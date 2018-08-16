Cellcom Israel Ltd (CEL) CEO Nir Sztern on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cellcom Israel Ltd (NYSE:CEL) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Nir Sztern

Thank you, Ehud. Good day to all of you, and welcome to our second quarter 2018 results conference call. While the cellular market in Israel continues to remain tough for all players, Cellcom Israel continues its strategy of diversifying into new segments and feeding new growth engines. Our TV strategy continues to be a resounding success, surpassing 200,000 households as of today and winning an international award and recognition for its achievements.

Our strategy to provide a full end-to-end service to our customers, including infrastructure, also took a leap forward with the signing of an MOU to invest in IBC, with the potential to be an engine of competition in the fiber optics arena and bring the state of Israel into the next phase of Internet service with the country's most advanced fiber optic-to-the-home network infrastructure. I will go into more details about this transaction and our strategy in a minute.

As we move through 2018, Cellcom Israel is a more diverse company in a solid strategic position. We have growth catalysts, which are increasingly contributing to our business, as well as initiatives, which we believe will contribute positively to our growth and profitability over the coming years.

Looking at our activity over the second quarter in more detail. It was another tough quarter, among others, due to the entrance of a new player, Xfone, a sixth MNO player in the market, which led to a short-term drop in customer portability and continued decline in market prices. This all led to a further erosion in revenues from subscribers in the cellular segment.

We continue to act in order to reduce our expenses without harming our growth engines. We executed a new employee voluntary retirement plan to further reduce our labor costs. The retirement expenses had a negative effect on the results of the second quarter, but the positive effect of this step in the company's expenses will be seen for the next quarter. At the same time, we also renewed our collective employment agreement with the employees' union for a period of 2 years until the end of 2020. In recent months, we also successfully strengthened our balance sheet. And Shlomi will discuss it in details in a few minutes. We very much appreciate the support of the financial markets in Israel and their approval of our strategy and direction.

I would like to take a deeper look at our second quarter performance of our growth engines. In Cellcom tv, the revolution we brought to the Israeli television market continues. While other players are now following us, we have established ourselves as the leading player in the television-over-Internet service, with more than 200,000 customers as of today. These customers have chosen Cellcom Israel's TV service as it provides them with high-quality and most advanced television service in Israel.

During the quarter, we launched our first self-production, exclusive TV series called Mashiach, in cooperation with Keshet Studios and starring a leading Israeli actor, Udi Kagan. Just in a month since its launch, the series has enjoyed unprecedented popularity, achieving over 1 million views. We see the provision of popular content as another driver in order to bring new customers to make the switch to our TV revolution.

Our success in television market also received international recognition as we won the prestigious Platinum Award at the Effie Award, a worldwide competition which includes 40 countries. Our prize was based on the significant positive evolution we have brought to the Israeli television market.

In terms of metrics, we added approximately 11,000 net new households to our service in the second quarter and had 195,000 household subscribers at the end of the quarter, about 11% market share and beyond 200,000 today. We are consistently taking market share from the 2 incumbents, which is provided through cable and satellite.

Cellcom Israel is still the only local company that offers a full quad package, and we continue to bring new subscribers signing up to Cellcom Israel to these packages. This advantage allows us to better compete in the cellular segment and become stickier for customers. Even if cellular prices decrease, we are the only ones that are able to provide complete end-to-end communication package. And through this, we increase our total income per household while providing our customers with overall savings.

In Internet infrastructure, as of the end of the quarter, we had 248,000 household subscribers, adding approximately 13,000 new households in the second quarter. In the landline wholesale market, we hold an approximate 40% share and are market leaders.

In terms of fiber-to-the-home. All this shows Cellcom Israel is a dynamic company and a trendsetter. Similar to the positive change we have brought to the TV market, we have set for ourselves a new goal to bring the revolution to the Internet infrastructure market in Israel to benefit all customers while providing us with a new engine for growth. Internet infrastructure in Israel has been provided by the same duopoly in Israel that control the TV market, Bezeq through their phone line infrastructure and HOT through cable. The technology is also decades old, providing lackluster speeds and which -- and while Israel is a global tech leader, Israeli Internet speeds fall in world ranking down to the 70th place, way below OECD countries.

Throughout 2018, we have continued to lay down our fiber optic network to the home. This is in order to build a Super Fiber, our fast and quality Internet service accessible to households as part of our quad, triple and bundle offerings.

An important advance to our fiber optic strategy is an MOU we signed to invest in Israeli Broadband Company or IBC. Entering the MOU for an investment in IBC is of strategic significance to Cellcom Israel and a groundbreaking event in the field of Internet services in Israel. The cooperation between the companies will allow the offering of fast and advanced Internet services over fiber optic infrastructure, also in the outlying communities of Israel and to a wide population of approximately 1 million households within several years.

