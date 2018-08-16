Natera: A Compelling Growth Play In Healthcare

In the medium- to long-term, the stock is poised to go far higher.

Although the stock has rallied in the past couple of months, there is still some room for the stock to go up in the near-term.

Natera (NTRA), a leader in genetic testing based on cell-free DNA (cfDNA), is an impressive medium- to long-term play. I am particularly impressed and optimistic with its NIPT (non-invasive prenatal testing) platform Panorama and oncology platform Signatera. In this article I will delve deeper into these two platforms and evaluate how the share price could be impacted.

Natera’s Oncology Initiative

Identifying a non-invasive cancer biomarker, i.e., a molecule available in the bloodstream that indicates presence of cancer, remained a challenging task for a long time. But it was needed, since invasive biopsy is risky in terms of rapid spreading of the disease. Performing invasive biopsy is not always possible as well.

With the progress of sequencing technology, scientists found that almost all cancers develop somatic DNA mutations inside the tumor. Scientists also found that tumors release such DNA into the bloodstream. This is called cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). Such DNAs offer to be non-invasive biomarkers for the cancer that can be tracked very specifically. This was an opportunity for pathological testing kit manufacturers to generate revenue.

Natera grabbed the opportunity to establish itself as a strong player in this emerging market segment. Natera is a leader in genetic testing based on cell-free DNA or cfDNA that is available in the bloodstream, as stated above. This type of DNA indicates all non-encapsulated DNAs found in the bloodstream. Natera is now pioneering the ctDNA technology with its Signatera product.

Natera’s non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) platform Panorama (discussed later) has the ability to identify chromosomal abnormalities. Natera has extended this feature of Panorama and developed Signatera for the oncology market. Signatera is a ctDNA technology. It targets a patient’s tumor independent of the characteristics of the tumor and looks for at least 16 patient-specific mutations. The company said, "This unique approach enables high sensitivity and specificity for ctDNA detection and monitoring.” Currently Signatera is available for research use only (RUO), and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Natera’s NIPT Initiative

Natera’s non-invasive prenatal test Panorama is a part of its women’s health business. Panorama is a test to screen common chromosomal anomalies in a fetus during pregnancy. The test detects chromosomal anomalies from the free-floating fetal DNA or cell-free DNA available in the bloodstream of the expectant mother. However, it should be noted that NIPT is a screening test, not a diagnostic test, although it can offer an accuracy of 99%.

Competition

Oncology: Since Signatera is available for RUO only, it doesn’t compete with its currently available alternative CELLSEARCH CTC (circulating tumor cells) test. A CTC test is a liquid biopsy test that allows for non-invasive analysis of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which are detached cancer cells traveling in the bloodstream. CELLSEARCH CTC test is the only FDA-cleared blood test for its kind.

According to a report, CTCs and ctDNA can work as companion biomarkers instead of competitors. The report said:

CTCs may prove to be better at discovering novel targets and frequency of multiple known targets in multi-institutional cohort studies

ctDNA of defined targets may be useful in clinical trials, but when resistance emerges it may be necessary to utilize CTCs as a functional assay

NIPT: NIPT competes with maternal serum marker screening combined with ultrasound imaging and invasive tests currently in use. Serum marker screening / ultrasound imaging is used for the detection of chromosome aneuploidies (presence of an abnormal number of chromosomes in a cell) and other birth defects. If the serum combined with ultrasound imaging tests are positive, invasive methods like Chorionic Villus Sampling (NYSE:CVS) or Amniocentesis (“Amnio”) are recommended for diagnosis.

The advantage with NIPT is that although it is not a diagnostic test, it can tell with 97% to 99% accuracy if at least three most common chromosomal disorders are present in the fetus, according to a study. These disorders are Down, Edwards and Patau syndromes. Since people are attracted to the NIPT platform due to this advantage, I believe Natera’s NIPT revenue will continue to scale higher. For Panorama, Natera posted in Q1 of this year second successive quarter of q-o-q revenue growth with 18% sequential growth and 29% y-o-y revenue growth and processed 115,000 tests. In Q2 this year, the company posted 113,000 tests in Panorama, representing a y-o-y revenue growth of 27%.

