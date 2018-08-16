Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Motif Bio NDA Under Review, MiMedx Nixed, Biogen Halts

Stocks in News: MTFB, MDXG

FDA accepts Motif Bio's NDA with priority review for Iclaprim

Discussion: FDA accepted for filing the NDA of Motif Bio’s (MTFB) iclaprim. Iclaprim is a gram-positive investigational antibiotic, targeted for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (‘ABSSSIs). The application will be treated under priority review and now has a target PDUFA on February 19, 2019. Earlier, FDA granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation and fast track status to the drug. NDA for the candidate was submitted in June 2018.

Motif Bio reported top-line data for iclaprim pivotal trial. The company claimed that the data is unambiguously positive. The candidate is claimed to have achieved both the primary endpoint of non-inferiority vis-a-vis standard of cure vancomycin. The endpoint was achieved in both the 48-72 hours and 7-14 days administration-afterwards and study drug-discontinuation milestones respectively. With no reported renal toxicity the safety results were positive. There were no other comparable treatment-emergent adverse events (‘TEAEs) as well. The company describes the drug as a “dihydrofolate reductase Inhibitor with a low propensity for resistance development and rapidly bactericidal in vitro”.

The company specializes in developing novel antibiotics to treat hospitalized patients with serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Iclaprim is being developed for a group of infections called Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (‘MRSA) infection. This infection is caused by a type of staph bacteria that is resistant to many of the antibiotics used to treat ordinary staph infections. MRSA infections occur either in people who've been in hospitals and other health care settings, such as nursing homes and dialysis centers or in the wider community among healthy people.

Since ABSSSI refers to a cluster of infections, exact incidence and recurrence numbers need to be arrived by adding the numbers of abscesses, cellulitis, and wound infections. Collectively, cellulitis and abscesses are responsible for 600K hospitalizations and 9M office visits annually. Between 2000 and 2004, Hospital admissions due to ABSSSI increased by 29% and over the first decade of twenty-first century, ABSSSI was often considered to assume an epidemic proportion.

Apart from ABSSSI, iclaprim is also being developed for hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (‘HABP), including ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP). In these indications, the candidate has completed Phase 2 trials and Phase 3 preparations are in full swing. The drug is in preclinical stage of development for Staphylococcus aureus lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. The stock last traded towards the lower end at $8.70 of its 52-wk range of $6.84-$13.75 and its 52-wk performance stood at 7.05%.

Major insurer nixes reimbursement for certain MiMedx products; shares down 9%

Discussion: It is reported that insurer Health Care Service Corp. will stop covering MiMedx’s (MDXG) injectable amniotic-tissue products due to their "experimental, investigational and/or unproven status for all indications." The decision is implemented from August 1 onwards. The company is under pressure in apparent response to the news. Some limited uses of its amniotic skin grafts, like EpiFix, will continue to enjoy coverage. Health Care Service covers 15M lives in IL, MT, NM, OK and TX.

In other news:

UK's NICE not on board witn Biogen's Spinraza

Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Spinraza (nusinersen) failed to get a positive recommendation from Britain's NICE, the advisory group to the National Health Service (‘NHS), for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. Two negative aspects indicated by the group are "extremely high cost" and "uncertainties" over its long-term effectiveness. The group calculated that the drug would cost between £400K and £600K per year of quality adjusted life (‘QALY) gained. Continuing discussions with the company and NHS aimed at arriving at an affordable price is a possibility.

Synlogic up 7% on potential of SYNB1618 in phenylketonuria

Thinly traded micro cap Synlogic (SYBX +6.5%) announced the publication of preclinical data on the website of Nature Biotechnology supporting the potential efficacy of SYNB1618 for treating phenylketonuria (‘PKU). PKU is an inherited disorder characterized by the build-up of phenylalanine in the blood. This deposition in the blood leads to intellectual disability, seizures and behavioral problems. The published data demonstrated dose-dependent effects and reduced blood phenylalanine levels significantly. complete results are expected in 2019.

Realm Therapeutics' lead candidate flunks mid-stage atopic dermatitis study; shares down 50% in London

Realm Therapeutics (RLM) announced that its that lead candidate PR022 failed to separate from vehicle (placebo) in a Phase 2 atopic dermatitis. On the news of the failure the share price slumped 50%b on the London Stock Exchange. The candidate, a topical gel formulation of highly concentrated hypochlorous acid didn’t show statistical significance as measured by the percent change from baseline in an eczema rating scale called EASI.

Viveve launches study of CMRF in stress urinary incontinence in women

A Canada-based study of Viveve Medical’s (VIVE) cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency (‘CMRF) technology for improving stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women begins. The 100-subject study has mean change from baseline in one-hour Pad Weight Test at month 6 post-treatment as its primary endpoint. Another U.S.-based study will be initiated in next few months. Depending upon the positive outcome of these two trials, marketing applications will be filed in the U.S. and other countries.

Dosing underway in study of Inovio's HIV vaccine

Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Inovio Pharmaceuticals' (INO) PENNVAX-GP saw first patient dosing. The drug is being tested on its ability to enhance the immune system's capacity to eliminate or provide long-term control of HIV infection. The patient group will involve 45 HIV-positive patients on whom antiretroviral therapy was initiated during chronic infection. Estimated completion date of the trial is December 2020.

Galectin on go with late-stage study of GR-MD-02 in NASH; shares up 4%

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) began preparing for a Phase 3 clinical trial of its lead candidate GR-MD-02 in patients with NASH cirrhosis.

Portage to acquire SalvaRx Limited

Portage Biotech (OTCPK:PTGEF) will acquire 100% of SalvaRx Ltd. Owners of the company are SalvaRx Group plc (94.2%), James Mellon (2.9%) and Gregory Bailey (2.9%). Aggregate acquisition cost is $71.7M including 805,070,067 shares at $0.089/ share. After the acquiring, approximately 87% of the Consideration Shares to its shareholders will be distributed by SalvaRx Group by way of a dividend in kind.

