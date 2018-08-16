GDX: New High/New Low Ratio Remains Bearish

While the new high/new low ratio for the Gold Miners Index was positive in 2010 and 2016, it has flipped to persistently negative the past five weeks.

In my recent article "GDX: It's A Bear Market, You Know," I discussed the issue with gold miners as an investment and trading vehicle given the current market environment. I got several questions in my inbox about how I discern what type of market we are in, so I will point out a couple of ways I do this in the below article. One of the ways I do this is by simply looking at the stocks, and by monitoring the new highs vs. new lows related to a given asset class or sector.

While this is more work than simply looking at one chart of the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and trying to figure out where it's headed next, more work often yields better results in this case. Despite it being referred to as the "stock market," all markets are just markets of stocks. If every single stock in a given market is in its own bear market, it's highly unlikely that the market is performing any differently. New 52-week lows are bearish and are not a sign of capitulation as is suggested by many analysts.

I am continually monitoring a couple of different indicators as well as about 160 different mining stocks (Canadian and US) to get a gauge of the overall health in the sector. By looking at 160 different mining stocks each night, it's very easy to get an overall look at the character among these stocks and try to anticipate where the next big swing in the sector might be. For the past six months, it's been near impossible to find any setups that I would consider as bullish as all I see are charts moving lower from the left to right side of their chart.

Being able to tell the difference between what type of market you are in is imperative to making money consistently as it makes little sense to trade the same in a bull market vs. a bear market. In a bull market everyone looks good, analysts that know nothing of technical analysis can write on a new company each week and expect it to go up 50%, and those that have never traded before will quickly find their accounts up double digits.

In a bear market, the wheat soon gets separated from the chaff. The analysts that are strictly fundamental get bulldozed, those analysts that didn't sell quickly see their gains evaporate, and the only analysts and traders that survive are the ones willing to adapt. The goal in trading is to make as much as you can when you're picking up easy dollars on the sidewalk. When this suddenly changes to having to run out in traffic to pick up nickels, one of two things has happened:

A) The market has changed and you're seeing the first signs of it.

B) Your trading method is not sound and you have no real plan or edge.

So what are a few tell-tale signs of different markets? Let's take a look:

What A Bear Market Looks Like

Bear markets are very different in character than bull markets, and the easiest way to discern the two with minimal work is just by looking at the new highs vs. new lows ratio. As we can see below in the Gold Miners New Highs/New Lows Percent, there should have been no question we were in a bear market once 2012 started. We saw a massive spike in the new lows vs. new highs, as the chart below showed a progressively more negative reading for several months. This negative reading ended up continuing for nearly two years before the miners finally got an oversold bounce in early 2014.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Taking a look at the Gold Miners Index during this period, it should be no surprise that it performed this way, falling over 60% in roughly two years. It would be very unusual for an index to be able to hold its ground if there is consistently more new lows vs. new highs. The strange misconception I often read on the boards that a significant amount of new lows means capitulation is nonsense, as evidenced by the above chart.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the reading from November of 2017 to current, we can see a similar picture unfolding. The black line across the center of the chart is the equilibrium line which would show a complete balance between new highs vs. new lows. As we can see, the index has spent less than 20 trading days above this level over the past 140 trading days, or less than 15% of days have shown a positive new highs vs. new lows reading. This is obvious evidence that we have a bear market on our hands.

It is a miracle that the Gold Miners Index managed to hold up in a range as long as it did until just recently with more than 75% of constituents trading below their 200-day moving averages. As we can see from the below chart here, the new high vs. new low ratio is accelerating to the downside, and this is typically not a good sign for the overall health of the index. This is precisely why I have had less than 5% exposure to miners over the course of this year and currently have zero exposure; there were no available setups.

This is why I always preach (to no avail it seems) that it is imperative to stay away from stocks under their 200-day moving averages. By using this simple rule, there would be zero reasons to have miners in your portfolio this year other than the three or four that have bucked the trend like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Gold Resource Corp. (GORO).

(Source: StockCharts.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

So what if you're not sure from the above charts of the New Highs vs. New Lows Percent that you might be in a bear market? The easiest way to give yourself confirmation is just by looking at the charts. The below three charts are of Alamos Gold (AGI), New Gold (NGD) and Mag Silver (MAG) from the first week of February this year. These screenshots are taken from a video I did going over the components in the sector and showing how there was very little opportunities out there and most stocks were in bear markets.

As we can see from the three charts below, all three stocks were below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, they were making new lows, and they were also clearly making lower highs. I discussed in the video how this was clearly not a promising sign for the sector and things have certainly fallen apart since. Alamos Gold is down another 25%, New Gold is down another 50%, and Mag Silver is down another 20%.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

By looking at the charts of a given sector, you should be able to formulate a pretty good idea of what's going on under the surface and where the index is likely headed next. While it was not easy to know that we were headed into a bear market as of Q1 of this year, it was brutally apparent that this was a sector to stay far away from in terms of overall exposure. Unless one wants their equity curve to look like that of a bear market, it makes little sense to hold stocks that are currently in bear markets.

