What AT&T's Debt Levels Mean For Its Dividend Safety

In several comments to past articles on AT&T (T), investors stated that the company's dividend was in danger due to AT&T's high debt levels. We will take a look at what a rising interest rates environment means for the company and its ability to pay dividends while also investing for growth.

AT&T's Cash Needs

AT&T requires a huge amount of cash for two main purposes: To invest into its different businesses as well as to pay dividends to its owners.

Investments into AT&T's operations, via capital expenditures, were the bigger of the two items in the past:

T Capital Expenditures (TTM) data by YCharts

During the last couple of years, AT&T has been investing between $18 billion and $23 billion a year or about $21 billion on average. Cutting these investments is not a viable approach at all, as this will make AT&T's asset base less competitive to that of competitors, which would result in lower revenues and earnings in the future.

With the advent of 5G over the coming years, AT&T will have to spend billions on 5G technology alone in order to not fall behind competitors such as Verizon (VZ). These investments will drive AT&T's capital expenditures somewhat over the next couple of years.

Source: AT&T presentation

We see that AT&T forecasts $25 billion of capital expenditures during 2018, but $3 billion, which AT&T will spend on FirstNet, will be reimbursed. The net cash outlay, therefore, will be ~$22 billion, which is close to the top end of the historic range.

The takeover of Time Warner means that AT&T has to spend capital expenditures to keep the Time Warner business growing as well. This will lead to a higher base level of capital expenditures in the future. Capital expenditures at Time Warner totaled $700 million during 2017, so the increase to AT&T's capital expenditures is not overly large.

In combination with higher spending on 5G, investors should still assume total capital expenditures at a level that is higher than it was in the past, $22 billion to $23 billion annually seems realistic.

The other major use of cash is the dividend that AT&T pays to its owners. Since AT&T's share count has risen due to the equity portion of the Time Warner takeover, we can't just look at what AT&T paid in the past. With a share count of 7.26 billion at the end of July, we can calculate that AT&T will have to spend $14.5 billion on its dividends annually, not factoring in dividend increases. If AT&T were to raise its dividend by one cent this year (the same increase as during the last couple of years), its payout over the next year would total $14.8 billion.

In total, AT&T will, therefore, have to spend about $37 billion to $38 billion annually going forward in order to keep its business and its dividend intact.

AT&T's Cash Generation

A little less than $40 billion in cash needs sounds like an awful lot, but luckily AT&T's operations throw off gigantic amounts of cash.

Source: AT&T 10-K filing

During 2017, AT&T produced operating cash flows of ~$39 billion, which is about on par with what AT&T will have to spend in the future. 2017's cash flows do not incorporate two relevant items, though: The takeover of Time Warner will drive operating cash flows in the future, and a lower tax rate will increase AT&T's earnings and therefore, also its cash flows.

AT&T will, therefore, produce substantially higher operating cash flows in coming years. Based on AT&T's guidance for net capex of $22 billion and free cash flows of ~$22 billion (what AT&T calls the high-end of its guidance range), we can calculate that AT&T expects operating cash flows of ~$44 billion during 2018.

2018 does not include a full year of Time Warner's results, though, since the takeover only closed in June. We, therefore, should add 2 quarters worth of Time Warner's operating cash flows to get to a realistic forward estimate.

Since Time Warner produced operating cash flows of $1.3 billion in its last quarter as a standalone company, this gets us to a forward estimate of $46-47 billion of operating cash flows for 2019. This calculation does not assume any underlying/organic cash flow growth during 2019.

We see that AT&T's operating cash flows of ~$46.5 billion in 2019 will easily cover the company's cash needs of $37.5 billion during the coming years. All else equal, AT&T, therefore, should be able to finance its current dividend easily.

Impact Of Rising Interest Rates

AT&T has high absolute debt levels. The company does not look overleveraged when we look at debt levels relative to EBITDA or cash flows, but nevertheless, rising interest rates could be a headwind for AT&T.

Source: AT&T's most recent 10-Q filing

AT&T's net debt totaled $176 billion at the end of Q2 or about 3.8 times forward operating cash flows. So far, the Fed's policy of raising its interest rates has not negatively impacted AT&T:

Source: 10-Q filing, page 62

AT&T's weighted average interest rate has declined marginally during 2018. This is due to the fact that some of AT&T's older debt that was issued many years ago had substantially higher interest rates than what AT&T has to pay when it refinances that debt now.

For the following part, I used the information that can be found here. The majority of AT&T's debt was issued at fixed rates, the company has no floating-rate debt maturing beyond 2023. All of AT&T's floating-rate debt totals ~$11 billion.

Source: AT&T

About $13 billion of fixed-rate debt matures through 2020. Some of that debt, like the bonds yielding 5.9%, can most likely be refinanced at lower rates. In order to be very conservative, we will assume that all of these bonds will have to be refinanced at a rate that is 200 basis points higher than the current rate. We will also assume that the floating-rate debt will be 200 basis points more expensive in the future.

This would result in a 2% additional cost of $24 billion of debt through 2020, which would mean $480 million in additional interest expenses annually. Adjusting this for income taxes (which would decline) gets us to an after-tax cost of ~$400 million. All else equal, this would mean a $400 million hit to operating cash flows.

Earlier on, we calculated that AT&T will have excess free cash flow (i.e. after capex and dividend payments) of ~$9 billion annually starting in 2019. A $400 million increase in after-tax interest costs would, therefore, not threaten AT&T or its dividend at all.

Since AT&T will produce about $9 billion in surplus free cash flow that is not needed to pay its dividends next year, the company could easily start reducing its debt levels at a meaningful pace. The $13 billion of fixed-rate debt that matures through the next 2.5 years could even be paid down completely, as AT&T will produce excess free cash flows of ~$22 billion through 2020.

Bottom Line

AT&T has high absolute debt levels, but the company is not overleveraged at all. Total net debt stands at less than 4 times operating cash flows and the outlook for AT&T's credit rating is stable.

Even when we factor in higher capex spending due to 5G investments, AT&T will be easily able to cover its dividend payments while producing billions in surplus free cash flows.

Even a steep rise in interest rates would only have a minor impact on AT&T's cash generation during the next couple of years and would not threaten AT&T's dividend at all.

AT&T's dividend, which currently yields 6.2% - more than 3 times the broad market's yield - thus looks safe for the foreseeable future. Income investors do not have to worry about AT&T's debt levels when they are looking for a high and safe dividend yield.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.