Apart from Natera, Genesis Genetics owned by The Cooper Companies (COO) and Sequenom, part of LabCorp (LH) now, offer NIPT. In addition, privately held Ariosa Diagnostics also offers NIPT. Natera doesn’t have any significant technological advantage over these companies.

Opportunities

Oncology: Global clinical trials in immuno-oncology (NYSE:IO) are increasing at a CAGR of 17%. Immuno-oncology is a different type of cancer treatment in which body’s immune system is strengthened to fight cancer. In addition, in the field of drug discovery and development, the number of clinical trials is also increasing. In this environment, I expect Natera’s oncology revenue from Signatera ctDNA test will rise at an impressive rate going forward.

Image Source: Clinical Leader

NIPT: NIPT can offer an accuracy of 99%, as mentioned above. Currently NIPT is not subject to screening and approval by FDA. However, with the increasing adoption of NIPT due to its non-invasive nature and given the complexity of the test, I expect FDA to intervene going forward. Although a laboratory developed test (LDT) is generally not approved by FDA, some complex tests need approval. For example, SCIEX Diagnostics' Vitamin D Assay Kit for mass spectrometry is FDA-approved. There are non-approved versions of Vitamin D test also, which is an LDT. LDTs that are not approved by FDA are regulated by CLIA '88 (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988). NIPT currently is regulated by CLIA '88.

Since no tests are 100% accurate, including screening and diagnostic, the opportunity is that FDA can declare NIPT as a diagnostic test. Since diagnostic tests mentioned above can lead to miscarriage, this is highly probable. This will ensure further adoption of NIPT and Panorama. With a handful of NIPT developers existing, Natera's revenue will rise significantly. Meanwhile, I expect Natera to improve the test even more going forward in terms of expanding screening options. Panorama is the only NIPT available in the market that detects triploidy.

Valuation

Natera posted Q2, 2018 revenue of $63.1 million, compared to $62.30 and $53.80 in the past two quarters respectively. It has a Price to Sales ratio of 5.93x.

Image Source: Alpine Capital

In the absence of a PE ratio (since Natera is still running at net loss), Natera’s Price to Sales multiple is the only meaningful metric for valuation purpose. I believe Panorama supports current valuation while Signatera makes room for valuation expansion. According to Matthew Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Natera:

Finally, the uptake of Signatera RUO amongst pharma companies has continued to be strong. We have now signed 20 trials with the leading pharmaceutical companies, including most of the top 10 pharma and the leading immuno-oncology company.

Such high growth companies generally get a Price to Sales ratio of around 7-8x at the upper end. I believe the company has still some room left for rising, although it has risen significantly in the past couple of months. In the medium- to long-term, though, Natera is poised to rise far higher.

The company has cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2018, of $89 million. The company said its cash burn would be between $40 million and $60 million for 2018. In July the company proposed to raise $75 million through follow-on public offering. So dilution is an issue in the near-term. The Price to Sales ratio of ~7-8x mentioned above doesn’t take into account this upcoming dilution.

Downside Risks

There are a couple of company-specific downside risks investors should consider:

Panorama faces modest competition in the market. If the company fails to expand screening options either for Panorama itself or through new brands (not necessarily in the women’s health business), revenue growth might halt. The company processed over 162,000 tests in Q2, out of which 113,000 tests came from Panorama. As mentioned above, Signatera is available for research use only. Signatera’s real upside will come from diagnostic procedures. If Signatera remains as such for a prolonged time, it could hurt investor sentiment.

Conclusion

Natera is a possible acquisition target. Among Natera’s peers, Genesis Genetics was acquired by The Cooper Companies in 2016, and Sequenom was acquired by LabCorp in the same year. The company has few more products that will support valuation, such as Horizon genetic carrier screening test, Evercord cord blood and tissue banking service, Spectrum pre-implantation genetic test, and Vistara single-gene disorder screening test. If revenue loss from one product occurs, other products could offset that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.