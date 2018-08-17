Retirement Strategy: Exxon Mobil, Don't Underestimate This Dividend Monster

This stock is a dividend aristocrat that will continue its great payments well into the future.

As a dividend growth investor, you have got to cheer that you can buy Exxon Mobil (XOM) for its 4.20% dividend yield. While the share price has fluctuated disturbingly throughout the year, I feel that any time this particular stock yields over 4%, dividend investors should add more shares to their portfolios. Let me give you some simple reasons for my opinion and perhaps you just might decide to explore this great stock further.

Oil Consumption Might Decline But XOM Has A Plan

I have heard it forever: "the age of fossil fuels are over!". I say poppycock! First of all there are more products on the planet that are either petroleum based or petroleum fueled than just cars. Secondly, do you truly believe that XOM will just sit there and let the clock ticks by without doing something about a potential decline in oil consumption?

In May, the CEO had this to say:

Speaking at his second Exxon annual meeting as chief executive officer in late May, Darren Woods used the kerosene story as an example of how the company adapts over time. “Society’s needs evolve, and so do we,” he said, as he positioned Exxon as part of the solution to what he calls the “risk of climate change.”

My goodness, the company is a behemoth and has already put plans in place to team up with synthetic fuels as noted by CEO Woods in this article.

Exxon has promised to spend $600 million on a venture with Craig Venter (who was the first to crack the human genome) and his Synthetic Genomics. The partnership started in 2009, and last summer they finally revealed a breakthrough. "We figured out the genetic pathway by which algae make lipids," Swarup says, referring to the fat cells that would be the building blocks of a sustainable algae oil. "Now we're going to do it at scale."

Some might say that XOM is simply sticking with oil. Well, yes and no. Since XOM does not have much expertise in renewables right now, solar, wind, etc. still costs much more than oil, and if synthetic fuel can be developed from an abundant source of algae that the world has, oil will still be much less expensive.

That being said, they DO have plans in place if consumption declines by THEIR own estimate of 25% by 2040. Of course as far as I am concerned, I happen not to believe that consumption will fall as drastically that soon (22 years from now) if the electric car "experiment" doesn't get its act together.

Cash Flow And Dividend Growth Is What DGI'ers Crave

I cannot put it any simpler than just showing the FACTS:

Funds from operations in 2017 stood at about $32 billion (Net cash flow).

Free cash flow was about $15 billion

The current payout ratio is roughly 70%, which is lower than it has been in the last 3 years by the way.

The forward PE sits at 14.15

The 5 year dividend growth rate has averaged almost 8%.

Total Revenue is around $245 billion right now, and had a recent growth rate of roughly 14%.

Gross profit is $45 billion, so this company can generate the cash folks!

On top of all of this, a key analyst says it can DOUBLE its cash flow by 2025!

RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria stated this:

Exxon Mobil has historically been one of the most successful super-majors at investing through the business cycle and taking advantage of downturns by lowering its cost structure and high-grading its asset base,..... Exxon will likely choose to return a large part of that cash flow to shareholders.....From now to 2025 we see the potential for substantial dividend growth alongside superior returns, both of which appear underappreciated to us.

Bank of America (BAC) analyst Doug Leggate states:

Exxon management has chosen to prioritize dividend growth and debt reduction over buybacks in recent quarters....Much of XOM's planned growth is now within its control, while a planned increase in disposals has capacity to fully recover acquisition costs in recent years and bolster available cash for shareholder returns..

Personally I like greater dividend growth to share buybacks which tend to help short term investors rather than the long term value of paying and increasing dividends year after year. XOM has an impressive 36 consecutive year track record of paying and raising the dividends.

Buy backs are ok when the share price is right and capex does not suffer along with a rising payout ratio.

History Is What We Have To Evaluate Since We Have No Crystal Ball For The Future

In this previous article I believe I opened a few eyeballs as to how the magic of compounding dividend growth could work. Let's look at the XOM chart from 36 years ago (1982).

A ONE TIME investment of $10,000 with dividends reinvested would look like this as of today:

Of course this is hindsight, but given some of the facts and opinions I have mentioned, XOM looks to have a bright future as far as dividends are concerned.

The Bottom Line

I am at the "no-risk" point I am at due to life circumstances, but if I had the time, and was looking for a core portfolio holding, XOM at any price under $75/share would be a no brainer for me. Today's closing share price is pretty darn enticing as well! ($76.94)

How about you? Are you a buyer or a non-believer?

