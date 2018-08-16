U.S. Physical Therapy: Well Run Company With A Valuation That Sets The Bar Unreasonably High

While the P/E ratio based on their guidance is high at 47x, the P/E when accounting for the perpetual change (increase) in redeemable interests is closer to 80x.

U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) operates a chain of nearly 300 physical and occupational therapy clinics around the country. While the company states in it's most recent presentation that it is the third largest owner of rehab facilities, that still places it with less than 5% of the outpatient market, with it's two larger competitors Select Medical and ATI having a combined 13.5% of the market.

As the company's figures show, management has done an impressive job in growing the business.

And while net income growth was also notable for much of the company's early years, the metric appears to have largely topped off in 2011. While 2017 appears higher, it is due to a favorable tax adjustment.

The margin compression can likely be explained by two primary factors. One is that while occupancy and other costs have been stable, labor costs have increased as a percentage of sales from 53% in 2011 to 57% in 2018.

The other factor is the inclusion of an additional cost into the company's earnings report. While the company has always reported earnings attributable to non-controlling interests on it's income statement, it only started to record the change in non-controlling interests as income/loss on it's income statement beginning in 2012. This particular item grew from $4 million in 2012 to $13 million in 2017 and $9.5 million for the first half of 2018.

The company's reporting of this cost is difficult to understand in relation to it's reported earnings guidance. To start with, the likely reason that this cost has become an issue is that the company has made over $150 million in acquisitions since 2011, much of it by purchasing a majority interest in existing practices. In these agreements, the company usually purchases approximately 70% of the practice and values it on a multiple of EBITDA. As the practice grows and becomes profitable, and the company benefits from these higher earnings, it also has to adjust for a change in the non-controlling interest because when the 30% owner(s) eventually leaves the practice, the company will likely purchase the entirety of the practice and does so at the multiple it was acquired for. So, for example, if the company purchased a practice with EBITDA of $1 million at a 7 multiple ($7 million purchase price) in 2011 and that same practice has EBITDA of $2 million today, it will have to purchase the practice back at $14 million.

Additionally, as of June 30, 2018, the company has $117 million of non-controlling interests on it's balance sheet, up from $26 million in 2012. Given the company's current market capitalization of $1.4 billion, this is not an alarming figure. However, it does represent an amount that will have to be paid in the future.

Now, the balance sheet and income statement items mentioned circle back to guidance. In it's second quarter earnings release, the company guided to $2.45 to $2.55 in earnings per share for 2018. Taking a close look at the income statement included in the release, you can notice that a.) considering physical therapy is not an extremely seasonal business, the $0.74 put up in the first half of the year is unlikely to get the company to it's full year guidance b.) net income divided by the number of shares listed does not result in the EPS given.

In it's guidance, the company is excluding the earnings impact of the increased amount of money they will owe non-controlling interests upon sale. In the table below pulled from their 10-Q, you can see that they show how they arrive at the reported GAAP EPS of $0.74 for the first half of 2018.

While the change in the value of non-controlling interests may be volatile, it would be incorrect not to account for it as an investor for multiple reasons. To begin with, the strategy of purchasing a majority interest in practices and allowing the original owners to maintain an ownership interest in the practice has worked for the company, both on the top line (sales) and reflective in the company's stock price. For this reason, we should expect this strategy to continue. Second, while the cash value may not be borne out in the quarter it is an expense, as the value of redeeming these interests increases, the company's cash cost of purchasing them will increase.

Given the company's net income is relatively low, this item has a major impact on how investors perceive the company's valuation. Investors in the stock face a conundrum. If the stock is to maintain and/or grow it's already lofty valuation, the company has to put up significant sales and earnings growth. As the company's earnings grow, so too will the change in redemption value of non-controlling interests. Alternatively, if their sales and earnings growth stall, the change in redeemable interests would be immaterial, however, would investors still be willing to pay such a high multiple for it?

For a mature healthcare services company posting approximately 4% organic sales growth, trading at 47x the company's EPS guidance and 80x GAAP EPS appears risky. A great number of healthcare services names including Acadia Health (ACHC), Nobilis Health (HLTH), Envision Healthcare (EVHC), Adeptus Health (bankrupt from a price of $140), Community Health (CYH), Stericycle (SRCL) and more have seen significant highs on the back of an elevated valuation only to have reality sink in as growth slowed eventually and growth investors fled quickly.

I am not implying that U.S. Physical Therapy is a bad story. I am stating that I think investors need to do more homework on this name before putting money to work at such a high valuation. Aside from the accounting issue mentioned, the company's operating margin is 200 basis points off of it's high, putting pressure on operating profits. With nearly 60% of it's cost borne in salary and related costs, the company is at risk for further margin compression if the combination of limited labor supply and tax cuts end up putting greater upward pressure on wage inflation. As with all healthcare companies, USPH faces the risk of a decrease or minimal increase in government reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid. There is also the risk that with the Trump Administration easing the rules for short term health plans, less people will sign up for full plans with comprehensive physical therapy coverage. The administration could also take further steps to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which would presumably lead to less people insured. Finally, while insiders own less than 3% of the company, they sold over 30% of their shares so far this year. The primary upside risk to selling shares at this price is if the company is able to make opportunistic and highly synergistic acquisitions that keep growth investors interested in the name at the current valuation.

