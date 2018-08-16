Sears Holdings Gets An Offer For Kenmore

The $400 million bid shows how much Sears' retail decline has affected some of its asset values, as $800 million was a reasonable estimate of Kenmore's value five years ago.

Amazon has excellent potential as a distribution channel but currently remains a small player in major appliances with a less than 1% market share.

Kenmore sales have been dropping due to the decline in Sears sales, while its Amazon sales appear to have not been anywhere near enough to make up for that decline.

The Kenmore offer is somewhat lower than the $500 million valuation that was previously estimated.

Sears Holdings (SHLD) reported that ESL has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire Kenmore and SHIP (the Sears Home Improvement business part of Sears Home Services) for a combined total of up to $480 million. The Kenmore offer is for $400 million, while the SHIP offer is for $70 to $80 million depending on EBITDA performance.

This proposal is a bit different than the one contemplated in April, which mentioned a $500 million proposal to acquire SHIP and Parts Direct and did not yet assign a value to Kenmore.

Parts Direct is assumed to be valued at around $420 million to $430 million, but ESL mentioned that transaction is more complicated, so it is being put off for now.

Kenmore Valuation

The $400 million offer for Kenmore came in somewhat lighter than what was previously expected. The Wall Street Journal mentioned that Kenmore "could fetch at least $500 million in a sale, according to one person familiar with the matter."

In general, readers of other articles from last year estimated that Kenmore and Diehard could fetch $500+ million combined. While there is a possibility that Kenmore sells (to ESL or another party) for more than $400 million in the end, Sedric's $400 million valuation estimate for Kenmore and Diehard appears to be a pretty good one at the moment. I think Diehard's value is probably 1/8th to 1/10th that of Kenmore's (so $40 million to $50 million)

I don't believe that I had mentioned any specific valuation estimate myself for Kenmore in the last couple years, although I did note that Kenmore's value would be substantially less than Craftsman due to the relatively limited external distribution opportunities (due to floor space) compared to Craftsman.

Kenmore's contribution margins were estimated to be similar to Craftsman at the time (higher sales volume, but lower gross margin percentage). I mentioned that I thought that the value of Kenmore sales within Sears would be $400 million or less to a purchaser, so that would probably be reduced to $300 million now given the sales decline at Sears.

The value of external (to Sears) sales could be a couple hundred million based on potential, so I would have probably estimated before that the entire Kenmore brand would be worth $500 million.

Kenmore at Amazon

The deal probably also confirms that Kenmore sales at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been solid, but not a game changer yet. A $400 million valuation would potentially attribute around $100 million in asset value to sales outside Sears, without giving much weight to other potential distribution channels outside of Amazon. This means that sales at Amazon are probably noticeably under a $100 million annual run rate still, given that the sales growth rate at Amazon would command a high multiple.

Kenmore has been doing pretty well at Amazon (Kenmore products are ranked #1 and #3 in bestsellers for the Washer/Dryer category), but the challenge is that major appliances are still a relatively small category at Amazon, estimated at $250 million in sales in 2017. This is less than 1% market share of the total major appliances market.

Amazon racked up $228 million in major appliance sales in 2016, so it grew around 10% in that category from 2016 to 2017. Decent growth, but at this point Kenmore being a strong player in major appliances at Amazon is not enough to offset decline in sales at Sears. The annual decline in Kenmore sales at Sears is probably still significantly greater than Amazon's yearly major appliance sales.

Conclusion

Sears is probably on track to survive another year again assuming that this proposed transaction goes through along with the other continued asset sales. Peak inventory season is approaching, so if it can make it into Q4, it will have a few months of reprieve. Sears reported positive $59 million in operating cash flow in Q4 2017, helped by inventory drawdown.

Although Lampert has been adept at buying Sears additional time through asset sales and other financial moves, Sears still hasn't shown much progress in staunching its cash burn. Thus we have more assets being sacrificed to keep Sears alive for a bit longer.

The Kenmore offer also shows how much Sears's retail decline has affected the value of some of its assets. In 2013, Baker Street Capital valued Kenmore at $800 million. I considered that reasonable for the time, but noted that its value was significantly declining due to Sears's retail issues.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to our portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.