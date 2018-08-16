Peyto Q2 2018: The Strategy Of Not Drilling

At these share prices, I am selling puts at C$10 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company can sustain this depressed gas environment for many years.

The company reduced its net debt position thanks to the important free cash flow generated during Q2 2018.

For the first time since 2013, Peyto (OTCPK:OTCPK:PEYUF) has stopped drilling during Q2. The company is adapting its production to the depressed gas prices environment.

As a result, Peyto generated important free cash flow, with the help of hedges and NGL. The management has decided to cut the net debt while still paying the dividend.

Hedges will be lower for the next years, but the company can still be profitable for many years at these gas prices. The structure of the debt, the marketing diversification, the flexible production, and the growing NGL production will help in achieving these results.

I am taking advantage of the price offered by the market to sell C$10 puts on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The edge of hedges

For Q2 2018, Peyto reported lowest revenues and FFO since Q2 2016.

Two factors explain this drop: lower production and low gas prices. The second one caused the first one. Indeed, Peyto has decided to shrink capital expenditures during low gas prices periods.

The graph below shows the reduced production this quarter.

The table below shows why Peyto decided to diminish the production. Gas prices have dropped by 60% while NGL prices raised by 31%.

Hedges, amounting to half of the realized gas prices, represented an important part of Q2 2018 revenue.

As a result, the graph below shows the collapse of revenues from gas, compensated by hedges and NGL.

Taking into account the price evolution of NGL compared to natural gas, Peyto is raising its share of NGL production, as announced before.

The management expects this trend to continue as Peyto targets 15% of NGL production by Q4 2019.

Limited capital expenditures to reduce the debt

Despite low revenue and reduced FFO, the company generated important free cash flow and positive earnings. This is due to the structural low-cost production and the low capital expenditure for this quarter.

With C$115M of FFO and $15M of capex, Peyto had enough cash to pay the C$30M dividend and lower its net debt by C$70M. Unfortunately, there was no cash left for share repurchase. At these share prices, I prefer accretive share buybacks instead of dividends.

The graph below highlights the current low level of AECO connected storage.

Based on this, the management expects higher gas prices during this winter. Thus, the company plans to start drilling again to profit from higher gas prices in Q3 and Q4 2018.

Structure of the net debt

In my previous article about Peyto and in other articles, some readers compared Peyto's debt with some other producers. With the recent focus on debt reduction, it is time to take a closer look at Peyto's debt.

The net debt now represents about 2.1x the 4 last quarters FFO. It is on a high level compared to other producers. But the structure of the debt is more prudent.

As you can see in the table below, half of the debt is a part of a C$1.3 billion bank credit facility that expires during October 2021.

The other part of the debt is a fixed rate unsecured notes with maturities spread over the next 10 years.

If external financing would not be available during the next 10 years, Peyto would not have any difficulty to manage the unsecured notes. With C$100M payments per year, Peyto could cut the dividend or cut capex as it did this quarter, waiting for better conditions.

Winter is coming

On the short term, the low level of AECO gas storage and increased gas consumption will improve AECO gas prices. Yet, if the structural issues in Western Canada are not solved, low gas prices during summers and higher gas prices in winters will continue.

Peyto plans to adapt its capital expenditure based on this pattern. As the management indicated:

It looks again like producing more gas in the winter and less in the summer makes perfect sense; and so to that end, we're still looking at ways in which we can time our business around that commodity price volatility. - Darren Gee - President & CEO

Starting this winter, the company will drill 40 to 50 wells in Q3 and Q4 2018 in the Cardium area. Peyto can afford this flexibility because the company owns and operates its assets.

Also, Peyto is still hedging, but hedges are getting lower, as highlighted in the table below.

The other gas producers will have to accept the same level of hedges or gamble on higher gas prices during summer. With cash costs of $0.89/mcfe at Q2 2018, Peyto can sustain these gas prices and low hedges for many years. Gas producers with higher costs will have to find other solutions if this pricing environment continues.

Diversification strategy

Like all Canadian gas companies, Peyto is trying to avoid AECO prices. Besides sending its gas to US markets, the company is also planning to sell more gas to industrial users within Alberta. The management indicated a long-term target of 20% of the gas volume. Currently, the company is selling 10% of its gas to industries in Alberta.

In July 2018, Peyto has signed a 15 years agreement with an Albertan power company to offer 60,000GJ/d. This agreement will start only in 2023, but Peyto is looking for similar agreements.

It is difficult to assess the potential of this strategy. Peyto does not disclose the conditions of the deals, for competitive reasons. Other local gas producers use the same strategy.

The other part of the diversification comes from the NGL production. The management indicated focusing on the Montney and Duvernay plays. These areas present a higher liquids potential.

Valuation

The table below shows the cash costs for Q2 2018 and compare them with the last 13 quarters.

Per unit costs are higher and operating margins are lower due to the reduced production. With the ramp-up of the production for the second half of the year, costs will diminish for the FY 2018.

With PDP FD&A 2017 at C$1.36, the company needs to realize C$0.89 + C$1.36 = C$2.25/mcf to produce with profits and replace the depleted resources.

This quarter, the company realized C$3.20 thanks to hedges and NGL. Hedges will be lower for the next few years. The growing NGL production and marketing diversification will help to keep revenue above C$2.25/mcf.

With a profit of about C$1/mcf and a production 2018 of about 95,000boe/d, the company will generate about 95,000boe/d * 365 * 6 * C$1 = C$197M for the FY2018.

Applying a 12x multiple to C$197M profits value the equity of the company at C$2.36B. This price corresponds to a share price of C$14.31 ($10.89) against a current share price of C$10.2 ($7.76).

With a 30% margin of safety, I am buying at about C$10 ($7.61). Actually, I am selling puts at a C$10 strike with a one-month maturity on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

I usually also check the flowing barrel valuation.

With my estimation of a production of 95,000boe/d for 2018, the market still values Peyto at about C$30,000boe/d. This valuation is higher than most of the Canadian gas producers. But the low-cost production and the history of profits in all gas prices environments justify this premium.

Conclusion

Peyto has generated important free cash flow in a depressed gas price environment in Q2 2018. The company shrank the capex to ramp up the production when gas prices are higher during the winter.

For the next few years, the company plans to keep on adapting its production based on gas prices. Besides, a growing part of NGL and marketing diversification will compensate for lower hedges.

As a result, the company can still generate some profits in this environment. Yet, the market prices the company for a more pessimistic scenario. Thus, I am happy to take advantage of these share prices to sell puts at a C$10 strike.

