Micron: As Usual, The Bears Are Wrong

PC DRAM contract prices are up 1.5% sequentially for the third quarter, showing that increases in demand are keeping pace with supply growth.

The actual data have shown very little evidence of memory pricing weakness, with "record high revenues" in 2Q18, as reported by DRAMexchange.

It doesn't help either that bearish Wall Street analysts have begun to pile on top of one another with downgrades and price target cuts.

Warnings on memory pricing are as old as time immemorial. Yet, every single time, the market gets spooked and sends shares of Micron (MU) down a peg. The memory giant has seen whipsaw trading this year on a plethora of negative news: from a Chinese injunction that ended up affecting less than 1% of its total revenues, to a poor earnings quarter from Samsung. While Micron is still up nearly 10% for the year-to-date period, shares have lost more than 25% from a recent June peak.

My take: Keep calm and keep buying Micron. Over the past years, the bears have been proven wrong many times. Each of Micron's wild gyrations has been accompanied by a flash recovery, and there's no reason to believe this time will be any different.

This quarter is particularly painful as the Wall Street parade of analysts have rained down on Micron in quick succession. Earlier in August, Morgan Stanley (MS) downgraded the whole sector citing rising inventories in memory chips that foreshadow a demand slowdown. Among others, Wells Fargo (WFC) also slashed its price forecast by 10% while retaining a constructive opinion. With a cult stock like Micron, analysts are far more likely to jump in with the bandwagon and echo the prevailing opinion rather than stand out as a black sheep. In my view, it's best to ignore the bears.

A fresh look at the data

As early as mid-2017, Micron bears have been calling for DRAM prices to take a hit. Recall that DRAM makes up about two-thirds of Micron's business, and that DRAM pricing has been tremendously resilient over the past few years, even as NAND pricing has begun to show signs of weakness. Lofty DRAM prices are primarily responsible for keeping Micron's margins and huge free cash flow growth afloat, and it's the reason why Micron was able to announce a huge $10 billion buyback program which I earlier calculated could provide a +16% inorganic tailwind to EPS growth.

To say that DRAM pricing will fall is one thing. But where is the data supporting it?

Let's quickly return to Micron's Q3 results, which it last reported in mid-June (Micron will report fourth-quarter results in mid-September, so stay tuned to see if these trends hold). In Q3, Micron noted that both DRAM and NAND ASPs increased in the "mid-to-upper single digits", with DRAM seeing a remarkable ~30% y/y bump as well:

Figure 1. Micron Q3 memory metrics Source: Micron investor relations

Is it true that memory suppliers have responded to DRAM price growth and increased their production capacity? Absolutely. It's one of the iron laws of economics that you pick up in a 101 class - in any competitive market with few or no barriers to entry, competitors will rush in and drive down prices until marginal profits go to zero (the one small quirk here is that mass-scale memory production does carry high barriers to entry, but well-equipped manufacturers like SK Hynix and Samsung are certainly already prepared to increase their production). But alongside supply growth, demand growth has been robust as well across a number of end-industries. Cloud computing and enterprise demand has been one of the cornerstone growth categories of the year; and that's also supplemented by renewed growth from a stabilizing PC market as well as new areas like cryptocurrencies.

And in case you might argue that Micron's Q3 data is now two months old, here's a snippet from the latest DRAMeXchange report dated August 13. DRAMeXchange is one of the leading research firms on memory prices, and noted the following (emphasis added):

The global DRAM revenue grew by 11.3% QoQ (from previous quarter) to reach another record high in 2Q18, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce. DRAM quotes rose during the period as the market remained in tight supply. Contract prices of most DRAM products advanced by just around 3% QoQ on average in 2Q18, except for contract prices of graphics DRAM products that surged by nearly 15% QoQ on the back of the cryptocurrency-related demand"

PC DRAM, in particular, is up 1.5% - obliterating the idea that weak PC demand is going to weigh on memory prices.

It's important to note that DRAMeXchange acknowledged that "DRAM prices are almost at their peaks." The firm is predicting prices to soften in 2019 (this is still better than most Wall Street analysts who have predicted the softening to occur in 2H18).

Still, with contract prices still seeing modest increases, it's difficult to argue that the market will crash in FY19. Sure, prices won't rise - but in what commodity market can we expect prices to rise forever. In my view, Micron is well-equipped to endure a slide in DRAM prices. It has 70% gross margins, after all.

Even in a downward pricing scenario, Micron can retain strong EPS

Let's say the bears are right and DRAM does see a price drop in FY19, along with a drop in NAND. Let's start with a modest price drop of 10% next year (which isn't a terrible assumption given how strong trends have been in FY18).

For FY19, Wall Street analysts have a revenue estimate of $32.71 billion (+8% y/y) and a consensus EPS estimate of $8.74. If NAND and DRAM ASPs both drop by 10% next year relative to current expectations, then Micron will lose $3.27 billion in revenues and hit revenues of $29.44 billion (-3% y/y). If production and operating costs remain exactly constant - that is, the only impact was to the top line - then the $3.27 billion revenue shortfall divided by Micron's 1.16 billion in shares outstanding translates to an EPS headwind of $2.81.

This gives Micron an EPS of $5.93 in FY19 under a -10% pricing scenario. If we take it a step further and suppose that Micron endures a 20% decline in NAND and DRAM ASPs, EPS will shrink to $3.12.

That sounds terrible, but when we recognize the fact that Micron's current ~$47 share price still implies a forward P/E ratio of 7.9x and 15.1x, respectively, we can begin to get a bit more comfortable with these price-decline scenarios. That is why, after all, Micron trades at such a low forward P/E multiple currently - investors are already expecting the worse in the next cyclical downturn.

Note that there is still opportunity against these scenarios. First, Micron still has a $10 billion share buyback program on the table. That buyback, at current levels, can retire 210 million shares - or 18% of Micron's current market cap. Should memory prices fade slightly, Micron can still produce positive EPS growth through a reduction in share count.

Note also that, even if most costs are fixed and Micron won't be able to fully pare down operating expenses in a downturn, the company will likely be able to reduce some fat in its cost structure should ASPs suffer a dramatic fall.

Final thoughts

The primary takeaways are simple: first, though Micron bears have cried doomsday on DRAM pricing for the past year, the actual data has actually shown DRAM pricing to be incredibly resilient. DRAMeXchange is predicting prices to fall beginning in 2019, not 2H18 as many analysts originally predicted - and even if prices do drop, it's unlikely to be a major swing.

Secondly, even if Micron suffers a double-digit price drop in memory pricing, it can still produce a respectable EPS that justifies its current prices even in bearish scenarios.

In my view, Micron is too juicy of a bargain to pass up, especially after the recent pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.