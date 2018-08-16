Exxon Mobil - A Look At The Second-Quarter Earnings Results

XOM experienced a decisive breakout at the end of July, and the next support may be around $77.25.

The second quarter 2018 results were disappointing with an upstream production now at a multi-year low.

Revenues and other income came at $73.501 billion, up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year and up 7.8% sequentially.

Getty image - Exxon Mobil - 5959 Las Colinas Boulevard. Irving, TX 75039

Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the best oil majors and should be among the oil stocks held in your long-term investment with a secure dividend over $4%. That is the bottom line despite temporary stock fluctuation.

However, I have to recognize that the company has not performed as well as many others of its peers and the second-quarter results is another mediocre performance that the market did not like.

Investing in the oil majors is not about a few quarters or even a few years, and it is essential to analyze the underlying strength of the company for many years to come. Weaknesses will always happen from time to time, and it doesn't mean "moving on" but rather "using the opportunity."

Thus, I believe any weakness should be considered as an excellent time to accumulate this strong company while the stock underperforms the Industry.

One-year chart below is showing clearly that Exxon Mobil is lagging its peers with a 0.14% return on a yearly basis compared to Equinor (EQNR) ex-Statoil with a 38.96% appreciation.

BP data by YCharts

Neil Hansen - who assumed the role of Vice President of Investor Relations on July 1, noted in the conference call:

the second quarter results were below market expectations. We will review some the factors that resulted in that deviation. Although, challenging in some regards, it was also a quarter highlighted by significant progress on key near term priorities, along with a number of notable milestones related to strategic investments across the upstream, downstream and chemical business lines.

It was not something that the market wanted to hear, and the stock paid the price. It is quite upsetting when the oil prices are still well above $70 per barrel.

Exxon Mobil - Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 67.62 74.11 67.34 56.40 48.71 57.69 58.68 66.62 58.67 58.08 66.17 61.45 68.21 73.50 Net Income in $ Billion noncontrolling interests not included 4.94 4.19 4.24 2.78 1.81 1.70 2.65 1.68 4.01 3.35 3.97 8.38 4.65 3.95 EBITDA $ Billion 11.02 11.49 10.37 7.44 6.57 7.29 7.94 8.93 10.58 8.97 10.57 9.05 11.91 11.25 Profit margin % 7.31% 5.65% 6.30% 4.65% 3.72% 2.95% 4.52% 2.88% 6.34% 5.33% 6.00% 12.60% 6.82% 5.37% EPS diluted in $/share 1.17 1.00 1.01 0.67 0.43 0.41 0.63 0.41 0.95 0.78 0.93 1.97 1.09 0.92 Cash from operations in $ Billion 8.00 8.79 9.17 4.38 4.81 4.52 5.36 7.40 8.17 6.95 7.54 7.41 8.52 7.78 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 6.84 7.11 6.40 6.14 4.60 4.27 3.40 3.89 2.89 3.10 4.91 4.50 3.35 4.93 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.15 1.68 2.77 -1.76 0.21 0.25 1.95 3.51 5.28 3.85 2.62 2.91 5.17 2.85 Total Cash $ Billion 5.18 4.34 4.30 3.71 4.85 4.36 5.09 3.66 4.90 4.04 4.27 3.18 4.13 3.43 Total Debt in $ Billion 32.77 33.84 34.31 38.69 43.11 44.47 46.16 42.76 43.61 41.94 40.61 41.01 40.60 41.2 Dividend per share in $ 0.69 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.82 0.82 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.21 4.20 4.19 4.18 4.18 4.18 4.18 4.17 4.22 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 Oil Production K Boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 4,248 3,979 3,918 4,248 4,325 3,957 3,811 4,121 4,151 3,922 3,878 3,991 3,889 3,647

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues Revenues and other income came at $73.501 billion, up 26.5% compared to the second quarter last year and up 7.8% sequentially. XOM's core second-quarter earnings missed consensus by 0.35 on EPS and beat on revenue. It was an earning decrease by $457 million compared to the preceding quarter.

