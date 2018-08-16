The British Pound Is Being Hunted By The U.S. Dollar

The British unemployment level fell to a 43-year low which resulted in the Pound spiking up to its highest point for the day.

In my last article, I was bearish on the British Pound as I expected it to fall in the longer timeframe. This came true as the Pound tumbled against the US Dollar, which resulted in it touching the 1.2776 mark. Hence, in this article, I shall ascertain the possibility of the British Pound falling further till the 1.2348 mark. Thus, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the pair whilst also analysing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

UK Employment statistics: British unemployment levels fell to a 43-year low as the statistic stood at 4% in June. However, the level of wage growth was disappointing as it stood at 2.4% against an anticipated level of 2.5%. Moreover, this is the lowest level seen in the prior six months. Overall the data can be termed as mildly positive as it helped the Sterling spike up to its highest point on the day the statistics were released. However, this can be termed as a knee jerk reaction to the positive unemployment numbers. I say that as the gains have already been pared due to investors processing the fact that the wage growth levels are negative.

UK Inflation levels: In recent months, British inflation levels have slowed down by a higher level than what was anticipated. However, they have still managed to remain above 2%, which is the holy grail value of central banks globally and is also the Bank of England’s target. The publication for July will be the first inflation numbers to come out after the Bank of England raised rates and this shall aid us in determining whether the hike was warranted or not. During the prior five releases, the GBP/USD has risen on average by ten pips in fifteen minutes after the data was released and by thirty pips in the subsequent four hours. However, the last release had a negative surprise as the GBP/USD fell by a twelve-pip range in the first fifteen minutes and by thirty-seven pips in the subsequent four hours.

U.S Import and Export statistics: In the monthly report published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of U.S. imports saw no change in July following a 0.1% decline seen in June. However, US export prices saw a decline of 0.5% in July following a 0.2% rise in June. This drop-in July was largely due to a fall in the level of prices charged for agricultural exports. Moreover, non-agricultural exports logged no change in July following a prior ascent of 0.4% in June and 0.6% in May. The price of imported fuel ascended by 1.6% in July following a prior ascent of 6.5% and 1.3% May and June.



Technical Analysis:

Daily Chart:

The pair’s daily chart indicates that in the coming week the Sterling shall have some sideways movement. I say that as the Sterling two days ago broke out of its envelope pattern after which it formed a Doji candle the next day. This pattern psychology indicates that there is a balance between the bulls and bears in the shorter timeframes. This shall result in a box range formation on the daily charts for a few days after which it shall resume its piercing decline due to the underlying trend being bearish for the Pound. Moreover, the pair has taken support from a short-term retracement level at 1.2766.

On the price target front, I do expect the Sterling to fall to the 127.2% support level at 1.2348. This is due to this level being a long-term candle support zone.

On the indicator facet, the short-term RSI has hit a low of 15 which supports the notion that we can expect a sideways movement for the next few days. Moreover, the true range of the pair has been tumbling for the prior few days thus signaling to traders that we can expect small candle patterns in the next few sessions.

Weekly Chart:

The pair’s weekly chart indicates that the Sterling shall have a bearish continuation in the long run. This is due to the presence of a large bearish candle that broke through the 100% support level at 1.2915. Moreover, we see that the short-term exponential moving averages are acting as falling resistance lines for the pair and have descended below the 20 and 50 day moving averages. Thus, I expect the sterling to fall to the 127.2% level at 1.2348. However, if it does manage to breach the 127.2% level then I do not expect the fall to go beyond the 161.8% level at 1.1627.

The big picture:

In conclusion, I am leaning towards the bears being in the driver’s seat for the long haul. This notion of mine is fuelled by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals support a descent. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilise trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation which is of prime importance.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.