What A Bull Market Looks Like

Bull markets cannot hide their character as it is brutally obvious what is going on. Stocks are continuously making new highs, even the worst companies are doubling every couple of months, and thrusts in new highs are near impossible to miss. As we can see from the below chart of the New Highs vs. new Lows Percent below, the first signs of a large move showed up in June of 2010 and confirmation came in August. As can be seen below, this led to a 50% rally in less than a year in the Gold Miners Index.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Once again during the recent 2016 bull market, this same thrust in new highs vs. new lows showed up. We saw a massive spike in new highs vs. new lows that was near impossible to miss.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

At the same time as we saw this spike in new highs vs. new lows, we also saw several miners breaking out above their 200-day moving averages and attempting to start new up-trends. The charts shown below of McEwen Mining (MUX), Fortuna Silver (FSM), B2Gold (BTG) and Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) are all names that I purchased in early 2016 and their constructive setups were the first hint that a new bull market was likely beginning.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

While these are only four charts shown above, the remaining constituents in the Gold Miners Index were also showing similar setups. This is why I moved my portfolio to over 65% long in early 2016 and managed to outperform the S&P-500 (SPY) in Q1 2016 while the index was still trying to find its bottom. I then flipped 2/3 of my portfolio out of miners in Q3 2016 and into leading names in the general market to play the recovery in the market indexes.

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

The Current Environment

Unfortunately, for investors in gold stocks currently, the charts of most miners look like the early 2016 charts flipped upside down. They are trading below their 200-day moving averages, they are breaking to the downside, and they are not moving up from left to right of their charts. As we can see in the chart of the new highs vs. new low ratio below, we have seen this chart accelerate to the downside as of recent. The bullish picture we saw in early 2016 has completely changed and we now have the index bleeding out more new lows than new highs consistently.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The green box below shows what the index looked like while the new high vs. new low ratio was favorable. The red box below shows what the Gold Miners Index has done while the new highs vs. new lows has been unfavorable. If the new highs vs. new lows is not confirmation enough, one can always move to the charts to make a more informed decision.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the chart below of Barrick Gold (ABX), there's very little to get excited about. The stock continues to trade below all of its key moving averages and has been unable to get above its 200-day moving average for months.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The chart of Alamos Gold (AGI) below is just as ugly. The stock has broken down through a multi-month consolidation to make new lows and support just below $5.00 is now clearly broken.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Goldcorp (GG) below is not faring any better. The stock is making new 52-week lows after trying to find support several times near the $12.00 level and the moving averages are all breaking out to the downside.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The charts of Hecla Mining (HL) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) above are not any better either. Both have broken to the downside with declining 200-day moving averages, and their consolidations which looked like potential new bases have now been invalidated.

In summary, even a brief look at the mining charts once a week would have told you everything you needed to know to stay away. The majority of constituents in the Gold Miners Index have been under their 200-day moving averages for months, the new highs vs. new lows ratio continues to be bearish, and no real basing patterns have been able to form.

The Gold Miners Index continues to trade in a bear market here as mentioned just over a week ago and using relative strength indicators is not how you pick bottoms in bear markets. Last week a commenter suggested that shorting stocks with RSI levels below 30 means you are late to the party. The GDX is clearly proving that theory wrong as it is now down nearly 10% in a week since touching a 30 RSI reading. Oversold can remain oversold in bear markets and support levels are much less reliable like the $21.00 support that many were discussing recently that I had zero interest in buying.

Most analysts continue to remain positive on metals with some of them having their heaviest exposure to the mining indexes despite us being in a bear market. It seems that many people only want to listen to what they want to hear when it comes to the miners, but serially bullish analysts that can't read charts probably aren't the best people to follow to position your portfolio.

I see absolutely nothing bullish about the Gold Miners Index as we sit below broken support at $21.00 and the next support level doesn't come in until $18.58. This is not an index that one should have much of their portfolio positioned in, and it makes little sense to continue trying to catch falling knives. The goal in trading is to live to fight another day when charts are set up bullishly with low-risk setups. Stocks in bear markets that are making new lows each day are not low-risk setups; they are high-risk.

The Gold Miners Index has seen a negative trend in the new highs to new lows list for well over a month now, and this was a clear-cut sign to stay away and keep exposure light. Until this changes and individual miners start shows signs of bottoming, I do not expect the index to make much upside progress outside of oversold bounces. I will consider any rallies that cannot get back above $21.00 on a weekly close to merely be noise. While oversold bounces are possible, they are typically only helpful to experienced traders who are nimble.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Knowing the difference between bull and bear markets is essential to longevity in the markets. One misstep like being all in during a period like this can quickly take you out of the game forever or at the minimum blow up one of your portfolios. I have zero exposure to the miners as mentioned last week and no plans to initiate any new positions as all I see out there are broken charts with overhead supply and trapped buyers stuck in positions. Could we get an oversold bounce off of $18.58 support if we get there? Absolutely. The issue is that I want to be long in bull markets, not bear markets, and for this reason, I'm staying on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.