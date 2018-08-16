Closed-End Funds: 5 Bond Funds Trading At A Wide Discount

Closed-end fund investors know that a good strategy when purchasing shares of CEFs is to choose funds that are currently trading at a discount. I used CEFconnect's fund screener to narrow in on some potential opportunities that may deserve a closer look. To further help narrow down potential funds worth a look, I added the following three criteria to narrow in on attractiveness:

Funds invested primarily in bond holdings, this can be attractive for longer-term investors; as equities often offer superior returns over the long-term time horizon, but at greater volatility. Bonds can potentially help stabilize an investor's portfolio.

Market capitalization of greater than $300 million, this offers generally two potential advantages; greater liquidity and lower fees.

Distributions that pay on a monthly schedule, this can help with compounding at a greater frequency and getting cash back to working for investors faster.

The previous articles I have released on this topic had been focused on the equity side, I will use the same criteria used in narrowing the equity list on this bond list.

Note: I kept Muni funds off the list, because I believe they have distinct differences compared to other fixed income bond assets.

4 of the 5 funds presented are in the high yield category, while just one of the funds presented is considered investment grade. I have to be honest, this kind of surprised me as I previously would have thought that investment grade funds would have been the ones at a steeper discount, with the Fed continuing to raise rates. Investors may be starting to take some of the higher risk funds off the table, as high yield typically over a longer-term period performs more in-line with equities. High yield bonds will have greater risks during times of economic slowdowns due to the credit risks that are involved with holding companies of low quality issuing them.

This list will be ordered in lowest to highest current discount, as of closing prices on 7/16/18.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AWF seeks "a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will invest globally in all fixed-income sectors where they see opportunity." AWF states they will "under normal market conditions, invest substantially all of the Fund's net assets in lower-rated bonds."

The fund has total managed assets of $1.206 billion, its size provides sufficient liquidity in the event of wanted to sell-out of the fund. The fund does utilize no bank borrowings at the moment for leverage. However, one will notice that the fund carries leverage from "investment operations" of around 37.23%. This investment operations leverage would be due to some of the underlying holdings. The best way to explain this is the fact the fund holds Credit Default Swaps and Interest Rate Swaps, these underlying holdings are of notional value only, meaning that this is only its spot price. Basically, the money is not really there but the fund will have to come up with the money if a default event occurs.

AWF offers investors a distribution yield of 7.29%, the fund has been maintaining the per share amount of $0.0699 since January 2017.

The fund currently trades at $11.50 per share, with a NAV of $13.30 per share. This equals out to a 13.53% discount at the moment. Further tempting the attractiveness of this fund is that the one-year z-score sits at -1.50. Even on a 5-year basis the average discount sits at 8.50%, this presents a relatively attractive time to be investing in AWF; at least based on its past performance. Of this list, I personally hold AWF and have written on the fund in the past.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

BTZ states they have an "investment objective to provide current income, current gains, and capital appreciation." The fund will utilize a strategy of investing across all fixed-income sectors, but is categorized by CEFconnect and Morningstar as investment grade corporate bond fund. This is further backed up by about 65% of the credit quality holdings being BBB and above.

The fund has total managed assets of $1.489 billion, with leverage of about 32% of the assets. BTZ has an expense ratio of 1.21%. The fund currently has a distribution yield of 6.64%, and according to CEFconnect, the average UNII per share as of 5/31/2018 is just slightly negative at -$0.0011. While it would be most ideal to have positive UNII, the fund had cut the distribution late in October of 2017.

The fund currently trades for $12.11 per share, with a NAV per share amount of $14.04. This provides an investor the opportunity to pick up shares at a 13.75% discount. BTZ, likewise, has z-score of -2.00, indicating that the fund has become relatively oversold compared to its recent history. Although, this fund typically trades at a wide discount and has for some time.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD)

FSD has just recently merged with the former First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II, on June 25, 2018. The fund states they have "an investment objective to provide current income. The fund will invest its assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income assets." The fund invests mainly in high yield bonds.

