nFusz Readies Plan To Uplist To Nasdaq

nFusz has filed to raise $20 million in an uplisting from the OTCQB to Nasdaq.

nFusz (OTCQB:FUSZ) intends to raise $20 million in an IPO uplisting from the OTCQB to Nasdaq, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm sells a SaaS customer relationship management application to help businesses generate sales leads from the use of video.

FUSZ has failed to show meaningful revenue or growth. When we learn more details from management about IPO assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company And Technology

Los Angeles-based nFusz was originally organized as Cutaia Media Group and through multiple mergers and a name change became nFusz in 2017.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Rory Cutaia, who was previously a partner at the Corinthian Capital Group, a private equity firm that invested in middle market companies. Mr. Cutaia owns 32.1% of company stock pre-IPO.

5% or greater investors in the firm appear to be individuals and contain no known institutional firms.

Below is a brief overview video by nFusz’s founder and CEO Rory Cutaia:

(Source: nFusz)

nFusz has created a CRM system that enables businesses to add customized calls-to-action to videos and track user clicks and engagement via its analytics engine.

Prospects can also click to buy or call the business from buttons embedded in the video, potentially increasing conversion rates in the process.

nFusz has also created vertical-specific versions of the platform for healthcare, educational, television and live streaming markets.

Customer Acquisition

The company sells its system via a SaaS subscription-based model on a monthly or annual basis.

nFusz has also partnered with enterprise companies such as Oracle (ORCL), NetSuite and Marketo to include its system within their offerings and receive payment on a revenue share basis from its recurring subscriptions and in-app and online purchases.

Management intends to enter into more licensing or partnership relationships with digital marketing firms and cloud service providers and says it is ‘currently finalizing contract negotiations with two such cloud services providers’.

Market & Competition

The market for video-centric CRM applications is difficult to determine since it is such a niche product area.

However, the strong growth of consumer and business viewing of videos continues. According to a finding by eMarketer, ‘in 2018, 1.58 billion people will watch video on YouTube at least once per month, a 9.2% increase over the prior year’. [Italics mine]

Major vendors that provide CRM technologies include:

Salesforce (CRM)

SAP (SAP)

Oracle

Microsoft (MSFT)

Infusionsoft

Zoho CRM

Other players include global system integrators such as consulting firm Accenture (ACN) and related participants.

Financial Performance

FUSZ’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Tiny top line revenue

Significant full-year operating losses from startup

Negative operating margin in 2017

Large cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for years ended 2016 and 2017 (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: nFusz S-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $8,239

2017: $5,914

2016: $0

Operating Profit (Loss)

Q2 2018: $392,651

2017: ($4.7 million)

2016: ($3.1 million)

Operating Margin

Q2 2018: N/A

2017: Negative

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: ($1.9 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($1.7 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($1.6 million) cash used in operations

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $1.4 million in cash and $3.7 million in total liabilities (Unaudited).

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($1.9 million).

IPO Details

FUSZ intends to raise $20.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO from the sale of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities under this prospectus for working capital and general corporate purposes. In the event we enter into a definitive agreement with Sound Concepts with respect to the proposed Sound Concepts Acquisition, which event is currently contemplated by the letter of intent, a material portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the securities under this prospectus may be used to provide funds for all, or a portion of, the Acquisition Cash Payment, as well as to pay transaction expenses and integration costs in connection with the Sound Concepts Acquisition and related transactions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is A.G.P. I’m not familiar with this firm and have never seen it before in an S-1 registration statement.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

