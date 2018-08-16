Lydall Diversifies With Deal To Acquire Interface Performance Materials

For LDL, the deal represents a continuing diversification away from the automotive market and should be accretive to earnings six months after closing.

IPM provides a full line of sealing solutions to firms in several major industries.

Lydall (LDL) announced it has agreed to acquire Interface Performance Materials for $265 million.

Interface Performance Materials [IPM] provides a wide range of sealing solutions with a comprehensive product portfolio and vertical integration.

LDL will gain exposure to new markets as management continues its strategy of diversifying away from the automotive market.

Target Company

Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based IPM was founded in 1911 to manufacture and supply advanced materials, sealing solutions, thermal management systems, and specialty products to customers worldwide for a range of applications across the heavy-duty diesel, automotive, small engine, industrial and related industries.

Management is headed by President and CEO Victor Swint, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously Group President of the Automotive Sector at ITW.

Below is an overview video of the company’s PureGuard and PureGuard X products:

(Source: IPM)

IPM’s primary offerings include:

PureGuard

PureGuard X

Sealing Solutions

Thermal Management

Electrical Barrier

Specialty Materials

The firm has its headquarters in the U.S. and offices in major regions worldwide, including China, India, and Europe, although most of IPM's revenue comes from North America.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Stratistics MRC, the global gaskets and seals market was valued at $59.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $97.2 billion by 2023.

This represents a strong CAGR of 7.2% between 2016 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rise in vehicle production and increased emissions standards.

Major competitive vendors that provide gaskets and seals include:

AB SKF (OTCPK:SKUFF)

Dana Holding Corporation (DAN)

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGZY)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

LDL disclosed the acquisition price as $265 million in an all-cash deal. This represents a 1.87x revenue multiple based on IPM's 2017 sales of $142 million.

Lydall expects IPO to generate $150 million in sales in 2018 (5.6% growth) and to achieve cost synergies of $4 million by 2020.

Management also expects the deal to be accretive to Lydall's earnings in six months after transaction close.

The deal will be paid for with additional debt from LDL's soon-to-be amended credit facility.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, it had $50.6 million in cash and equivalents and $208.2 million in long-term liabilities, so the deal for IPM will more than double its liabilities.

Cash flow from operations during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $8.0 million, but free cash flow during the period was a negative ($8.4 million) due to $16.4 million in CapEx.

Lydall is acquiring IPM for its engineered sealing solution technologies and its diversified customer base in both the OEM and aftermarket spaces.

As LDL stated in the deal announcement,

A leader in the delivery of engineered sealing solutions, Interface partners with OEMs and Tier I manufacturers to serve both original equipment and aftermarket needs in segments such as Agriculture, Construction, Earthmoving, Industrial and Automotive.

In the past 12 months, LDL’s stock price has dropped 10.4%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index (+13%), as the chart below indicates:

Since the deal announcement, investors have been generally positive, bidding up LDL's stock price by 5.9% as of press time.

Management held a deal conference call and touted the new market exposure IPM will bring. Additionally, the firm expects greater than GDP growth from IPM, what management terms as "GDP-plus growth" in North America as well as increased margins.

Analysts asked whether the international exposure to China, Europe or India would be a risk and management expects little impact from any trade tariff potential.

So, overall, the deal appears to have been well received by analysts who see it as an addition to the firm's core strategy of diversifying away from the automotive market while gaining supply chain scale, a bigger innovation pipeline and exposure to new markets such as Agriculture, Earth Moving, Construction, and Industrial.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2018.

