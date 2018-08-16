Cabot Microelectronics - Investors Have No Chemistry Yet With KMG Chemicals

I am placing Cabot on my watch list, as I am wary of the momentum run already already in combination with the point we're at in the cycle.

I like the dip in the share price, combined with credible synergies, yet recognize the momentum run seen already as the pro-forma balance sheet will have quite a lot of debt.

Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) has reached an agreement to acquire KMG Chemicals (KMG) in a deal that makes sense on paper. However, investors in Cabot seem to disagree as a very conservatively financed company will become quite leveraged overnight. I am tempted to consider Cabot shares given the negative reaction to the deal, which is more than offsetting the premium offered for KMG, despite reasonable and credible synergies.

Than again, these are cyclical end markets as the combination will take on some debt and move outside of core markets to some degree, which warrants a note of caution as well. As such, the sell-off, in light of the big momentum run seen in recent years, is not enough to warrant a buy-the-dip recommendation yet in my mind.

Deal Terms

Cabot has arranged a transaction together with KMG in which the latter is valued at $79.50 per share, valuing the entire business at $1.6 billion. Deal terms call for a $55.65 per share cash component to be paid to KMG shareholders, as they will furthermore obtain 0.2 shares in Cabot for each share they currently hold.

The deal combines the largest supplier of chemical mechanical planarization polishing slurries and pads supplier to the semiconductor industry (this is Cabot supplying to TSMC and Samsung, among others) and KMG, which is a global provider of specialty chemicals and performance materials. The combined business generates about two-thirds of sales from electric chemicals and the reminder from pipeline performance solutions.

Cabot announces that the deal terms value KMG at 10.9 times adjusted EBITDA, as this includes $25 million in anticipated synergies. The numbers suggest that it is using a $147 million EBITDA number (including synergies), which means that the pre-synergies multiple comes in at 13.1 times EBITDA. The cost synergy numbers sounds pretty realistic with combined revenues of about a billion, certainly as half of the anticipated costs synergies are expected to be tied to duplicated costs of the fact that two publicly listed companies now have just one listing.

The Pro-Forma Impact

Note that Cabot operates with a very strong balance sheet ahead of the deal announcement, operating with $310 million in cash and equivalents, and no debt outstanding. The 26.3 million shares traded at $121 ahead of the deal for a $3.18 billion equity valuation and close to $2.9 billion enterprise valuation.

Cabot generates $570 million in sales and $175 million in EBITDA, for margins of 31%. This means that the company itself is valued at 5.1 times sales and over 16 times EBITDA. KMG is valued at $1.6 billion, equivalent to 13.5 times EBITDA.

Knowing that Cabot reports D&A charges of $26 million, it reports adjusted EBIT of $149 million. KMG posted adjusted EBITDA of $147 million with roughly $30 million in D&A, for an adjusted EBIT number of $117 million. This yields pro-forma adjusted EBIT of $266 million, or $291 million including anticipated synergies.

We know that Cabot ended the quarter with $310 million in cash. Based on the $1.6 billion deal tag for KMG, this net cash position will essentially be eliminated by the net debt load of KMG (based on a $1.6 billion reported enterprise value deal tag, and $1.26 billion equity valuation based on 15.9 million shares valued at $79.50 per share). Factoring in a cash payment of $55.25 per share on 15.9 million shares of KMG, I peg net debt at around $950 million. Given that combined EBITDA comes in at $322 million, that is including anticipated synergies.

As the company anticipates to issue 3.25 million shares in connection to the deal, the diluted share count of Cabot will increase to 29.5 million shares. Pegging adjusted EBIT at $266 million and assume 4% cost of debt on $950 million in net debt, as well as assuming a 20% tax rate, I estimate net earnings at $182 million, or closer to $200 million if synergies are accounted for. That means that earnings could come in at $6.00-$6.50 per share at the moment and easily rise another $0.50 per share following the realization of expected synergies. Note that these numbers make that shares were trading at market equivalent multiples around $121 ahead of the deal announcement.

Soft Market reaction

The market is not to happy about the deal, and I wonder why to some extent. KMG has been a well-run company and has seen valuation multiples increase, but nothing crazy compared to Cabot itself. Furthermore, the roughly $200 million premium can be rationalized by the $25 million in projected synergies and stronger strategic positioning. This is certainly the case as shares of Cabot lost about $10 per share in response to the deal, equivalent to roughly $300 million if we include the shares to be issued to shareholders of KMG. This makes that the overall valuation drops by $100 million despite projected synergies.

Having fallen to $110 per share, shares of Cabot trade around a market multiple based on pro-forma earnings power, although synergies could lower the multiple to 16-17 times. This does, however, come at the expense of leveraging up the balance sheet to more than three times, up from a significant cash position ahead of the deal. This turns Cabot from a very conservative investment into a much more (financially) cyclical play.

This is an important observation as shares of Cabot heave been on a huge momentum run, having risen from $40 in spring of 2016 to $120 more recently, pushing up multiples as well. Given that end markets of the business can be quite cyclical, it's true that investors worry about the leverage taken on and the timing of making a big deal at this point in the cycle, making the cautious reaction a lot more understandable. Hence I am keeping my buying powder dry (for now), and looking for a slightly larger dip before buying into the weakness.

