Michelin Is Now An Attractive Investment

Investment thesis

The tire manufacturing sector doesn't seem a very interesting sector for investors. Given the current economic problems (e.g. trade war tensions, the turmoil in the currencies of emerging markets, China's slowdown), traditional cyclical sectors are hit the most. So maybe we shouldn't be expecting too much of this sector this year as the economic confidence in emerging markets is going to diminish significantly, citing analysts. However, we must not tar everyone with the same brush. One of them is the French giant Michelin ([[OTCPK:MGDDF]], [[OTCPK:MGDDY]]). Regarding the share price, Michelin had a sluggish price trend in the last few months. Higher commodity prices and the weaker dollar hurt the company. However, Michelin can rely on a robust track record creating a shareholder-friendly policy. Free cash flow projections have been raised lately, suggesting more buybacks and dividend are on the horizon. Given the current stronger dollar, Michelin is going to benefit from currency tailwinds. Right now I continue to believe in the smart management and the business on a longer-term investment horizon. The tire manufacturer gives the opportunity to invest in a robust growth market thanks to increasing consumer spending. The free cash flow yield - without growing results - that gets you to 8%+ a year is compelling. Michelin is an excellent pick to diversify in a French quality company supported by the presence of its family shareholders. For investors seeking safe dividends, Michelin is the best choice in its category with a double-digit compound annual growth rate since the financial crisis. Throughout this article, you've got detailed arguments about my investment case.

Michelin's most liquid trading market is in Paris, where it is part of the CAC-40 Index. Average daily trading volumes amount to 500,000+ shares. Volumes are indicated in the graph below.

Introduction of the company

Michelin produces around 170 million tires per year and employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide (about one-third of whom are in France). It makes tires for cars and trucks, but also for special vehicles for agriculture and mining. Tires for passenger cars and vans account for about half of the turnover and tires for trucks about one fifth. Revenue is reasonably evenly distributed across the three major regions, North America, Europe and the rest of the world. Michelin supplies directly to the car manufacturers, but they make most of their revenue in the replacement market.

Long-term perspectives

Michelin is on the right track towards 2020, but higher raw material costs and unfavorable exchange rates nibble the upside potential in the short term. The share is not too expensive at an expected P/E of 12.3, but we can not expect strong growth figures for 2018. They increased the dividend by 30 cents to 3.55 EUR per share this year.

In May 2019, Michelin will have a successor for the current CEO Senard, since 2012 the first non-family leader of the tire group. Since the man will be succeeded by the COO Menegaux, who has been in the house since 1997, there will be little change to the strategy. Michelin is on track to meet its 2020 targets: a saving of 1.2 billion EUR versus 2016 and free cash flow of 1.4 billion EUR annually. Return On Capital Employed after tax has to increase from 12,4% to 15,0% in the longer-term, providing a large return for shareholders.

Currently, Michelin earns most of its revenues from automobile tires accounting for 56% of total revenue, while the more cyclical truck division generates 28% of total sales. So, it is recommended to get some insight into the long-term sales projections of automobiles regarding their importance. As you can see, growth is going to accelerate from 2021 in Africa and the Middle East. Michelin is now building on the success of these future improvements by ramping up the capacity in those regions.

2017 results

In 2017, Michelin generated 1.5 billion EUR free cash flow, but that figure contained some exceptional items. Margins increased thanks to an improving price/mix effect. The current free cash flow was 1.2 billion EUR. For this year the goal is not very ambitious: at least 1.1 billion EUR. With a net debt / EBITDA of just 0.2x, Michelin, a dividend king, can pay a whole more considerable amount of dividend (+ 9% to EUR 3.55 per share) or spend its cash on the purchase of shares, but the group would prefer to raise the cash level. Perhaps the money will flow to acquisitions. In the past months, wholesale distributors were taken over, as a result of which Michelin is moving towards the end customer (the tire center). External growth in services and technology is also on the program. For the time being, this method allows Michelin to pass on the higher raw material costs to the end customer and at the same time gain market share. For quite some time, Michelin grows at a faster pace than its competitors. This evolution continues to affirm the group's supremacy. Margins are relatively stable despite periods of economic slowdown, confirming our investment case that Michelin remains a durable cash cow.

