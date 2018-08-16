ReShape Lifesciences: It Can (And Will) Get Much Worse Than This!

With the pump we've seen in the stock over the past several trading sessions, I believe that the time for another dilutive move is likely just around the corner.

ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) has been on the mend lately after a dramatic decline due to an announcement of a public offering of common stock. Shortly after the announcement was made, that the company would be selling more than 12.5 million shares, the stock fell by more than 70%.

A few days later, the company walked back the announcement, stating that it had terminated the agreement. Since then, we've seen a relatively strong run toward the top. Nonetheless, the company's financial results paint a pretty grim picture and suggest that a dilutive move is on the horizons.

ReShape Lifesciences Has Seen Gains As The Result Of A Terminated Offering

On August 7, 2018, ReShape Lifesciences announced the pricing of a public offering of more than 12.5 million shares of common stock would be $0.085 per share. This proved to be an overwhelming amount of dilution at an incredible discount. As one would imagine, that didn't go over well with investors. Within a single trading session, the stock had fallen by more than 70%.

Three days later, the fate of the stock seemed to change as dramatic gains started to be seen. The gains came after the company announced that it would no longer be moving forward with the dilutive offering. Since then, the stock has been seeing some pretty strong movement in the market. That is, until earnings were released on Tuesday.

Earnings Show Just How Badly The Company Is Doing

As with any earnings report, ReShape Lifesciences did what they could to parse their quarterly earnings report in a positive way. However, after digging into the details, the earnings were anything but positive.

The press release started with some pretty positive points and an encouraging quote. The company touted revenues of $653,000 for the quarter, the completion of the vBloc Now program and the creation of a "world class scientific advisory board." The company also pointed to a patent and the completion of direct equity offerings that brought $6.3 million through the doors. As for the encouraging quote, Dan Gladney, President, CEO and Chairman at ReShape, said:

We have made a lot of meaningful progress this quarter at ReShape, with particular success in our product development efforts as we advance our platform for future use and applications in additional large markets such as type 2 diabetes... Despite cutbacks and reductions in our teams, our sales force also really stepped up and increased productivity substantially in the quarter. We remain confident in our ability to establish our products as the standard of care for obesity.

Nonetheless, once you get past rosy beginning, you see the real story spelled out in black and white. Here's what I saw when I read through the earnings report:

Only 680 ReShape Balloons TM were sold during the quarter. That may sound good, but the flagship product actually saw a decrease of 12% in sales compared to the first quarter.

The company is burning through boatloads of cash. In fact, in the second quarter, the company lost more than $35 million. When you bring in far less than a million in revenue in a quarter but burn through more than 40X revenue, there is something wrong!

Digging Further Only Raises More Red Flags

ReShape Lifesciences is no stranger to declines. Only, it has seen most of its declines under a different name. Previously, the company was known as EnteroMedics and traded under the ticker ETRM. After dramatic declines and serial dilution, the company decided to change its name and ticker to ReShape Lifesciences, trading under RSLS. That change took place just a few short months ago in October of last year. Any time there is a speculative investment like this, name and ticker changes are big red flags waving in the air!

When adjusting for reverse splits, EnteroMedics traded for more than $800,000. Even as recently as 2013, the stock would have been trading at $40,000 per share. In fact, over the last 10 years or so, the company has given up around 99.99% of its value. What led to such a massive decline? The issuance of new shares, of course. In fact, in 2015, the company's share count sat at only a few thousand. Today, after several dilutive moves, there are 5.384 million shares in existence!

Essentially, ReShape Lifesciences, previously known as EnteroMedics, has made a business out of losing money. When the money is lost, the company simply moves forward with incredibly dilutive moves, raising cash and allowing the revolving door of bills, offerings, and stock declines to continue, while management continues to cash large paychecks.

More Dilution Ahead?

Considering the company's most recent financial data, one thing is clear. At some point, and some point soon, ReShape Lifesciences will have to find a way to generate funds. If the company's history is any indication, whichever vehicle the company chooses to raise these funds will likely be a highly dilutive one. We know that the company recently terminated an agreement to offer more than 12.5 million shares to the public. We know that the company is struggling financially with no end in sight to the financial blues. Most importantly, we know that this company has run on dilution for the last 10 years or so. The writing is on the wall here. The company needs money, and if history is any indication, it's going to get it by making moves that will only take more value from shareholders.

Be Prepared For Dramatic Declines Ahead

ReShape Lifesciences may be in a completely different industry from names like Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY), DryShips (DRYS), and TOP Ships (TOPS). However, the companies all seem to be operating the same way. They spend investor cash by the wheelbarrow, and when the money falls out, they access more cash through incredibly dilutive financial moves. The bottom line is that these types of companies set themselves up for failure, taking investors down with them. So, be prepared for more dramatic declines ahead.

