Diana Shipping: Clear Turnaround And Market Tailwinds

I recently spoke with management and I believe their capital allocation strategy is sound. I suggest a fair value range is $5.00-$6.00, for upside of 25-50% from today’s pricing.

Management plans to continue to de-lever and is considering dividend payouts in the near future. Their oldest vessels are unencumbered, leading to large cash flow potential from sales.

Risk/Reward Thesis - $5 To $6 Base, $8 Bullish

I believe Diana Shipping's (NYSE:DSX) fair value is $5.00 today, and that the stock is likely to be worth over $6.00 by mid-2019 just on current performance. If asset values also improve by 10-20%, we could see a valuation of around $8/sh. The rest of this report will review past performance, my understanding of their capital return plans, and walk through my forward projections and expectations for both cash flows and net asset value.

DSX has a current NAV of nearly $5.00/sh (based on live fleet valuations from VesselsValue) and I expect them to generate nearly $100M in free cash flow between now and the end of 2019. This projection is supported by current charter rates, which if anything I suspect might improve further. Furthermore, management has shared their plans of selling a handful of their eldest assets if markets keep improving; they have 17 unencumbered vessels, so proceeds would be essentially 'free' cash for distribution or further deleveraging.

Although I'm long several dry bulk shipping stocks for reasons discussed in this report and in a recent public sector overview, I believe Diana Shipping offers one of the best risk/reward propositions right now and is also one of the most likely to have a clear capital return policy (i.e. larger dividend returns).

Diana Shipping Overview

Diana Shipping is a dry bulk pureplay, with 50 vessels on the water. They managed to survive the past decade with minimal equity issuance and they've actually grown the fleet far faster than the share count. Over the past 5 years, they have been the only dry bulk firm that hasn't diluted ownership in terms of ships-per-share. Despite the weakness at their related container venture, Diana Containers (DCIX), DSX managed to receive a full repayment of all of their loans and they are now flush with liquidity. DSX has no further exposure or connection to DCIX.

DSX recently secured a new loan facility and now has 17 fully unencumbered vessels on the water. Their lower debt balance (net debt of $436M, less than $9M per vessel, roughly 43% D/A) is likely to lead to reduced interest expenses and the debt-free vessels will add to their flexibility. I had the chance to speak with management on the phone last week to follow up with their excellent Q2-18 results, where they generated $18M in cash flow. They’ve already hinted at their next steps in capital allocation during their recent earnings call, but our discussion continued to explore their options going forward into a strengthening market.

DSX currently has just over 106M shares outstanding for a current market capitalization of around $435M. They also have $65M of outstanding preferred equity (DSX-B).

Rolling Charter Employment – Clear, Stable Results

Unlike DSX’s peers, they choose to employ the fleet on a rolling charter basis, usually ranging from 6-20 months, which means that their earnings and cash flows are far smoother. When rates are very strong, they don’t benefit as fast, but they also avoid the cyclical troughs and this strategy has enabled them to post consistently improving earnings.

I’m expecting earnings and cash flows to continue improving and between now and end-2019, DSX could generate over $100M in essentially free cash flow (nearly $1/sh). Management will continue to allocate their assets for the best possible returns, but they might sell a handful of their older vessels if asset prices continue to strengthen. I call the cash flow “essentially free,” because technically the assets have around 25-year average lives (vs. average fleet age of 9), so the cash flow isn’t infinite, but we’re still looking at the potential for up to $100M of cash flow net of debt service.

Unencumbered Fleet: Additional Cash Flow Lever

Since these 17 eldest are totally unencumbered and residual debt levels are not very high (I estimate company-wide debt-to-assets “D/A” at about 43%), a good portion of this cash flow could be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends. I spoke with management and they doubled down on the commentary in the conference call - essentially fleet expansion is done, and they are gearing up to return significant capital.

The DSX fleet is primarily middle-aged, but they don’t have any really old vessels. Out of 50 ships, just 7 are older than 15-years, which are the vessels I view as prime potential sales candidates.

In weak markets, dry bulk vessels only do about 20 years of service, but they are designed to do at least 30 years if the market levels can support these ships. Therefore, if market conditions continue to improve, I believe DSX could presumably sell the above vessels for up to $80M en bloc (current value is $67M, implied potential asset upside of 20%). This potential asset sale would be a liquidity windfall as there is no associated debt. Combined with the expected operating cash flows, we could see over $200M in incoming free cash ($2/sh), through end-2019, of which up to $180M could be 'free' net of expected debt amortization.

