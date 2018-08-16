Blackstone To Invest In TaskUs For BPO Expansion

BXMT promises to be a capable and deep-pocketed capital partner as TaskUs seeks to expand globally and bolster its offerings.

Blackstone said it would invest an undisclosed amount in TaskUs.

Quick Take

Blackstone (BXMT) private equity funds have committed to making an investment in a current funding round for TaskUs, valuing the firm at over $500 million.

TaskUs provides customer service support and related services to help their clients scale operations efficiently.

BXMT is stepping in to replace TaskUs’ existing investor and provide the necessary capital and BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) expertise and connections to help propel TaskUs to the next level of global scale.

Investee Company

Los Angeles-based TaskUs was founded in 2008 originally as a virtual personal assistant service. The firm quickly evolved into its current focus of providing business process solutions for expanding businesses.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Bryce Maddock, who was previously Partner at Smarter Social Media, a digital media consultancy. Co-founder and President is Jaspar Weir.

Below is a brief video about TaskUs:

(Source: TaskUs)

The firm’s primary offerings include:

Customer Experience

Back Office Support

Cx Consulting

TaskUs cites clients primarily in the technology world such as Tinder, Oscar, MailChimp, MoviePass, Eventbrite, and others.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Blackstone’s funds have invested an undisclosed amount to purchase shares from existing investor Navegar Partners, who is cashing out. It isn’t known if there is an additional investment that will go to TaskUs above the Navegar buyout.

Prior to this, TaskUs has raised $279 million (Crunchbase) and the Blackstone share purchase values the firm at more than $500 million, pre-money.

As Blackstone stated in the deal announcement,

With access to capital from Blackstone, as well as our two decades of experience with BPO companies, we are confident that our investment in TaskUs can significantly accelerate the company’s growth trajectory.

Blackstone has been a moderately active investor in technology startups, investing in at least 20 tech startup companies since 2015.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent tech startup investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Blackstone Funds have invested frequently in Security startups, so the TaskUs deal is somewhat outside of its recent focus.

Notably, the firm has participated in numerous Series A and B rounds, which is typically quite an early stage for a large private equity firm to invest in.

Additionally, California-based startups have received the most investment interest, followed by New York.

With the new capital partner in Blackstone, TaskUs appears to now have the support to scale its operations, with plans to grow in Europe, India and Latin America.

Blackstone also touted its ‘two decades of experience with BPO companies’ as a value-add proposition to the new relationship.

In addition to its expansion plans, TaskUs also aims to make investments in its consulting business segment and its burgeoning initiatives in AI, learning management systems and big data analysis.

While Blackstone has recently focused on Security investments, the deal for TaskUs appears to provide it with a significant stake in the company as the firm has achieved product-market fit and essentially needs capital to push down on the accelerator pedal and expand globally.

In that sense, this is a typical private equity deal, where much of the technology risk has been removed, a tested management team is in place and Blackstone can add its large access to capital pools and industry-specific expertise and connections to the relationship.

The investment transaction is expected to close in Q4 2018.