Earnings from 1Q'18 to 2Q'18.

Source: 2Q'18 Presentation

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Free cash flow for Exxon Mobil is positive on a yearly basis and represents $13.55 billion (not including divestitures). The second quarter was $2.85 billion.

Appraising free cash flow is a vital exercise from a long-term investment perspective. It is crucial that FCF is sufficient to consider the business model balanced. Consequently, it should be enough to pay for the dividend, reduce debt, and eventually declare a share buyback.

The annual dividend is now $3.28 per share or 4.14% annually. Based on 4.27 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of ~$14 billion per year, which is still higher than the free cash flow ("TTM"). Thus Exxon Mobil is slightly failing the test FCF again.

3 - Oil production in K Boep/d Regarding combined oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 3,647 K Boep/d this second quarter, down 7% year-over-year and down 6.2% sequentially. Liquids represented 2,212 K Bop/d or 60.7% of the total production.

On a side note, production in the US was 975K Boep/d or 26.7% of the total output for 2Q'18 compared to 952 K Boep/d or 24.5% of the total output in 1Q'18. An increase of 2.2% sequentially. The Impacts from the earthquake in Papua New Guinea was the largest single contributor to the losses from unscheduled downtime.

Downstream earnings were down, due to refining margins mainly.

Source: XOM presentation

The Chemical segment decreased by $121 million from 1Q'18 while facing lower margins on higher feed and energy costs as well. However, earnings were lower by $95 million compared to 2Q'17.

It is crucial to note that Exxon is not only dependent on oil prices but also natural gas prices and it is two different stories here. For instance, while oil prices were trading strong this quarter, the natural gas price in the USA has mixed results.

Exxon is ramping up its drilling initiatives in the Permian Basin. The company plans to increase its production in the Permian to 600K barrels a day, within the next five years, spending $50 billion in CapEx in the process.

Source: Extract from 2Q'18 presentation.

Finally, the most promising and exciting prospect is the Liza prospect in Guyana without any doubt.

Exxon indicated eight discoveries so far (see presentation below). On August 4, XOM/HES (partners) contracted the third drillship from Noble Corp. (NE) called the Tom Madden helping the Bob Douglas.

As I indicated in a preceding article, Exxon Mobil and Hess (HES) have acknowledged the character unique of this South American discovery and both companies adjusted their initial exploration strategy to give priority to the development of this prolific prospect.

This matter has been motivated by the action of the Guyana government that decided to greenlight plans to build a $500 million onshore oil and gas facility at Crab Island on December 2016, as the country moves to capitalize on opportunities that will present itself (Crab Island located in the Berbice River).

Source: XOM 2Q18 presentation

Also, Exxon Mobil is well positioned in offshore Brazil with multiple wells planned in 2018-2020.

Source: 2Q'18 Presentation

4 - Net Debt Exxon Mobil net debt is now $37.77 billion. Net debt-to-EBITDA is now 0.88 which is still pretty good. Neil Hansen said:

Debt ended the quarter at $41.2 billion, a slight increase compared to the first quarter, while cash declined slightly to $3.4 billion.

Commentary and technical analysis

The second quarter 2018 results were disappointing with a production now at a multi-year low. In 2Q'18, XOM's EPS missed Wall Street estimates, but it was far from "weak" as some analysts liked to portray the balance sheet sometimes.

However, let's look at the company seriously and brush away the "noise". Quarter after quarter, I see it as a cash machine! Honestly, I do not see any "structural deterioration" in the upstream business?

I have to repeat again this quarter, project pipeline is exciting, from the Permian to the Liza project in Guyana and Brazil. Oil prices are well above $70 per barrel. Thus, why not take advantage of this unsettling period to add a strong company like XOM?

XOM experienced a decisive breakout at the end of July and the next support may be around $77.25 (I recommend to buy a little at this level). My assumption is that the stock is trying to form a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $84 (partial sell recommended) and a line support starting with the low of June parallel to the line resistance.

However, future oil prices are paramount and are the main element that will affect XOM the next few weeks and I am not ultra-bullish at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.