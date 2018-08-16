The Battle For Best-In-Class In ATTR Has Begun

Eidos Therapeutics, the new kid on the block, may have the upper hand in the battle for "best-in-class" in ATTR.

The stabilizer approach (Eidos, Pfizer) could be as effective as the knockdown approach (Alnylam, Ionis) with fewer side effects and long-term risks.

There will be significant competition for the limited number of ATTR patients - approximately 10k with ATTR-PN, 40k with ATTR-CM, and 200k with ATTRwt.

With Alnylam (NASDAQ: ALNY) securing FDA approval for Onpattro on Friday, August 10th, 2018, the battle for "best-in-class" in transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) has officially begun. This approval gives Alnylam the early lead. Other competitors in the clinic include Ionis’ (NASDAQ: IONS) Tegsedi, Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) tafamidis, Eidos' (NASDAQ: EIDX) AG10, GSK's (NYSE: GSK) miridesap and dezamizumab combo, and Prothena's (NASDAQ: PRTA) PRX004. Additional preclinical competition includes Intellia's (NASDAQ: NTLA) CRISPR-Cas9 approach.

What is ATTR?

In transthyretin amyloidosis, the protein transthyretin (TTR) aggregates to form insoluble amyloid fibrils. TTR fibrils then deposit systemically, including the heart (ATTR-cardiomyopathy or ATTR-CM), peripheral nerves (ATTR-polyneuropathy or ATTR-PN), and major organs. The progressive accumulation of amyloid fibrils typically leads to organ failure and death within 5-15 years of disease onset.

Figure created with structures from PDB file 4HIQ.

In healthy individuals, a TTR monomer binds with 3 other identical TTR monomers to form a tetramer. TTR tetramers naturally bind and transport thyroxine (T4) and retinol binding protein (the vitamin A carrier) in the blood. Disease occurs when individuals have mutations in TTR that destabilize the tetramer, resulting in the breakdown back into monomers. These monomers misfold and form oligomers, which can deposit systemically. Oligomers can bind additional monomers/oligomers and grow into fibrils, which are the hallmark of the disease.

The body can naturally clear small amounts of fibrils. However, individuals with destabilizing mutations have excessive fibril formation that exceeds the clearance rate. In addition, the natural clearance rate declines with age, allowing even wild-type TTR (ATTRwt) to aggregate and cause disease.

While certain mutations in TTR are known to cause disease, not all mutations are deleterious. Some individuals have protective mutations (R104H, T119M) that stabilize the TTR tetramer. Protective mutations act as disease suppressors by reducing TTR tetramer dissociation into monomers. There is evidence that protective mutations decrease cerebrovascular disease and even increase lifespan in the general population.

What are the current approaches to treating ATTR?

There are two strategies to treat ATTR. The first strategy is to reduce the rate of fibril formation enough so that the natural clearance rate takes over. The second strategy aims to directly remove deposited fibrils.

The three approaches that fall within these two strategies are:

Approach #1: Knocking down the TTR monomer (Alnylam, Ionis/Akcea, Intellia/Regeneron)

Approach #2: Stabilizing the TTR tetramer (Pfizer & Eidos)

Approach #3: Removing soluble amyloid or aggregated TTR (GSK and Prothena)

The stabilizer and knockdown approaches both aim to reduce the rate of fibril formation by reducing the concentration of free monomer. The knockdown approach directly reduces TTR monomers, leading to a reduction in both monomer and tetramer levels. The stabilizer approach prolongs the half-life of TTR tetramers, thereby reducing monomer levels and increasing tetramer levels. The antibody approach aims to enhance clearance of already formed fibrils.

Additionally, there is an AAV-gene therapy approach that has shown efficacy in a mouse model and there are discussions of future gene therapies, but liver-targeted AAV therapy is still in the early days of development.

