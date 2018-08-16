OK, Maybe Amazon.com Can Earn Its Way Out Of Trouble After All

If Amazon can do the same again for the current quarter, the narrative changes in a big way.

A couple of times over the course of the past year I’ve expressed concern that e-commerce giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was actually doing worse than it appeared. In short, expenses that arguably should be included on the income statement weren’t even showing up as deductions to the touted version of the cash flow statement. Rather, they were appearing within the depths of the details few investors actually explore, and worse, they were getting progressively uglier.

The deterioration came to a screeching halt last quarter, however.

That’s not to say it won’t be rekindled; one quarter does not make or break a trend. It’s worth noting all the same, however, just because all big trends start out as small ones. If this is indeed a ‘new norm’ for Amazon, then the company may well start to turn a respectable – even if not mind-blowing – profit.

What’s in a Name?

To do the matter justice would take more time than you or I have, so here’s the short version of the long story: Amazon is booking the costs associated with all the servers it needs to keep Amazon Web Services up and running as what’s called a capital lease, or a finance lease.

Depending on how this equipment is being used, some accountants would argue that the limited lifespan of this hardware almost makes them consumables, which could be charged as an operating cost on the income statement. Others would argue that these purchase are capital expenditures that would appear in the heart of the cash flow statement… which isn’t a bad argument either. Amazon is doing neither, however. By booking payments towards its capital lease and finance lease obligations after free cash flow is calculated, the company’s reported free cash flow looks better than it actually is. Until last quarter, factoring in ALL expenses, Amazon.com was actually bleeding more and more cash.

To answer the obvious question that surfaces, yes, it’s legal. It’s also GAAP-acceptable. On the other hand, it’s certainly a bit misleading, intentionally so or not.

Then again, it may not really matter anymore.

As is usually the case, a picture is worth a thousand words, so take a look as last quarter’s supplemental cash flow information. A quarter earlier, Amazon actually posted a trailing-twelve-month net-cash-burn of nearly $3 billion, but last quarter it was actual cash-flow-positive to the tune of $546 million. The big boost came from (1) more operating cash flow and (2) lowered spending on property and equipment acquired under capital leases.

Source: Amazon’s SEC Filings

Generally speaking, the picture is still a fuzzy one. We know this spending is related to the servers needed to power Amazon Web Services, but we know little beyond that. The fact that this information is only presented as trailing-twelve-month information further blurs the picture, as we can’t perfectly link AWS growth to capital purchases… not that we’d be effectively able to do so were it not TTM data.

Whatever the case, this swing to positive real cash flow suggests that Amazon may have finally found meaningful scale not just with Amazon Web Services, but with North American e-commerce operations too. Last quarter’s operating income margins expanded from 2% to almost 6%.

Source: Amazon’s SEC Filings

The company isn’t exactly home-free yet.

As of last quarter, Amazon’s total commitments – bills it will have to pay at some point in the future – inched higher to $122.3 billion.

Source: Amazon’s SEC Filings

That’s more than the $119.2 billion worth of obligations it was sitting on as of the end of the first quarter.

Source: Amazon’s SEC Filings

And, that was more than the $118.2 billion in bills it has in the queue as of the end of last year.

Source: Amazon’s SEC Filings

In a perfect world, Amazon would be earning enough to whittle down its liabilities rather than growing them. It takes time for projects and initiatives and investments to bear fruit though. It’s possible cash flow – actual cash flow – has remained positive since last quarter, putting the company into a real position to handle its obligations and still turn a respectable profit.

Bottom Line

It’s only a small part of the story, and it’s certainly not the most interesting part of the story. For years, Amazon’s fans and followers have recycled the “growth now, profits later” argument to the point of ad nauseam. Some investors gave up on the idea long ago, accepting that the company was just one of those names that didn’t have to turn a profit to qualify as a stock worth owning.

Last quarter’s numbers you didn’t hear much about, however, suggest there’s a light at the end of that tunnel (and it isn’t an oncoming train).

Don’t read too much into the message. One quarter does not make a trend, so don’t be surprised if last quarter’s cash flow progress is reversed for the quarter currently underway. Jeff Bezos is usually able to find a new project to spend money on. At this point it’s just something to put on your radar.

If this feat is repeated for the current quarter though, then wow! Years’ worth of tepid earnings suddenly starts to be justified, and even more so if total obligations starts to pare back. Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves though.

Amazon will report its Q3 numbers sometime in late October. Don’t look for the fiscal measures above to be particularly well highlighted. You’ll likely have to track them down on your own.