That’s massive for a stock that trades around $4/sh and has very moderate leverage. If there’s one management team I trust to make long-term capital allocation and operational decisions in the dry bulk arena, it’s Diana. Let’s review recent history.

Past Challenges And Future Positioning

The dry bulk markets have been in perpetual downturn since 2010, with only a very brief period of respite in 2013-2014. 2016 brought the lowest rates in modern history and we’ve been in a slow-but-steady period of recovery since then. This downturn resulted in massive levels of demolition and a drought of new orders.

During 2013-2014, when dry bulk markets last started recovering, there was a massive glut of new orders. This time around the orderbook is quite restrained. As shown by peer Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) in a recent earnings presentation, new orders have remained quite low, compared to the levels seen in 2013-2014. I estimate that a minimum of 30M DWT need to be ordered each year just to keep long-term supply steady. We’re less than halfway there with nearly two-thirds of the year completed. The current orderbook is just enough to provide for long-term organic fleet replacement and is likely to be more than offset by demand.

Last Cycle: Diana Dominated Peers

As I mentioned, the past 8 years have been mostly brutal. Last time around, Diana was the nimblest of all of her peers, locking up vessels opportunistically on long-term employment and starting the downcycle with an exceptionally strong balance sheet. In Q2-2013, they owned a fleet of 38 vessels, yet had about 82M shares outstanding (0.46 ships per share). Fast forward 5 years and we have a fleet of 50 vessels and 106M shares outstanding (0.47 ships per share).

This is the only dry bulk firm in the entire market that hasn’t diluted shareholders in terms of fleet ownership over the past 5 years. Every other peer has either resorted to hefty dilution or went bankrupt. That doesn’t mean the stock has done well, it has been a terrible market, but let’s compare her to peers over the past 8 years. The following chart shows all primary surviving peers. The only stock that has performed at similar levels is Safe Bulkers (SB), which has also avoided most dilution.

What this chart doesn’t show is there are a whole other host of names that went insolvent or bankrupt during this time. These include Genco Shipping (GNK), Baltic Trading (“BALT”), Excel Maritime (“EXM”), Freeseas (“FREE”).

It’s an ugly chart, but the point is that DSX was able to navigate the entire downturn without diluting shareholders and they have emerged with a strong fleet of 50 vessels, capable of strong free cash generation. This is a cyclical market, capable of providing riches just as much as losses, but most investors haven’t seen ‘riches’ in a full decade. If you invested in any other firms besides DSX (and arguably SB), you would have lost almost all of your money and not have much of a shot at the upswing without plunking out more capital.

With Diana Shipping, investors have all survived to the other side of the cycle and there is a potential for substantial cash generation ahead. As argued above, the combination of operating cash flow and selective asset sales at higher-cycle valuations, could lead to around $2/sh in incoming free cash (this is not the FCF run rate) by the end of 2019. That’s a massive net inflow for a stock trading around $4, we’re discussing 50% potential in about 16 months.

Strategy Going Forward – Delever And Big Dividends?

Management has a very clear handle on the situation here. They see us as starting to approach a mid-cycle, which means it's arguably time to stop buying assets and it is time to start shifting to a structure of delevering and rewarding shareholders. We already saw the first step in July, as DSX downsized a $130M loan to $75M, freeing up 17 vessels.

As we get higher in the cycle, management confirmed they plan to sell some of their oldest ships and use the proceeds to both delever a bit more and pay large dividends. Ideally when we’re at the peak of the cycle, DSX wants to be as close to debt-free as possible and be paying huge dividends. This is the secret that led to their massive outperformance last time around and I think their approach is prudent.

Dry Bulk Rates Improving, Trade War Not Hurting

Despite the continual negative news cycle about the budding ‘trade war’ between the US and China, dry bulk stocks have been performing quite well. There has been a hullaballoo about the soybean markets, including an odd focus on a singular stranded cargo ship, but the reality is far more complex. In fact, some analysts, including Randy Giveans of Jefferies, believe that the US-China trade war might actually be a positive for dry bulk shipping.

Source: Tradewinds, 16 July Report

In addition to the misleading mainstream news reports about soybeans, it's important to note that the primary drivers of rates have been improving coal markets in China/India coupled with surging iron ore exports from Brazil to China. India’s coal production is weak, leading to a surge in imports to feed their electricity demands.

Source: Hindu Business Line, 26 July Report

In response to the trade war, China has boosted economic stimulus, including a major push for more infrastructure. What shipping asset class benefits the most? You guessed it! Dry bulk will supply needed materials including record levels of expected iron ore from Brazil. New Brazilian supply is expected to squeeze out high cost cargoes from Australia, all while leading to more than a doubling in ton mileage per carried cargo. China could theoretically keep imports flat and demand for shipping could still soar.

