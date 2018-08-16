Libbey: Value Play Or Value Trap?

There are a number of factors that could cause the stock to go higher still within the next year, and LBY could be an interesting trade idea.

Shares of Libbey (LBY) spiked after the company reported Q2 results at the end of July. After 3+ years of terrible performance there are signs that LBY could finally be on track again, and the market’s reaction is understandable. LBY could be an interesting trade opportunity, as it’s fairly easy to imagine a scenario that would cause another spike in the stock price within the next 12 months. But LBY is not a good choice for long-term investment. The collapse in market value that occurred between 2015 and 2018 reflects fundamental, rather than cyclical issues, and the current valuation correctly reflects the risks involved.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

Revenues in Q2 grew 8.1% (7% excluding the impact of currency), beating estimates by 11.86M. With the exception of Asia-Pac, LBY’s smallest market, revenues increased in all geographic segments (US/Canada grew 5.4%, Latin America 10.4%, and EMEA 22.9%) and volumes and pricing were up in each. Sequentially, this was a significant improvement as well, as revenues grew just 1.4% on a constant currency basis in Q1, and momentum is finally starting to build now that new product introductions and the e-commerce platform (launched just last year) have had some time to take effect.

EPS increased from -$0.04 in the prior year period to $0.18, which beat estimates by $0.06, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 230 bps to 12.5%, which is LBY’s highest margin since 2016 by some distance. But despite all this, management left FY18 guidance unchanged (low single-digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin in the 10-11% range), citing challenges in retail channels and foreign trade policy uncertainty as potential roadblocks.

After three consecutive years of revenue declines and a 500+ bps drop in EBITDA margin, it looks like LBY is starting to find its feet. The market’s reaction to Q2 implies as much, and while the competitive environment will remain challenged over the next twelve months with global glass production exceeding demand, LBY could be an interesting trade opportunity.

Management is starting to see signs that the competitive pressures are easing a little bit, and it wouldn’t take much margin improvement to drive a significant increase in EPS since LBY operates on such thin profit margins. Furthermore, the new e-commerce platform should make a difference, since the shift in customer traffic from brick and mortar to e-commerce channels was a big factor in LBY’s market share losses over the last three years.

Beyond this, there are a multitude of additional factors that could cause a temporary spike in the share price, such as FX movements, oil and raw material cost fluctuations, interest rates, and trade policy developments. These variables are volatile/highly uncertain but materially affect LBY’s performance, and this creates a lot of volatility in the stock: over the last three years LBY has an average beta of 1.36. In general, the higher the volatility the better when it comes to trading.

But despite all this, LBY doesn’t look like a good choice for long-term investment. At a TTM P/CF of 6.1x, LBY is actually slightly expensive compared to its historical average, which falls in the 5-6x range, and while the use of trailing metrics has its limitations, LBY’s problems are primarily structural, not cyclical, which means that a return to previous levels is unlikely.

LBY’s TTM revenues are lower than they were 10 years ago, despite the fact that the US and global economies have been in a prolonged expansion. LBY depends on business and personal discretionary spending in the travel, retail, restaurant, and bar or entertainment industries, so if cyclicality was a driving force, LBY’s revenues should have expanded considerably over this period in accordance with the new job creation and subsequent rise in business and consumer spending. But this didn’t happen (Figure 2).

Figure 1: US Consumer Spending

Source: FRED

Figure 2: Revenue and Operating Income (USD mil)

Source: Madison Investment Research

Instead, revenues stagnated and then declined, driven by the ongoing shift away from dining at full service restaurants to quick service restaurants and grocery stores, as well as the increasing trend towards takeout/home delivery. US foodservice traffic has declined every quarter since 2012 and these trends are expected to continue, which does not bode well for the outlook for future foodservice sales, which happens to be LBY’s largest sales channel.

The shift in consumption from brick and mortar to e-commerce was another key factor that undermined LBY’s competitiveness, and while the new digital platform should help, it’s too early to say how effective the platform will be in helping LBY recover lost customers over a longer time frame. The takeaway point here is that LBY’s fundamentals have deteriorated and that the problems are structural.

LBY’s valuation is appropriate in light of these findings, and a low P/CF multiple historically has been justified due to the industry’s weak growth potential and low profitability. LBY’s industry is mature so there are few opportunities for organic growth, and this growth typically requires new product introductions. Furthermore the industry is highly competitive, so companies have limited pricing power, making organic growth even more difficult. Despite LBY’s market leadership position the company has not been able to raise prices enough to offset cost increases, and the company’s gross and operating profit margins have been trending lower for years (again, all this has occurred during a period of “strong” economic growth).

At the same time there are a lot of additional sources of uncertainty stemming from volatile oil and raw materials costs, foreign exchange fluctuations, and more recently, the threat of retaliatory trade policies by foreign governments. These risk factors don’t just affect LBY’s financial results; in many cases they affect the company’s competitiveness in the global marketplace as well (for example a stronger dollar can make LBY’s products more expensive).

There’s also the issue of financial leverage. LBY has a D/E ratio of 5.75 as of the latest quarter, and debt accounts for 55% of the balance sheet, compared to cash of 2.67%. Over the last 10 years LBY’s free cash flow has averaged less than 2% of sales, so the company isn’t really creating value for shareholders even when it grows, and LBY’s thin margins increase interest rate risk: LBY’s debt carries variable interest rates and a rise in rates could result in lower dividends in the future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LBY just doesn’t look worth it given the poor fundamentals, risks, and general uncertainty over the outlook. Q2 was certainly encouraging, and there are a number of things that could cause the stock to bounce again in the next year, but the stock isn’t suitable for long-term investment: LBY’s problems run deep, and LBY looks more like a value trap than a value play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.