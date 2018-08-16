Constellation Brands Is Now High Risk: Management Goes Rogue

Canopy Growth has little revenue and no profit, but legalization could change that. However, the stock is priced as if massive growth is already a sure thing.

Constellation Brands CEO Robert Sands

Source: Forbes.com

I had a feeling that something wasn’t right when Constellation Brands (STZ) announced in October 2017 that it was investing C$245 million in Canopy Growth (CGC). Canopy at the time, and still is, a highly speculative company sporting a multibillion dollar valuation with several million in sales; though such extreme valuation is common place among marijuana stocks and is accepted as “the norm” among investors. At the time I brushed it off as the management testing the waters for new areas of growth; C$245 million wasn’t that material to the company based on its $40 billion market cap and $2.5 billion EBIT.

There is no doubt once completely legalized, marijuana will create a large consumer market, one that could be participated by Constellation Brands. However, is taking on debt to invest in a company whose supporting fundamentals have not materialized, yet priced as if they already have, something that a public alcohol company should do?

I believe that today’s announcement of the company investing upwards of $7 billion into Canopy means that management’s little side project can no longer be ignored. I believe that by investing such a significant sum into Canopy, Constellation Brand’s risk profile has changed significantly.

Old Playbook

As an alcohol producer, Constellation Brands has enjoyed steady growth. As the company generates a healthy amount of profits (EBIT of $2.5 billion in 2018), it is able to continuously roll up smaller players to generate even more growth. From FY 2016 to FY 2018, the company spent $2.6 billion on acquisitions and was able to increase EBIT from $1.9 billion to $2.5 billion in two years. Clearly the acquisition strategy has worked in the past, after all, the company acquired real businesses with real profits. The company essentially acted as the consolidator in a historically profitable industry. Along the way, the company used debt to fund acquisitions, which is a good use of capital if the target is expected to produce good cash flow.

Now everything has changed.

New Playbook

Canopy’s revenue grew 63% in Q1 to a mere C$25.9 million, which pales in comparison to its market cap of C$9.31 billion. What did it take for the company to come up with C$25.9 million in revenue? It took C$17.3 million in sales and marketing (up 169% year over year) and C$19.6 million in G&A (up 161% year over year), this is not counting C$35 million in stock compensation and other one-time costs. If there was supposed to be good operating leverage, we didn’t see any this quarter.

The bulls would say that legalization in Canada has not kicked in yet, which is fair. However, analysts are already expecting tremendous growth in the near future. Canopy’s revenue is expected to reach C$318 million in FY 2019 (ended March) and C$900 million in FY 2020. Could Canopy achieve such astounding revenue growth? If the company spends the billions that it just received from Constellation Brands, then perhaps it could reach the lofty expectations. However, based on today’s valuation of 10x 2020 sales, clearly investors are treating this growth in revenue as a virtual certainty. To me, the stock is clearly priced for perfection with no margin for error.

Canopy’s fair value is a matter of opinion, but it is a fact that Canopy is a highly speculative investment when compared to Constellation Brand’s past acquisitions as its value depends on extreme growth that has not yet materialized.

Had Constellation Brand’s management limited the Canopy investment to several hundred million, or even a billion dollars, the risk to the company overall would not have been material. However, the management has now committed at least $3.8 billion, and they seem to be willing to exercise Canopy warrants for another $3.4 billion down the line. The total amount of the investment will add over $7 billion of debt to Constellation Brand’s balance sheet, which is already encumbered by $10 billion of debt. A net debt load of $17 billion would result in a leverage ratio of 6x 2018 EBITDA, which would still be manageable given Constellation Brands’ fairly stable core business, but this would no doubt put the company under increased financial stress.

In the Canopy announcement, the Constellation Brands also stated that it will not acquire any more companies or repurchase shares until leverage returns to 3.5x, which the company expects to happen within 18-24 months. So the Canopy investment is not only highly speculative, the management is also throwing out its tried and true playbook, which is a tremendous opportunity cost.

Shares Are Already Underwater

Canopy closed at C$42.20 on the Toronto exchange on Wednesday, so Canopy’s initial investment of $3.8 billion at C$48.60 is already underwater by 13%. My point is not to say that the management basically lost $500 million overnight (which is still bad), but that at no point did the stock touch C$48.60. This means that despite what seems to be incredibly bullish news, there were enough sellers at a price that is substantially below what a major buyer (i.e. Constellation Brands) is willing to pay. We often see such discount in prorated tender offers as even though an investor could find liquidity for some of his shares at a premium, there is still substantial risk attached with the remaining portion, hence the discount. Applying the same logic to Constellation Brands tells me that Constellation is mostly alone in its extremely rosy view of the company, as many investors are jumping ship at a 13% discount.

Conclusion

I believe that Constellation Brands’ management has significant altered the risk profile of the company. By borrowing money to invest in Canopy Growth, a highly speculative venture, the management has destroyed any near-term opportunity to create value based on their tried and true playbook. Going forward, the management will be putting substantial capital at risk in a company with little revenue and high expectations. Based on how Canopy traded on Wednesday, the market is already doubting Constellation Brands’ rosy valuation.

Based on the above, I believe that Constellation Brands investors need to reconsider the stock and decide if they want to take the plunge with management’s new strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.