We’re already seeing signs of a resurgent market, with rates jumping up around 6 weeks prior to expectations. The chart below shows the past year, with the broad dry bulk index up 44% y/y, even prior to the real seasonal strength? Note the comparison to last year on the left, where rates increased nearly 50% from August to December. If this happens again, we could be seeing the strongest rates since 2010, and all dry bulk firms would be massive cash cows.

Source: Bloomberg, Dry Bulk Index

Diana Shipping has a more conservative employment structure, so their results won’t spike as fast, but we can be certain to see very lucrative contracts exchanged in the coming months if rates continue to improve.

Diana Set for Cash Flow Surge

I've posted the BDI above to illustrate the broad dry bulk performance, but in terms of time-charter rates, we're currently sitting around $22k/day for 1-year Capesize fixtures and $13k/day for 1-year Panamax fixtures.

Source: Allied Weekly Report, 10 August 2018

Remember how DSX uses rolling time-charters? This means that every few weeks a new set of vessels comes offhire and a weaker charter is replaced with current levels. The chart below shows their current fleet employment, yellow means fixed, which illustrates that nearly 90% of 2018 is fixed and 2019 is closer to 25%. Every charter DSX has is underneath current market levels, which means that each roll adds to net cash flow.

Source: Diana Shipping, Fleet Employment Bar Chart

To quickly illustrate the upside potential, DSX has 32 Panamaxes (or slightly larger) and 18 Capesizes (inclusive of 4 Newcastlemaxes). If those vessels were all fixed at current rates of $13k and $22k, DSX would receive a time-charter equivalent income ("TCE") of just over $16k/day.

This compares to operating cash break-even of around $9k/day, so with 95% utilization, we would see around $120M in net operating cash flow at these rates. Subtract my projection debt amortization of around $50M and we should see about $70M in free cash flow for the base case scenario during 2019. I expect around $30M in free cash during 2H-18, bringing us to ~$100M of incoming free cash by the end of 2019. Furthermore, any planned asset sales could potentially be at elevated levels, leading to a further increase in available cash.

Intrepid readers will note that although I expect around $120M in OCF during 2019, the current annualized level (based on Q2-18 results of $18M) is lower. This is because DSX utilizes a rolling charter structure as illustrated above. Therefore, we should see q/q cash flows and earnings climb consistently throughout the next year.

Current Fleet And Valuation Range

Diana Shipping has a fleet of 50 dry bulk vessels, mostly larger-classes, split between Panamaxes (75-80k DWT) up to Capesize (180k DWT) and a handful of Newcastlemax (up to 208k DWT). According to our top valuation source, VesselsValue, which provides daily updates, the current fleet is worth $1.02B.

Source: VesselsValue, Diana Shipping Fleet

Based on Q2-18 financials, DSX only has about $435M of net debt and $65M of preferred equity, which means their current net asset value (“NAV”) is around $521M, or nearly $5/sh. Since DSX trades closer to $4/sh, they are sitting at roughly a 20% discount to NAV, off asset valuations that I believe are still low themselves.

NAV Discount - Why?

A logical question would be "why does DSX trade at a discount to net asset value?" Clearly, this must imply either terrible market sentiment or some specific management-related risk. Currently, I believe this is almost all market-related and although I like DSX in a risk/reward sense due to their conservative charter posture and clear capital allocation plans, they frankly aren't alone on NAV discounts. I believe this is almost solely due to trade war concerns, and I've discussed the current market in more detail in a recent dry bulk sector overview.

I don't believe the discount is a negative reflection on management because historically speaking, DSX has almost always traded at improved P/NAV levels, usually above 1.0x, and almost always slightly higher than peers due to their conservative posture. I expect that DSX will naturally start to trade back towards a 1.0 to 1.1x P/NAV band once the market settles a bit.

NAV Levels - Discount On A Discount? - $8 Bullish Case

As mentioned above, DSX currently trades at nearly a 20% discount to NAV. However, I believe that asset values themselves are quite weak and have the potential to improve by a range of 10-20% in the coming year. This angle is clearly more bullish and would require improving markets.

I don't incorporate any asset price upside into our base-case range of $5-$6, but if we did see a 10-20% vessel improvement, this could drive DSX's NAV range to between $6.00-$7.00/sh.