As earlier mentioned, free cash flows still very sound and high, especially in a capital-intensive sector. Over the past year, recurrent free cash flow came out below the non-adjusted reported statements.

Unique items make calculating free cash flows tougher. So, we have to adjust for one-time items, if we don't want to make crucial mistakes. I've indicated the needed elements amid calculating the recurrent free cash flow for my investment thesis and projections.

Michelin reported an operating cash flow of 2.741B EUR, but this contains a total tax payment of 563M EUR, whereas 661M EUR was due. So technically, the Operating Cash Flow should be decreased by the 98M EUR tax discrepancy, but should also take a positive correction to the tune of 64M EUR into account on the working capital position. So on an adjusted basis, the real operating cash flow was 2.707B EUR. However, non-recurring losses were also significant charges on the free cash flow. In particular, costs for reorganizations and adaptation of activities and expenses relating to substantial litigations (as well as adjustments in the corresponding provisions), in addition to impairment of goodwill. Furthermore, are included gain/loss on disposals and changes in impairment of tangible and intangible assets, acquisition price adjustments as well as the cost of benefits for retired personnel.

Taking CapEx into account results in recurring free cash flow of 1.104B EUR. That's well enough to cover the 668M EUR net outflows for dividend and buybacks (after the personnel-related issuance of new shares). After deducting the acquisitions, excess cash remains 40M EUR. That's a brilliant result regarding the currency headwinds. Michelin stays conservative in securing the dividend payout ratio despite a strong balance sheet: net financial debt/EBITDA has never reached the 0,8x level. I like this way of capital allocation; making no expensive acquisition mistakes is the key driver of Michelin. Based on the current FCF results, the dividend could be quickly increased by 7% a year without ignoring the fixed payout range.

The first half of 2018

The tire manufacturer had a satisfactory first half year. There was a slight volume growth (+ 0.1%) mainly in 'special' tires, and the top segment of passenger cars, while Michelin raised prices nicely. The effect of the dollar resulted in lower revenue, and operating profit came out somewhat more than expected.

Nonetheless, the group did reconfirm the targets for 2018. Michelin assumes a free cash flow of at least 1.1 billion EUR and growth 'on a comparable basis and without exchange rate effects' of the operating profit. Over the first half year, the recurring and comparable operating profit was 11% higher. As a result of recent acquisitions, Michelin raised the target for free cash flow in 2020 from 1.4 to 1.6 billion EUR.

Where Michelin used to invest a lot, the company strives for a balanced situation between investments and depreciation, resulting in higher cash conversion levels. Currently, we are seeing a revaluation of investments having an impact on cash generation. The reason for a more normalized investment rate is a result of the many growth investments from the past.

The first-half free cash flow amounted to 595M EUR, excluding working capital changes and adjusted for taxes paid vs. taxes due. That's well ahead of their expectations despite currency headwinds, which are going to soften during the second-half of 2018. Michelin loaded up the balance sheet by making acquisitions for an amount of 1.907B EUR. The company also paid 637M EUR of dividend and purchased a net 70M EUR of shares.

Conclusion

Michelin is on track to deliver another robust year by looking at the latest results. The business remains cyclical, but less capital intensive. The debt level is well under control: 0.4 times the EBITDA. Whereas the cash conversion stood at less than 30% in 2014, it is now expanding vigorously to 38%. If Michelin achieves 1.6B EUR free cash flow by 2020, fuelled by cost savings and investment discipline, the current market capitalization offers you an attractive 8.0% FCF yield. Taking more growth into account leads to a yield of 9.3%, which is quite impressive as financial conditions remain robust. I am mulling over going long, as the company's track record seems to be very appealing. I've got some cash on the sideline; maybe it is worth selling put options with a strike of 100 EUR.