FSD currently has total assets of $600 million, the fund does utilize leverage of almost 20% at this time. Total expense ratio for this fund is at 1.77%. This fund is unique in the fact that they will go short securities as well, they are currently composed of approximately 80% long, and about 20% short securities. So far, the last 5-year annualized NAV performance is at 4.53%, indicating they may not be so successful in their long/short strategy they attempt.

The fund currently pays a distribution yield of 8.68%, they had cut their distribution earlier this year from a per share amount of $0.1280 to $0.1050. This cut was apparently desperately needed as CEFconnect shows average UNII per share negative at $0.2289. One thing I would like to point out though is that this fund has short positions, so this would not reflect in as NII that would be attributable to UNII.

The fund does trade at a per share amount of $14.52, and a NAV amount of $16.88, giving investors a discount of 13.98%. The z-score is at -1.70 for the last 1-year time period, but the longer-term 5-year period average discount sits at -11.18%. Indicating that this fund isn't completely oversold relative to its history.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

This fund was formerly known as Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. The fund states an objective of, "seeks to provide a high level of current income, through investing in high yield bonds." The fund additionally, tries to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less. The average maturity of the fund sits at 4 years, with leverage adjusted duration of 2.9 years. Just barely under their self-implied duration target.

The fund has total net assets of $725 million, operating with 25.50% leverage. The fund has a total expense ratio of 1.77%. This fund offers investors a yield of 7.33% or a per share amount of $0.085. ISD cut their distribution starting with the March distribution, previously the fund paid out a per share amount of $0.0925. Average UNII per share as reported by CEFconnect on 11/30/17 was at a negative $0.019, so it would appear this distribution cut was needed.

ISD currently trades at $13.91, with a NAV per share amount at $16.26, offering investors a 14.45% discount. This fund, like the others, trades at an attractive z-score of -1.60. This is also relative to its 5-year average discount of 8.72%, indicating this fund appears to be oversold.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GHY)

GHY was formerly named Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. This fund is very similar to the above PGIM investment fund of ISD, but with a global emphasis. The fund invests in high yield bonds, with maintaining a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less. The fund currently sits with an average maturity of 4.1 years and leverage adjusted duration of 2.9 years, mirroring the above fund.

The fund operates with investable assets of $910 million, and utilizes leverage of 27.77%. The fund operates with a slightly higher total expense ratio of 2.02%, which is expected being invested globally. The distribution yield is currently at 7.28%, this fund also cut their distribution starting in March 2018. The per share amount was $0.09 and had been reduced to the current $0.0825. Like ISD above, it appears the cut was needed. Expect, GHY traded at an average UNII per share amount as of 1/31/18 of -$0.1216, this is quite a bit more significant than ISD.

Investors can pick up shares at a 15.42% discount, with a share price of $13.60 compared to its NAV per share amount of $16.08. This fund similarly follows ISD in being oversold with a z-score of -1.60. This fund often trades at a wider discount compared to ISD, with a 5-year average discount of 9.76%.

Conclusion

These 5 CEFs may be worth looking into further for anyone looking to get started with CEFs. Discounts/premiums are not the only consideration to follow through with a purchase but are an important part and helping to make sure you are not overpaying for assets that have market prices beyond what the NAV even are. What attracts most people to CEFs is the chance for enhanced yields beyond what typical securities hold. The monthly income is tremendously attractive and can help a person during retirement for income, or help a younger investor compound investments more frequently by reinvesting those distributions back into the securities or purchasing other securities.

4 of the 5 funds listed are high yield funds, indicating that investors may be becoming nervous of a slowdown or a recession. These funds will typically carry greater risks during these times as the companies that issue the junk bonds are inherently more risky in nature due to their balance sheets not being as strong as better and well established companies.

Please feel free to leave any questions or comments below in the comment section! If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up-to-date on future articles.

