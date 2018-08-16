19 'Safer' Dividend 10%+Yield Stocks Dazzle In August

Analyst one-year targets estimated that ten highest yield 10%+‘Safer’ Dividend stocks could produce 21.35% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k in all ten. Low-priced "little" stocks came back to lead this pack!

Besides safety margin, 10%+‘Safer’ Dividend stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to further validate their dividend support. Positive total annual returns narrowed the 10%+‘Safer’ list of 62 to 52.

19 of 62 stocks sporting 10%+Yields were tagged as "safer" for dividends by showing positive one-year returns and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 8/10/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Projected Top Ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks To Net 11.89% To 59.2% By August, 2019

Seven of ten top 10%+‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for this month, proved 70% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate one year analyst mean target prices of these stocks, as reported by YCharts, provided the data points. Note: one year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Data revealed the following ten probable profit-generating trades to August, 2019:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) netted $591.96 based on a median of target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% opposite the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) netted $586.32 based on estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $417.66 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Green Plains Partners (GPP) netted $281.89 based on a median target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (TCRD) netted $247.40 based on a median target estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Sunoco (SUN) netted $191.43 based on estimates from sixteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) netted $172.88, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% more than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital (DX) netted $169.87 based on dividends plus a median target price from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% over the market as a whole.

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCPK:KUMBF) netted $199.08 based on a median target price set by twelve analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) netted $118.89, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 124% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 29.35% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Five of Eleven Sectors Are Represented By The Nineteen 'Safer' August Selections

Sectors represented by the nineteen 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks numbered five of eleven. Those 19 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to August 10.

The 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend sector representation broke-out, thus: Basic Materials (2); Energy (4); Industrials (1); Real Estate (10); Financial Services (1); Communication Services (0); Consumer Cyclical (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Healthcare (0);Technology (0); Utilities (0).

All those five sectors were represented in the top ten by yield.

19 of 62 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 10%+Dividend stocks on this list of 62.

You see grouped below a tinted list showing 19 that passed the dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out the sagging prices in 10 of the 62.

Corporate financial gains, however, are easily re-dedicated by boards of directors making company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Some may not cut or reduce dividends but carefully regulate their annual pay outs in slow business periods.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend pay increases to shareholders.

Note that many of these top dividend payers have adjusted their dividends lower recently, including:

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) in March, 2018;

CYS Investments (CYS) in March, 2018;

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) in December, 2017;

Dynex Capital (DX) April, 2017, among others.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

Actionable Conclusions: (11) Top Ten 10%+ 'Safer' Dividends Showed 6.8% To 76.8% Upsides To August, 2019; (12) Lowest Downside Of Seven Was -6.56%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Nice Bargains From Lowest Priced, High Yielding, 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks

Ten "Safer" 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend firms with the biggest yields August 10 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Top Yield 10%+Dividend Stocks, Will Deliver (13) 33.20% VS. (14) 27.36% Net Gains from All Tenby August, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 21.35% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stock, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) showed the best broker-calculated net-gain of 59.2% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends as of August 10 were: Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF); Mobile Telesystems (MBT); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); THL Credit (TCRD); Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP), with prices ranging from $5.76 to $10.30.

Higher priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends as of August 10 were, ; Ellington Residential (EARN); Kumba Iron Ore (OTCPK:KUMBF); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); Green Plains Partners (GPP); Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), with prices ranging from $11.21 to $16.00. The little, low priced 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks came back to lead this month.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

