 2011, its platforms further decreased to 11 for 36 models, and in 2015, six platforms for 48 models. The six platforms are used to make ultra-small, medium-small, medium-large volume models, LCV, medium-size rear wheel models and large-size rear wheel niche models.

Currently, the strategy to standardize the whole fleet with a modular platform is becoming more popular. It enables the standardization of parts through a modular platform that can be applied to the entire lineup. Modularized platforms for the lower part of the vehicle, driveline, steering system, and upper part of the vehicle can be applied to various models. The advantage of this is cost reductions throughout the whole value chain, from design to purchasing and production.

Japanese companies’ widening margins since 2016 have been largely driven by cost-cutting effects. The effects of cost cuts are significant because the standardized parts can be shared not only with the same models and segments but with the same brand and even partnered companies and competitors. The downside is that impacts of recalls are severe when there is a problem in the integrated design process or with a modular platform. The need for quality control has thus become more important. The examples are VW’s MQB, Toyota’s TNGA, Renault Nissan’s CMF and GM’s VSS.

Toyota and Honda (HMC) were able to defend their margins by reducing costs even when the JPY started to strengthen in 2016. Toyota's platform integration and Honda's strategy of using shared parts have made them more cost competitive. Since 2H15 when cost-cutting effects began to bear fruit, the JPY started to appreciate, which meant a contraction of operating profit for Japanese names. However, Toyota’s margins expanded further, thanks to its FX sensitivity. This is because Japanese companies secured economies of scale with parts suppliers on the back of their high levels of quality management.

Cost cuts short term and ASP hike long term to improve business climate

Ironically, the possibility of a rebound for Korean automakers lies in the new model releases by Hyundai and Kia:

the launch of new/premium models (led by SUVs) will help the improve product mix (meaning higher P) and reduce incentives (meaning higher margins in the North American market); The practice of sharing auto parts, which is possible because of superior quality controls, is likely to spread further after the 2019 launch of Sonata, which means cost reductions; Earnings are set to improve upon a favorable turn of FX.

Hyundai and Kia have had to increase their incentives for their aged models as they failed to keep up with the SUV-driven growth of the finished vehicle market. However, beginning with Santa Fe for North America, a string of new models is scheduled for a release, including a large SUV in 2H18 and Genesis SUV in 2019. As a result, both companies will see their product mix improve and bolster margins thanks to incentive declines. Of note, SUVs’ share of sales is 29.7% for Hyundai, lower than Toyota’s 39.1% and Honda’s 46.7%. Thus, a rising share of SUVs in the lineup should help to improve the product mix.

Hyundai’s incentives increased from USD1,005/unit to USD1,890/unit in 2017, which worked to reduce its operating profit by KRW 1.4tn on a consolidated basis. This represents 43% of the decline in operating profit that the company suffered during the same period (from 2011 to 2017). Assuming Hyundai sells 700K units in the U.S., a USD100 decline in incentives per unit is expected to bolster its operating profit by KRW70bn annually (1.5% of 2017 operating profit).

Starting with Sonata’s release in 2019, Hyundai’s part sharing strategy is expected to come to the fore. The new car cycle that will begin after the launch of Sonata 2019 coincides with the time when powertrains and exterior designs will simultaneously change, after two generations.

When the Sonata brand changed from YF Sonata to LF Sonata, Hyundai kept the powertrain unchanged. The improvement in product competitiveness was not significant as a result and demand did not pick up. This time, Sonata FMC will be based on the new Smart Stream powertrain and be a sporty model with greatly improved fuel economy.

In addition, we believe that Hyundai’s cost reduction and profitability improvement through part sharing will be more pronounced as its platform-application models increase, similar to its Japanese counterparts who have proven themselves to have best-in-class quality control.

Investment Highlights

The stock is trading close to its historical low on earnings deterioration caused by faltering profitability in North America and the slowing recovery of the Chinese market. We believe the stock provides a bargain-hunting opportunity when earnings start to recover.

As sluggish demand becomes a chronic problem, we do not believe margins will recover to the early-2010s level. However, we expect margins to improve to a certain degree, considering: 1) product mix improvements, incentive declines, and ASP hikes; and 2) modular platforms, which will help reduce costs.

Expectations remain intact for Santa Fe’s debut in more markets globally and the adoption of cost-saving modular platforms.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We forecast 2Q18 operating profit at KRW832.6bn (-38.1% YoY, +22.2% QoQ) on a 3.5% operating margin, which is 17.7% lower than the consensus estimate of KRW1.01tn. The following are the key reasons behind our view: 1) Ex-China sales volume was 973K units (+0.1% YoY) and ex-China global shipments were 948K units (-4.5% YoY); 2) Overall, sales growth was limited due to a stronger KRW; 3) Santa Fe’s domestic release and Kona’s debut in more markets globally helped strengthen the product mix and kept earnings from declining further; 4) FX conditions are turning favorable, which we expect to be fully reflected into 3Q18 results. We estimate a rise in the end-of-period USD-KRW rate has helped to boost warranty provisions by about KRW189.3bn vs. our previous forecast; 5) Airbag recalls, with the cause of airbag failures still uncertain, will be recognized after 2Q18.

We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW185,000, based on 12-month-forward net profit (attributable to controlling interest) and a target P/E of 10.0x (8.6x based on common shares), a 10% premium to the KOSPI’s 12-month-forward average P/E of 9.1x. We expect stock momentum to return on the introductions of new SUVs and other revamped models in 3Q18 and cost-cutting effects from the use of new platforms.

Kia Motors: SUV-led new model momentum positive

Investment highlights

The stock is trading close to its historical low on earnings deterioration caused by faltering profitability in North America and the slowing recovery of the Chinese market. It is now time take advantage of the bargain-hunting opportunity to be positioned to reap the benefits when earnings start to recover. We expect margins to improve in the mid to long term, considering: 1) SUV-led product mix improvements, incentive declines, and ASP hikes; and 2) cost-cutting effects from the use of modular platforms. We have expectations that SUV-led product lineup improvements and the start of a new car cycle will lead to earnings growth.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We forecast 2Q18 operating profit at KRW338.8bn (-16.1% YoY, +10.9% QoQ) on a 2.5% operating margin, which is 11.9% lower than the consensus estimate of KRW384.5bn. We cite the following key points as the reasons for our view: 1) Ex-China sales volume was 649K units (+2.9% YoY) and ex-China global shipments were 603K units (-0.9% YoY). Overall, sales growth was limited due to a stronger KRW; 2) However, the domestic launch of K9 as well as SUV mix improvements led by Stonic and Sorento helped limit further earnings decline; 3) FX conditions are turning favorable, which we expect to be fully reflected into 3Q18 results. We estimate a rise in the end-of-period USD-KRW rate has helped to boost warranty provisions by about KRW127.4bn vs. our previous forecast. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW42,000, based on 12-month-forward EPS and a target P/E of 8.0x, the average multiple of the 7.2-8.8x bands seen during the period of sales expansion led by new models.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.