A Winning Strategy For Enterprise Products Partners

With significant assets for this space and plans for additional capex, not to mention strong earnings from NGL-related activities in a broader sense, the company is an attractive prospect now.

One of the most interesting midstream companies in the US today is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). A provider of mainly NGL services (59.2% of its segment profits in the first two quarters of this year came from its NGL Pipelines and Services segment), it’s a great prospect for investors who want exposure to NGLs, which in recent years has become a significant market force in the US and across the globe. In particular, one item that could serve to drive attractive growth for EPD in the years to come is the expansion in the development and trade of LPGs (liquefied petroleum gases). If management stays on their current track and if their forecasts regarding this industry is correct, shareholders of EPD should benefit nicely over the next several years.

LPG demand is growing

Unlike crude oil or natural gas, the designation of LPG is a little more open-ended. There’s not just one product that describes it, there are many. Examples of LPGs include propane, butane, isobutane, propylene, and butylene, but in the eyes of EPD, LPGs largely consist of refrigerated low-ethane propane and butane. Regardless of the classification, management has outlined significant upside potential for the products involved. For a look at their thoughts, please look at the image below.

*Taken from Enterprise Products Partners

In this image, you can see that, today, domestic LPG demand here in the US stands at just under 1.5 million barrels per day. Over the next several years, demand here at home is expected to remain surprisingly-stagnant, but production of the products should soar from around 2.5 million barrels per day now to around 4 million barrels per day in 2025. That represents an increase of around 6.9% per annum, or 60% on the whole. This implies that if US demand won’t rise, the product must be exported to nations that will consume it.

If the US isn’t growing its consumption of LPGs, then who is? Well, China, naturally. India as well. Between 2012 and 2017, India’s consumption of LPGs grew at a rate of 8% per year. Demand in China has been even stronger, expanding at a rate of 17% per year over the same five-year period. In 2017, total LPG imports to those countries totaled nearly 1 million barrels per day, in aggregate, with China leading the way at nearly 600 thousand barrels per day.

*Taken from Enterprise Products Partners

After several years of growth, EPD has become a significant source of LPG for various parts of the world. According to management, 56% of the firm’s exports flow to Asia, 20% goes to Central and South America, 14% travels to other parts of North America and to the Caribbean, and the remaining 10% is split across the rest of the world. Because of how large a player EPD is, it’s responsible, it believes, for 57% of the supplies that are used by Central and South America, 43% of what’s used in Asia, 40% of what’s used in North America, 27% of consumption in Europe and Africa, and 23% to the rest of the planet.

With export capacity at its limit, this means additional investment in the space will be required to address the added 1.5 million barrels per day that will come online and EPD is ready and able to provide it. In the image below, you can see that EPD intends to allocate, in total, $6.4 billion in capex between 2018 and 2019. Of this, $5.2 billion had not been spent as of the end of the company’s second quarter for this year, and an impressive $4.1 billion in capital spending is planned for 2019. Of this two-year amount, 53% will be allocated toward NGL operations in sum, but there’s no telling how much of that $3.39 billion will be put toward LPGs on their own. This is all on top of $4.5 billion of capex allocated toward growth projects last year.

*Taken from Enterprise Products Partners

At this time, EPD already has significant assets allocated toward LPGs. This includes 121 tractor-trailer tank trucks, and the firm’s NGL marketing activities business also oversees a fleet of around 820 railcars that’s responsible for transporting feedstocks to its numerous processing facilities. Included in EPD’s broader operations (meaning that it contributes to not just LPGs but to the other products as well) is the firm’s fleet of 61 tow boats and 138 tank barges.

All of this is great, but what I found particularly interesting regarding the firm’s LPG business is its EHT (Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal). Located in the Houston Ship Channel, the facility boasts an LPG loading rate of 27,500 barrels per hour. Due to this significant volume potential, the daily loading rate last year totaled 424 thousand barrels per day, up from 420 thousand barrels per day in 2016 and higher than the 299 per day seen in 2015. Though imports of LPG are considered minimal, EHT has the capacity to offload an estimated 14,000 barrels of it per hour.

A winning strategy

By focusing on NGLs and related activities on the whole, EPD has succeeded in creating tremendous value for shareholders over time. Unfortunately, there is no breakdown for how much of its revenue or profitability has come from LPGs only, but the firm’s NGL Pipelines and Services segment has had a nice record of performance. Last year alone, for instance, the firm generated $911.2 million worth of segment operating profits from its Natural Gas Processing and related NGL Marketing Activities. This was up from $846.6 million in 2016 and up from $985 million in 2015.

EPD’s 2017 figure represented about 28% of the $3.26 billion in segment operating profits generated by its NGL Pipelines and Services segment, which is the firm’s most profitable set of operations. Total contribution toward aggregate segment operating profits from these activities were 16% for the year. What this demonstrates is that LPGs are core to the company’s strategy and the firm’s emphasis on the growth prospects of LPGs implies that this will be even more true in the future than it is today.

Takeaway

EPD is a large and fascinating company that has a nice grip on a large and growing industry. Although there may be bumps and bruises along the way, the firm’s exposure to LPGs, which will see tremendous growth in the years to come, should only serve to create attractive upside potential for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.