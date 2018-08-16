Electrameccanica Vehicles: First Report About As Expected

A few days ago, I published an article discussing a new IPO on the NASDAQ, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). The company is an early-stage electric vehicle firm, in the process of getting its first significant vehicle to production in the back half of this year. On Wednesday, the company issued a financial report (part one and part two) detailing its Q2 results and subsequent transactions, with no major surprises, in my opinion.

(Images taken from company's Form F-1, which can be viewed here)

Since the company is only producing a handful of vehicles at this point, there are no real expectations for meaningful revenues. During Q2 2018, total revenues were less than 280,000 Canadian dollars, with a net loss of more than 2.6 million. Most startups have big losses early on as they spend on research and development as well as building out their employee base. Like most IPOs, one of the risk factors listed is that major losses are expected to continue for the indefinite future.

What's most important for this name at present is that it has the financial wherewithal to continue operating. At the end of the quarter, the balance sheet showed more than 4.2 million in cash (again Canadian dollars), which actually was more than the company's total liabilities. However, we know that there will be cash burn, especially thanks to big losses and capital expenditures. During the period, almost 3 million was burned in operations, with another 1.7 million in capex. That gets me to the most important part, events that have occurred since, as detailed in filing one linked above:

On July 18, 2018, the Company completed a private placement of 150,847 units at a price of USD $5.90 per unit for gross proceeds of USD $890,000 (CAD $1,171,162). Each unit was comprised of one common share and a warrant to purchase one additional common share at a price of $12.00. The Company paid third party finder’s fees of $116,590 relating to this private placement.

On July 19, 2018, the Company and certain executive officers entered into stock option cancellation agreements and agreed to cancel 21,477,273 stock options that were exercisable at $0.30 per share and 3,522,727 stock options that were exercisable at $0.80 per share.

On July 20, 2018, the Company completed a private placement of 54,746 units at a price of USD $5.90 per unit for gross proceeds of USD $323,000 (CAD $426,388). Each unit was comprised of one common share and a warrant to purchase one additional common share at a price of $12.00. The company paid third party finder’s fees of $42,313 relating to this private placement.

On August 8, 2018, the Company entered into an underwriting agreement with respect to an underwritten public offering of 2,353,000 units at a price of USD $4,25 per unit for gross proceeds of USD $10 million, and expected net proceeds of USD $8.8 million, which closed on August 13, 2018. Each unit was comprised of one common share and two warrants each to purchase one additional common share at a price of USD $4.25 for a period of five years from issue. The underwriters also have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 352,950 common shares and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 705,900 common shares, representing 15% of the common shares sold in the public offering and 15% of the warrants sold in the public offering. Under the underwriting agreement and related “lock-up” agreements, the Company, each director and executive officer of the Company, and certain shareholders have agreed not to sell, transfer, or otherwise dispose of securities of the Company, without the prior written consent of underwriters for a period of 180 days after the date of the underwriting agreement.

On August 8, 2018, the Company granted stock options to acquire 275,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of USD $6.18 for a period of 7 years. The options vest over a 48-month period.

There were a couple of other items detailed in the filing, but they relate to the registration statement and the start of trading. We know those happened, as I discussed in my previous article. The good news is that the company is able to access the capital it needs to keep going and that option cancellation agreement will limit the amount of dilution. As I mentioned before, this is a name that will likely dilute investors significantly moving forward as it will need to access capital, not uncommon for startups.

At this point, the next major item for investors to focus on will be the start of mass production for the Solo with its commercial partner Zongshen, scheduled for this quarter. Customer deliveries are slated to start during Q4 2018, at which point we will see revenues start to ramp up. As a reminder, the agreement is for 5,000 units of the Solo in the first year of production, 20,000 in year two, and 50,000 in year three. The company is expected to launch the Tofino two-seater Roadster late next year.

So, with the first major financial report in from Electrameccanica Vehicles, I don't see any reason to change my long-term buy recommendation. This is a long-term play on electric vehicles, and it is a speculative name currently trading at a valuation less than $100 million. If you are buying now, you are hoping that the Solo generates enough interest to sell out its production and that the Tofino is where things take off next year.

