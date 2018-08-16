Retail Sector Shows Signs Of Strength As Home Depot Stages A Stellar Earnings Rebound

Upward revisions to retail sales figures in May signaled renewed life in consumer spending in the second quarter after lackluster activity in Q1’18.

Strategists at MKM Partners observed SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) recently broke out from a bullish Cup and Handle pattern and set a new high in front of earnings.

Home Depot (HD) topped analysts’ earnings and revenues expectations in the second quarter of 2018, indicating solid strength for the housing and retail sectors.

HD posted US$30.5bn in sales in Q2'18, up 8.4% year-on-year, with net earnings of US$3.5bn, or US$3.05 per share, outpacing the same year-ago quarter by US$800m, or an EPS rise of roughly 35.6%.

Analysts had generally said poor weather, erratic housing data and consumer spending patterns likely led to the giant home improvement retailer's miss on the sales front in the first quarter, while others think the company's target may have simply been too aggressive.

On the back of the financial upswing, and based on its year-to-date performance, HD updated its fiscal 2018 sales growth guidance. The firm now expects sales will be up around 7%, including the 53rd week, with comp sales growth of about 5.3% for the comparable 52-week period.

The company also raised its diluted EPS growth guidance for the year, now expecting an uptick of around 29.2% from fiscal 2017 to US$9.42, including US$6bn of share repurchases for the current fiscal year.

While HD's stock had risen about 2% in early morning trading Tuesday, it was down about 0.2% by late afternoon. However, its bonds generally continued to tighten, with an aggregate OAS of around 2bps tighter on the day to 71bps. The spread on HD's 2.8% September 2027s last narrowed by roughly 2bps to 63bps more than matched-maturity U.S. government bonds, while its 4.4% March 2045s were about 3bps tighter at an OAS of 110bps, according to Bloomberg.

Overall, the retail sector's equity performance has been on a bullish tear.

XRT was last quoted up nearly 2% intraday Tuesday to around US$51.72.

Meanwhile, investors will receive fresh retail sales figures Wednesday, after the June report showed significant upward revisions to May, signaling renewed life in consumer spending in the second quarter after lackluster activity in Q1'18.

The data may also bode well for other retailers, including Macy's (M) and Walmart (WMT), who are set to release their earnings results on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, even as the two traditional brick-and-mortar firms continue to compete with internet titans such as Amazon (AMZN).

Analysts generally expect M and WMT to report EPS of US$0.51 and US$1.22 in Q2'18, respectively, both up from the same year-ago period.

The analysis in this material is provided for information only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. To the extent that this material discusses general market activity, industry or sector trends or other broad-based economic or political conditions, it should not be construed as research or investment advice. To the extent that it includes references to specific securities, commodities, currencies, or other instruments, those references do not constitute a recommendation by IB to buy, sell or hold such investments. This material does not and is not intended to take into account the particular financial conditions, investment objectives or requirements of individual customers. Before acting on this material, you should consider whether it is suitable for your particular circumstances and, as necessary, seek professional advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: I am receiving compensation from my employer to produce this material.