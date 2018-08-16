HollyFrontier's Q2 Earnings Tell Two Different Stories

The analyst earnings estimates for HollyFrontier in 2018 and 2019 remain high, and the company's shares are not as highly valued now as they were due to the share price decline.

The share price of refiner HollyFrontier (HFC) fell sharply after the company released its Q2 earnings report earlier this month (see figure). A solid revenue beat on a large YoY increase was unable to move the diluted EPS result to the level predicted by the analyst consensus and investors responded by punishing the company's shares lower. The EPS miss was attributed to extended downtime at HollyFrontier's Woods Cross refinery in Utah that began in March and lasted throughout the quarter, thereby causing the company's consolidated refining margins to miss analyst expectations by $1.05/bbl. The outage aside, however, HollyFrontier's earnings report showed a company that is benefiting from 2018's improved refining economics.

HFC data by YCharts

HollyFrontier reported Q2 revenue of $4.5 billion, a result that surpassed the Q2 2017 figure by 29% and beat the analyst consensus by $400 million. The revenue number was driven by the presence of higher refined fuels prices across the board (see figure). The higher prices more than offset a 4% YoY decline to the company's refined products sales volume that was in turn the result of the lower refinery utilization over the same period due to the Woods Cross outage.

As with the refining sector, HollyFrontier also reported strong refining margins during the latest quarter, especially when compared with Q2 2017. As an operator of inland refineries, including in the Mid-Continent region, HollyFrontier was able to take advantage of the widening margins that have resulted from persistent offtake congestion in the Permian Basin and discounted crude there, as well as from the more general presence of a rebounding WTI-Brent price differential (see figure). The company also reported a more beneficial discount in the WCS and black wax crudes markets, something that it took advantage of by increasing its throughput of WCS crude at its Cheyenne refinery.

Net refining margins rose at all of HollyFrontier's refineries on a YoY basis, in some cases very impressively so. The Mid-Continent refineries recorded a 53% YoY increase despite experiencing a slight reduction to throughput and sales volumes over the same period. The Navajo refinery's net margin improved by nearly 150% thanks to a 9.8% percentage point increase to its utilization. The Rocky Mountain refineries, including the Woods Cross facility, experienced a 51% YoY increase to net margin even as its operating expenses per barrel rose by almost 40% over the same period due to the outage-induced lower throughput volume. Consolidated net margin across the company's refineries improved from $11.36/bbl to $16.57/bbl YoY even as consolidated utilization fell from 102.2% to 101.4% over the same period.

HollyFrontier reported strong EBITDA growth at most of its segments. The Refining and Marketing segment's adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled YoY to $384.8 million thanks to the higher refining margins. The logistics MLP that the company sponsors, Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP), recorded a 9% YoY improvement to its EBITDA result, of which $37 million was distributed to the sponsor company. Only the Lubricants and Specialty products segment fared worse in the most recent quarter than it did in Q2 2017 as its EBITDA declined from $41.4 million to $39.4 million on poor Rack Back operations that the company attributed to a weak base oil market. HollyFrontier's consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased by 59% YoY to $485.3 million, marking a vast improvement from Q2 2017.

HollyFrontier also reported lower Renewable Identification Number [RIN] expenditures during Q2 than had been expected based on its FY 2017 total. Management reported in the Q2 earnings call that the company spent $56 million on RINs during the quarter, an amount that was lower due to both the presence of a falling RIN price during the quarter and a $25 million exemption that its Wood Cross refinery received under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's [EPA] "hardship waiver" allocations. The company spent a mere $6 million on RINs in Q1 thanks to the awarding of $72 million in retroactive RIN waivers that its Cheyenne refinery received during that quarter for previous years' compliance. Even if it continues to spend $56 million per quarter in Q3 and Q4, then, the company is on track to spend $174 million on RINs in FY 2018. For comparison, HollyFrontier spent $288 million on RINs in 2017 after forecasting an annual RIN expenditure for that year of $332 million.

The consensus analysts forecasts for HollyFrontier's earnings in FY 2018 and FY 2019 have faltered a bit in the wake of the Q2 earnings miss (see figure). Despite that, however, the forecasts for both years have steadily increased over the course of 2018 to date. Management gave several indications in the earnings report and subsequent earnings call that the refiner's operating outlook remains strong for the rest of 2018. Specifically, the company pointed to the fact that price differentials remain wide across the Permian while the WCS and black wax crudes that it is increasingly utilizing continue to trade at discounts. The Woods Cross refinery is expected to return to full production by September as well, providing a further impetus for continued EBITDA growth based on expected refining margins (although the El Dorado refinery will undergo 45 days of planned downtime in Q3).

The decline in HollyFrontier's share price after its Q2 earnings miss outpaced the reduction to its consensus earnings estimate, and the company's shares are now trading in roughly the middle of their historical forward EV/EBITDA ratio's range since July 2017 (see figure) and near the bottom of their historical trailing EV/EBITDA ratio's range. The company's shares currently offer a dividend yield of almost 2% as well.

Investors punished HollyFrontier's shares after the company's Q2 earnings came in under expectations due to an extended outage at its Woods Cross refinery. Overall, however, the refiner reported strong earnings growth on a YoY basis due to much higher margins from its utilization of discounted inland crudes. The company's RIN expenditures also remained low in the most recent quarter, albeit higher than in Q1, due to the combination of much lower RIN prices and the retroactive awarding of a hardship waiver to the Woods Cross refinery that was accounted for in Q2. Analyst earnings estimates for the company continue to be high despite the Q2 miss, and HollyFrontier's share price is by no means overvalued relative to either its historical or expected earnings.