Approach #1: TTR Knockdown

Alnylam’s Onpattro is a lipid nanoparticle-based RNAi knockdown drug administered by a 70-minute IV infusion once every 3 weeks. Onpattro achieves 87.8% TTR knockdown maximally with an average of 84.3% by 18 months. Onpattro was approved August 10th, 2018 for ATTR-PN as the first RNAi therapeutic in the US with a hefty price-tag of $450,000 per patient per year. Onpattro showed clear reductions in the mNIS+7 score and ventricular wall thickness, evidence of fibril clearance. However, it comes with side effects, most notably from the label: “Patients may experience vision problems including dry eyes, blurred vision and eye floaters (vitreous floaters). Onpattro leads to a decrease in serum vitamin A levels, so patients should take a daily Vitamin A supplement at the recommended daily allowance.”

Alnylam also has plans to initiate a phase 3 trial with ALN-TTRsc02 for ATTR by the end of 2018. They anticipate this newer, ESC-GalNAc-siRNA drug will be effective with just four low-volume IV infusions per year of treatment.

Ionis’ Tegsedi is a once weekly antisense oligonucleotide given by subcutaneous injection. The general consensus among investors is that Onpattro is safer and shows better efficacy than Tegsedi. Tegsedi’s PDUFA date was delayed to October 5th of this year. However, Tegsedi was the first RNA-targeted therapeutic for ATTR approved in Europe. Despite lower efficacy, Tegsedi does have the advantage of being a subcutaneous injection as opposed to an IV infusion.

Ionis’ subsidiary Akcea (NASDAQ: AKCA) has plans to develop Akcea-TTR-LRx, a newer antisense LICA drug. Phase 1 trials in ATTR are planned for H2 2018.

Intellia’s program is a lipid nanoparticle delivery of the CRISPR-Cas9 complex intended to knockout the TTR gene. It is currently being tested in non-human primates. In mice, Intellia's treatment achieved a 97% reduction in serum TTR protein levels through a single administration, with a durability of at least 12 months. This seems promising in terms of knockout efficiency; however, there are significant risks associated with permanent gene editing of the TTR protein and additional risks associated with off-target effects of Cas9 that may not show up in short-term clinical trials.

Approach #2: TTR Stabilizers

Merck’s (NYSE: MRK) diflunisal (NSAID originally developed in 1971, but now with many generics and derivatives) is a TTR stabilizer used off-label for ATTR, but its side effect profile is not the most favorable and newer drugs seem to be more efficacious.

Pfizer’s tafamidis is the stabilizer closest to FDA approval. In 2012, Pfizer received a CRL in the US for 20mg tafamidis for ATTR-PN, though it was approved in Europe and Japan. The FDA saw a clinical benefit but wanted more data before approval. Tafamidis is still not approved in the US to this day, however, on March 29th, 2018, Pfizer announced that tafamidis significantly reduced all-cause mortality and cardiovascular-related hospitalizations for patients with TTR cardiomyopathy at 30 months. Pfizer plans to release the full data set from this pivotal phase 3 trial on August 27th at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2018 in Munich, Germany.

Eidos’ AG10 stabilizes TTR tetramers in a very similar way to tafamidis. However, there are small but significant differences in binding that lead the company to believe AG10 is superior. EIDX claims AG10 mimics the conformation of the “protective” T119M conformation.

Approach #3: Antibodies to amyloid or TTR

Serum amyloid protein (NYSE:SAP) is thought to bind to TTR fibrils, enhancing their stability. GSK uses a dual approach: miridesap, which depletes serum amyloid protein levels, followed by the humanized anti-SAP antibody, dezamizumab, which binds to residual SAP associated with TTR fibrils. Antibody binding to SAP can recruit immune cells to the fibrils, triggering removal. GSK is targeting amyloidosis more generally in a phase 2 trial evaluating efficacy in a number of systemic amyloidosis diseases, including (but not limited to) ATTR-CM. The phase 1 study showed some signs of efficacy but was a very small trial, especially in terms of ATTR-CM (just 3 patients).