IBC's license has the exclusive rights to deploy fiber optic through the Israeli Electric Company, or IEC, infrastructure, enabling the provision of speeds of 1 gigabyte per second, 20x what is typically today in Israel. IEC's existing infrastructure gives it the ability to deploy fiber-to-the-home at very attractive costs to 60% of the buildings in Israel in areas of overground electricity infrastructure as well as old and new neighborhoods, which have a modern electrical infrastructure. We expect that by using IBC's infrastructure in the future, it will allow Cellcom to make significant savings in the amounts we currently pay for Internet infrastructure usage to Bezeq while also allowing us to offer additional products and services to our customers.

We have worked long and hard with multiple parties, including the owners of IBC, primarily the IEC and its creditors, to come up with an agreement which will be beneficial and value adding for all parties. As the MOUs attest, we have made a significant step towards a final agreement. If the agreement will be executed, approximately NIS 100 million will be paid by us for 70% ownership of the IBC, with the remainder held by IEC. We are considering partnering with financial or strategic investors to share the investment and ownership with us. The money will be used to pay off creditors, generally clearing IBC's debt burden. Of course, there are still precedent conditions that remain which need to be fulfilled, including entrance to a definitive agreement, board approval and regulatory approvals. And there are no assurances that our efforts will conclude with a final agreement, which will be approved and executed. We'll keep you updated.

In summary, competition continue to be tough in the cellular segment, and we have taken steps in this quarter to manage and reduce our expenses, which will help us in coming quarters. More importantly, Cellcom Israel continues to build for the future. We are pleased with the ongoing contribution of our current growth engines. We are also working hard to bring the new growth engine of fiber-to-the-home, with the potential to bring another substantial market revolution in Internet services and speeds in Israel.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Shlomi Fruhling, for a review of our financials. Shlomi?

Shlomi Fruhling

Thank you, Nir. Good day to all of you. We provide you a summary of our results. The details can be found in the press release we issued earlier today. Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 927 million, 3.6% lower than NIS 962 million reported in the second quarter of last year. The decrease in revenue was due to a 5.1% decrease in service revenue, which was partly offset by the 0.9% increase in equipment revenue.

As Nir mentioned, the lower level of cellular revenues was the result of intense market competition. This was partly compensated by the increase in revenue from cellular services abroad and revenues from network sharing agreement with Xfone. The fixed-line segment service revenues grew 2.7% over Q2 last year, partly compensating for 9.8% decline in cellular segment service revenues over Q2 last year. This growth was mainly due to growth in our subscriber base for TV and Internet services.

I would like to highlight that overall revenues from end-to-end user equipment stood at NIS 233 million, similar to those of the previous quarter. However, there was a change in the sales mix favoring fixed-line segment equipment, mainly from sale of TV screens and solution to business customers, and decline in the cellular segment. This change in mix slightly eroded the profit margin from end user equipment compared to the previous quarter. Second quarter EBITDA was NIS 133 million or 14.3% of total revenues, a 43.9% increase compared with NIS 237 million or 24.6% of revenues in the second quarter of last year.

Second quarter EBITDA from cellular segment was NIS 71 million, a 55.1% decrease compared with NIS 158 million in the second quarter of last year. Second quarter EBITDA from fixed-line services was NIS 62 million, a 21.5% decrease compared to NIS 79 million in the second quarter of last year. The EBITDA was negatively affected by approximately NIS 26 million expense for voluntary employee retirement claim, with the saving gradually appearing from the next quarter. It was also impacted from the settling account difference in respect of our network sharing agreement with Golan as well as an update of provision for legal proceedings. Furthermore, the EBITDA in the second quarter of last year benefited from a gain from the sale of Internet Rimon.

Second quarter loss was up NIS 37 million compared with a net income of NIS 45 million in the second quarter of last year. Second quarter free cash flow was NIS 56 million, a decrease of 27.3% year-over-year. This was mainly due to increase in payments to end user equipment supplier in the cellular segment, which was partly offset by increase in receipts from international operators.

Our cash capital expenditure during the second quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 131 million. As of the end of this quarter, our net debt stood at approximately NIS 2.25 billion. During the second quarter of 2018, we issued ordinary shares and warrants for immediate net proceeds of NIS 275 million. Following the end of the quarter, we issued NIS 220 million series K debentures according to our June 2017 undertaking with certain Israeli institutional investors. This amount will be used for general corporate process and to strengthen our balance sheet. Our cellular subscriber base was 2.8 million at the end of Q2 2018 compared with 2.77 million in the end of Q2 2017. The cellular subscriber churn rate in Q2 of 2018 increased to 12.6% compared with 10.8% in the last quarter. ARPU in the cellular segment of the second quarter of 2018 was NIS 51.8 compared with NIS 57 in the second quarter of last year.

With that, I would like to open the call to questions. Operator?

