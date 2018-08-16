Marc Cohodes Talks About Overstock's Recent Thrashing (Podcast)

This all came after OSTK announced an investment in tZero at a $1.5 billion valuation.

Marc Cohodes has undoubtedly been one of the most notable figures in the story of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) over the last few years. After famously noting at the Grant's Conference several years ago that he thought the stock was going to go much higher, Cohodes has been an outspoken supporter of his enemy turned friend Patrick Byrne and has continued to voice his opinion that he thinks OSTK stock can move higher.

Cohodes' bullishness has been met with skepticism from other former adversaries of Byrne over the last several decades - most notably former Crazy Eddie CFO and convicted felon, Sam Antar, who makes his case against Cohodes and Overstock on a nearly daily basis on his Twitter account.

Further, Cohodes' assertion that Overstock will sell its legacy business and that it’s tZero platform will be worth several billion on its own has not been shared by the market, which has recently kept Overstock with a market cap under $1 billion.

This comes despite the fact that OSTK has been trying to sell its legacy business, which Mr. Cohodes has predicted would sell for between $500 million and $1 billion. On top of that, the company also announced days ago that it closed an investment in its tZero platform at a valuation of $1.5 billion.

However, this optimism simply isn’t shared by the public market as OSTK's public equity has been thrashed over the last couple of days down from highs near $48 after they announced the most recent tZero investment, to $33 – a decline of over 30% in an extremely short timeframe.

OSTK Price data by YCharts

With rumors flying, I wanted to get Mr. Cohodes' take on the recent move in the stock, the recent news that was out and whether or not he's still bullish on Overstock for the long term. I had a chance to speak with him on Tuesday of this week for my podcast where we covered all of this and more.

On the podcast, Mr. Cohodes continues to double down on his belief in OSTK and Patrick Byrne, calling the CEO a “genius“ just years after he was at odds with him. Cohodes addresses skepticism about GSR Capital, the most recent investor in tZero and talks about why he thinks other people will soon also be investing in tZero .

You can listen to the full podcast here:

(Warning: Very explicit language)