Prothena’s PRX004 targets the aggregated form of TTR with the aim of directly clearing TTR fibrils. Prothena has registered a phase 1 study in ATTR. However, it does not appear that Prothena has begun recruitment as of August 14th.

Antibody approaches aim to clear fibrils without necessarily preventing further fibril formation. They may have a role in combination with stabilizer or silencing approaches. However, the success of Onpattro in actually clearing fibrils as opposed to just slowing disease progression may limit the need for additional approaches. Still, if antibody approaches achieve significant fibril clearance, they may find a role in ATTR.

The risks of the TTR knockdown approach:

While Alnylam’s Onpattro has shown a remarkable ability to improve aspects of disease without significant safety signals, there are still potential risks associated with the knockdown approach. The label for Onpattro was limited to polyneuropathy and noted vision problems including dry eyes, blurred vision, eye floaters (vitreous floaters) and a decrease in serum vitamin A levels.

As stated earlier, TTR binds T4 and retinol binding protein (the vitamin A carrier) in the blood. TTR is also known to play an important role in the maintenance of memory with aging. In addition, silencing of TTR in mice leads to neuropathology and behavioral defects, some of which are likely to be independent of its role in transporting vitamin A.

The risk in humans is likely to be visible only over much longer time periods. Brain pathology develops over the course of years and may be much more subtle in humans than in mice. Longer term studies have not yet concluded safety with the knockdown approach. However, it is possible that a mid-range knockdown (84%) like Onpattro will be able to avoid these side effects by having a small amount of effective TTR remaining in the blood. Still, the risks of knocking down a protein that has important biological roles cannot be ignored.

Stabilizers – Oral compounds without knockdown risk

Stabilizers offer a way to treat disease without the risks associated with knocking down the TTR protein. The two stabilizers in clinical trials are Pfizer’s tafamidis and Eidos’ AG10.

Eidos went public on June, 20th 2018, raising $122M at $17 per share. EIDX’s lead molecule, AG10, is currently in a phase 2 trial for ATTR-CM with topline results expected by the end of the year. EIDX has plans to expand into ATTR-polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN) as well.

AG10 vs. Tafamidis: AG10 observed to occupy nearly 100% of TTR at clinical concentrations

Head to head comparison of AG10 and tafamidis (from EIDX’s latest corporate presentation)

AG10 stabilizes TTR tetramers in a similar way to tafamidis but at clinical concentrations, AG10 achieves nearly 100% TTR stabilization while tafamidis achieves around 65% in the same assay. Given PFE’s positive cardiomyopathy data, EIDX’s AG10 appears to have a significant chance of success in its phase 2 trial. AG10 appears to stabilize TTR tetramers more efficiently and to a greater extent than tafamidis. Much will depend on Pfizer’s full data release on August 27th, 2018. If tafamidis leaves any room for improvement, Eidos appears more than ready to fill the gap.

To summarize, ALNY’s Onpattro outperforms IONS’ Tegsedi. EIDX’s AG10 very likely outperforms Pfizer’s tafamidis. The real question becomes whether AG10 can compete with ALNY’s Onpattro. If we find out on August 27th that tafamidis improves aspects of disease in a similar way to Onpattro, the potential of the knockdown approach may be limited. An oral stabilizer (as opposed to IV or injectable) without the long-term risks associated with knocking down TTR will be hard to beat.

However, if we find that tafamidis is good but not as effective as Onpattro, it leaves the doors open for AG10. With AG10's near 100% stabilization, it may be what is required to dethrone Onpattro. At present, it seems possible that Eidos has the best hand, but time (and data) will tell.

Conclusions:

There will be significant competition for the limited number of ATTR patients - approximately 10k with ATTR-PN, 40k with ATTR-CM, and 200k with ATTR-wt worldwide.

The stabilizer approach (Eidos, Pfizer) could be as effective as the knockdown approach (Alnylam, Ionis) with fewer side effects and long-term risks.

Eidos Therapeutics, the new kid on the block, may have the upper hand in the battle for “best-in-class” in ATTR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE & EIDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.