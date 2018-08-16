Cisco's Earnings: A Quarter Of Records

This Wednesday evening, network service and equipment provider Cisco (CSCO) delivered more than an all-around beat. It gifted shareholders with the largest quarterly revenues produced since at least late 2013. Credit: Help Net Security

The top-line beat of $80 million, unusually wide as of late, was in great part driven by the security and services businesses that have grown to become the largest ever, at $627 million and $3.2 billion in revenues, respectively. In line with my optimistic expectations, these two key sub-segments that I believe will help Cisco produce more stable and predictable revenues going forward (compared to the traditional lumpiness of the legacy business) were responsible for nearly one fourth of Cisco's total company sales growth in the quarter.

The graphs below provide a visual representation of how both divisions have performed in the past several quarters. I believe the positive trend is likely to continue, particularly as deferred revenues that can be largely regarded as the pipeline for future recognized revenues grew 6% in the quarter and (here comes another record) reached an all-time peak in fiscal 4Q18.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

A bit surprising, in my view, were gross margins that landed 50 bps short of my projections and a hair below the low end of management's guidance range. Not much was discussed in the press release regarding the noticeable 80-bp YOY drop, although rising component cost is a likely suspect. Therefore, some digging of the earnings call transcript will be needed to better assess whether the margin contraction could be a yellow flag.

Easing any potential concern were contained operating expenses that represented only 32.0% of revenues vs. 32.2% last year, proving me overly cautious about rich overhead costs associated with acquisitions. Adjusted EPS of $0.70 reached the top end of the guidance, and momentum is expected to continue as the outlook for the coming quarter implies current earnings consensus might be a penny or two per share too conservative.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

Cisco's fiscal 4Q18 was as solid as one might have expected, and the stock's +6% gain in after-hours trading seems to corroborate the idea. The company's slow transition from the unpredictable sale of pricey network hardware to a software-centric, recurring revenue model appears to be well on track, which I believe justifies tonight's bullishness towards the stock. However, if I had already been concerned about CSCO's valuation before earnings day, the stock's expected 16.0x forward earnings and 2.2x PEG multiples make me believe even more so now that shares are probably fully valued at current levels. I continue to admire Cisco as a company and would consider buying shares on an eventual dip. But at about $47/share and reaching a peak since the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2001, I will continue to watch the stock from a distance and look for investment opportunities elsewhere in the space.

