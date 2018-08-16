Cryptocurrencies' Growing Pains (Podcast)

The crypto market has fallen $600 billion so far this year, with the market now worth about $200 billion.

That sets up the usual investor debate as to whether to board the crypto train to the promised brave new world or to steer clear of the wild ride.

Cryptos’ promoters promise the moon and the stars, but in my view, bitcoin and its crypto cousins reside on planet Earth.

They will therefore only make it to the top, if one or more ever do, through the same hard slog that the business world has always required.