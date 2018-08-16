Cash Flow Autobahn Ahead For Cenovus Energy

Second-quarter cash flow bounced back nicely to year ago levels despite some widespread problems in Canada. Now some restrictive hedges are expiring. The lack of hedging will send Cenovus Energy (CVE) cash flow racing ahead at Autobahn speeds. Record cash flow is in sight beginning in the third quarter. Plus management has made a serious effort to transport the bitumen to the Southern United States where pricing is far more favorable despite the higher transportation costs. Shareholders are about to enjoy a record breaking second half.

Last year the acquisition from ConocoPhillips (COP) just gushed cash flow to the consternation of a lot of bears. The bears had figured the stock price decrease of Cenovus Energy made a big mistake. So the first quarter negative cash flow figure was finally confirmation that they were right all along. Cenovus Energy management had made a huge mistake making the large acquisition from ConocoPhillips.

Funds flow from operations were hurt by unexpectedly low WCS pricing compared to WTI prices, some refinery maintenance, and some operational turnaround maintenance as well as production deferrals. All of that at one time drove cash flow from operating activities into the red.

Cash flow bounced back to roughly year ago levels in the second quarter despite the hedges and the weak WTI pricing. Management reported cash flow from operating activities as adjusted of nearly C$800 million as well as free cash flow more than half that figure and production growth when compared to the last year second quarter. The expiration of some of the hedging that caused more than C$600 million of losses in the quarter will send cash flow far past the C$1 billion mark each quarter of the remainder of the year. This management has been extremely successful in mitigating the effects of weak WCS pricing, except for the first quarter. So investors should expect continued success in the future now that management has leased train volume to carry the bitumen to more favorable markets. Any WCS pricing recovery will make the last half of the year even more profitable.

Strong management generally will quickly recoup the purchase price of an acquisition through various means. Cenovus Energy recently reported a sale of C$625 million. In addition to the retired bridge loan, the sales of non-core assets have raised about C$4 billion with more sales to come. Cash flow since the deal closed has provided another C$2 billion or so with another C$3 billion projected in the second half of the year. That means the company has already recouped more than half of the acquisition price in less than two years. When one considers that management issued more than 200 million shares to ConocoPhillips, plus some public offerings of stock, and used about C$3 billion of cash on hand for this deal, there is not much acquisition debt left to worry about. Plus management still controls the lion's share of production and profits after all these sales and proposed debt reductions. Mr. Market has consistently underestimated this management from the start.

(Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Source: Cenovus Energy July, 2018, Shareholder Presentation

Management reported that the average analyst forecast cash flow to increase 75% next year. A lot can go wrong and the company would still report a significant cash flow jump. Mr. Market appears to ignore the significant cost reduction progress made in thermal oil production shown above. Those cost reductions shown above have strategically placed the company to report future profits much higher than imagined just a year ago.

Profitable thermal projects tend to generate a lot of cash. Next year if oil pricing remains strong, management marketing strategies should result in cash flow of about C$1.5 billion a quarter with one weak quarter (at about half that level) for refinery repairs and operational maintenance. The projected cash flow return on the original sales price of more than C$17 billion would approach 33%. Any additional success in mitigating the effects of the weak WCS pricing could send that cash flow projection much higher.

Shareholders should probably expect an acquisition of a refinery or expansion of the partnership refinery capacity in the near future. Either move by management would provide protection against low bitumen pricing through increased vertical integration.

Source: Cenovus Energy July, 2018, Shareholder Presentation

Management has a lot of Deep Basin infrastructure that is so underutilized the costs to operate the infrastructure are relatively high. The markets in the area for gas remain fairly weak. Therefore management appears to have chosen a minimal growth path until profitable markets can be obtained for the gas products. Exporting the produced gas would be a natural solution. But near term solutions involve connecting with pipelines to stronger gas pricing markets. Several competitors do this so Cenovus management will likely explore and copy the same strategy over the next year or so.

In the meantime, management has clearly mitigated some pricing effects for about half of the thermal oil production. Hedging used to take care of the rest until the market gyrated unexpectedly. Now management appears to be dedicated to finding more long term solutions with greater certainty and list risk to relatively weak WCS pricing when compared to the TI pricing.

Projection

Source: Cenovus Energy July, 2018, Shareholder Presentation

Continuing production costs should reduce future costs about 15% per year for as long as the current (and future) operating innovations continue to succeed. This will provide some cushion to future WCS pricing weakness.

In the meantime, shareholder should expect continued marketing efforts by management to improve pricing for more than half the production. One possible solution would be more refining capacity either through acquisition, building a new refinery, or expansion of existing refinery capacity. There is also the possbility of future on-site upgrading ability.

The thermal business generates a lot of cash flow because this business requires a lot of capital in the beginning. Not much maintenance is required after the initial investment. Instead the relatively generous cash flow is the recoupment of initial capital costs. This company will generate a lot of cash in the future to either pay debt (a high priority) or reinvest in production growth (or some form of expansion or diversification).

In the meantime, cash flow was C$.63 per share in the second quarter. Cash flow of approximately C$1.10 for each of the last two quarters appears to be a reasonable assumption.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website August 11, 2018

BUT THE PRICE ABOVE (which implies a Canadian dollar price of about $12.50 or so compared to the NYSE price of about $9.93). The stock price of about 3 times projected fiscal year 2019 cash flow is very cheap for a growing company that rapidly pays down its debt. Even adding in the debt to achieve an enterprise value of about C$26 million noted in the presentation still yields quite a bargain.

A stock at this pricing level could easily appreciate 50% to approach some industry average price earnings ratios. Over a five year period, continuing growth and diversification should easily yield a price that doubles with below average industry risk due to the current undervaluation of the stock price.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.