That $6-$7 band would be prior to the nearly $1/sh in operating cash that I expect to see during 2019 alone (about 55-70 cents 'free'). Cash needs to be free (i.e. net of debt amortization) to be eligible for distribution, but in terms of NAV, all operating cash flow is a direct benefit (i.e. paying down debt with fresh operating cash drives up NAV since the calculation is fleet value minus net debt). All this to say that DSX could end 2019 with a NAV as high as $8.00 on the bullish angle.

My Valuation Range

I view DSX as being worth at least the current NAV of $4.95, especially considering they are set to generate considerable operating cash flow, with fairly predictable employment for the fleet. If we see asset appreciation in the 20% range plus the cash flow I’m expecting, we could see around $8/sh by the end of 2019. It’s clearly too aggressive to value DSX at those levels today, but a weighted value of about $6/sh makes sense. Altogether, I believe DSX is currently fairly valued between $5.00 and $6.00/sh for a conservative to mid-level valuation.

Primary Risks

The biggest fundamental risk to Diana Shipping is a reversal of the dry bulk market back to a downturn, which could happen if we see a global recession. Based on current economic data, this seems unlikely in the near to medium term; however, shipping investors should always stay alert to market levels.

Diana is more resilient than most of her peers due to a conservative leverage posture (approaching 40% D/A, likely in the mid-30s by next summer), plus they have 17 unencumbered vessels, which could easily be sold off to raise funds if needed. Any major market downturn would of course reduce underlying asset values, hitting NAV, potentially eliminating expected upside.

Rates would of course weaken in such a scenario, but due to DSX’s blended employment strategy, we likely wouldn’t see a clear hit to results until close to the end of 2019 even if a downturn began imminently.

What Does 'Weak Market' Performance Look Like?

If the markets did rapidly weaken, I would expect DSX to still keep their current employment strategy up, which means their new charters would be at lower rates, but their earnings would be much more stable than all peers. If we mark Capesize rates underneath the 5-y average of around $15k and Panamax around $10k, then DSX still produces around $50M in operating cash flow, enough to manage debt amortization.

If rates plummet towards record lows, then we would still see positive cash flow through at least Q4-19 due to existing employment, but cash flow could turn negative in 2020. This would be a 'worst case' if rates started plummeting within weeks.

Potential Downside/Price Support?

In the worst-case scenario of market rates plunging and asset values reversing, we are still likely to see positive cash flow until 2020, but NAV could weaken as buyers run away from tonnage. Stress-testing the fleet to maximum low-cycle levels, implies about 30% downside, around $300M or $3/sh. Combined with already locked-in positive cash flow, we could see a forward NAV of around $2.50-$3.00/sh in the worst case, downside of about 30-40% from current levels.

In terms of technical or 'sentimental' floors, DSX has historically traded near or above NAV. I've been following them for a decade and the current P/NAV is the lowest I can recall since at least 5 or 6 years ago. I expect the stock to eventually trade back towards a 1.0 to 1.1x P/NAV band, but of course, the 'NAV' itself will depend on market conditions.

Stock Pricing Risk: Terrible News Cycle

The biggest technical/momentum risk to DSX is the ‘trade war’ news-cycle, which has already been clearly weighing on DSX. As I’ve covered above, I find most of the mainstream media coverage to land in a range of hyperbolic to downright misleading.

Most of the folks writing these articles have no idea how global dry bulk trades are intermingled and they likely don’t understand that the US is actually a pretty minor player in the whole scheme. For example, the focus on the US-China soybean trade is wildly exaggerated as these cargoes are just around 2-3% of the total dry market and the end result is nebulous, perhaps even positive for the industry.

Obviously, increased tensions between the US and China aren’t a great thing for the global economy, but the direct hits from current and planned policies are unlikely to be key factors for dry bulk. If I was looking for a sector to avoid, containerships (i.e. retail goods) would be far more reasonable.

Conclusion

Diana Shipping has proven themselves as one of the most conservatively managed dry bulk companies, and yet they trade at a considerable discount to real-time NAV, despite clear indications of preparing for strong shareholder returns. It seems dry bulk stocks have fallen victim to a simplistic narrative around the 'trade war' and I expect market rates to eventually shine through.

As highlighted above, current market levels are up 44% YTD. Underlying asset values are up 8% while Diana’s balance sheet has markedly improved and cash flows are rapidly increasing… yet the stock is actually down on a y/y basis. I believe a ‘fair value’ range is $5-$6/sh, for upside of 25-50%. As covered above, the bullish case is $8/sh, nearly a double by end-2019 and the bearish case is around $2.50-$3.00.

