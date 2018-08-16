Input Capital Corp (INPCF) CEO Doug Emsley on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Input Capital Corp (OTC:INPCF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Brad Farquhar - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Doug Emsley - President, Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Hossein Aram - Richardson GMP

This conference call is being recorded today and will also be available on Input Capital's Investor website, investor.inputcapital.com, but may not be recorded or rebroadcast without the expressed consent of Input Capital. All amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Complete financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended June 30, 2018, were announced yesterday after market closed. They are posted on Input Capital's Investor website and can be viewed on SEDAR.

During the call, management may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance. Actual performance, events or results may differ materially. Additional information or factors that could affect Input Capital's operations or financial results are included in Input Capital's most recent annual information form, which may be accessed through Input Capital's Investor website, the SEDAR website or by contacting Input Capital. Management also calls your attention to the forward-looking information and non-IFRS measures sections of the press release issued yesterday.

Brad Farquhar

Thank you very much Lindsey and good morning everyone. Welcome to the call. I am here to comment on the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 which ended on June 30, 20018. I will also spend some time highlighting some trailing 12-months figures because quarterly snapshot, as I have often said it, is not a good way to look at our agricultural based business.

So let's talk about revenue first of all. The third quarter is often our lowest revenue quarter of the fiscal year. Crops actually spend the majority of the quarter growing and we don't see crop deliveries until late Q4 unless there is a bit of carryover of crop from the previous year left to sell or we receive some crop insurance proceeds to square up accounts from last year.

During the third quarter, we had adjusted streaming sales of CAD1.5 million on the sale of just over 3,000 equivalent metric tons of canola at an average price of CAD496.73 per ton. That is up 21% for streaming sales and 22% for the volume sold from Q3 of last year. Cash operating margin and cash margin were also up by 16% and 15%, respectively.

But looking at Q3 this year versus Q3 last year is not really a good comparison. What is more important is to look at the results for the trailing 12-month period and these are outlined both in the press release and on pages six and seven of the MD&A for your reference.

On a trailing 12-month basis, we have adjusted streaming volume of over 88,000 tons, compared to just over 62,000 tons in the previous trailing 12-month period. That's a 41% year-over-year increase and it results in a 43% increase in adjusted streaming sales from CAD29.7 million last year to CAD42.7 million this year. And that's the best proxy for our revenue line. And so you can see, excellent progress on the revenue side.

We do anticipate a pretty good revenue period coming up in September, which is the last month of Q4 and will add to our year end results for fiscal 2018. We expect between 15% and 20% of the 2018 crops to be sold in September with the balance in Q1 of fiscal 2018.

On the expense side, we have been having some success in bringing down G&A expenses compared to last year. For the quarter, G&A was CAD1.5 million, down 32% from CAD2.2 million in the same quarter last year. For the year-to-date, G&A is down about CAD300,000 to CAD5.3 million.

This is partly due to the decline in our share price, which reduces the expense associated with DSUs which is how our directors are compensated. If our share price rises substantially, this DSU expense rises and when it falls, the DSU expense falls. Outside of that category of DSUs, we are tracking with our G&A budget for the year so far. So we are pleased with how that's going.

Let's talk for a minute about bottom line per share metrics because at the end of the day, its results per share that matter the most. The per share results for the quarter are fairly nominal due to low levels of revenue generation which is typical for the third quarter. Looking at the trailing 12-month numbers, we have CAD0.19 per share in adjusted operating cash flow, CAD0.22 per share in adjusted EBITDA and CAD0.03 per share in adjusted net income.

That CAD0.03 adjusted net income number is triple what it was a year ago. And this is primarily due to the introduction of mortgage streams and the way interest revenue is accrued over the course of the year rather than all at once when the canola shows up. As we put more and more mortgages into the portfolio, the seasonality of revenue recognition will be reduced making our quarter-to-quarter results less lumpy and more predictable.

And that's some of what we outlined, there is deck on our website about mortgage streams and there is a lot more information there about the benefit of mortgage streams to how our financials and quarterly presentations looks and just how the results are. So have a look at that and I would encourage you to understand that as we go forward.

On capital deployment, during the quarter we deployed CAD16.8 million, which is almost entirely into mortgage streams. This represents the largest Q3 deployment number for Input Capital in our history. So we are very encouraged by that. Our mortgage assets are now roughly the size of our canola interests and we expect mortgage growth to outpace the growth of canola interests going forward.

Deployment into capital streams is down from last year because farmers had great revenue and cash flow for the past few years and are currently at a point in the cycle where their working capital needs are being met internally or through more conventional means to a greater degree than the need to use a capital stream to do that.

Cash position. Let's talk about that for a second. At the end of June, Input had CAD9 million in cash, which is down from last year as a result of mortgage deployment. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we completed a CAD10 million mortgage financing facility with Concentra Bank and have completed a first draw which has grown our cash position as a result after the end of the quarter. At the end of June, we also owed about CAD4 million on our existing CAD25 million revolving credit line with HSBC Bank.

We expect our cash position to be further enhanced when we complete the implementation of the other credit facility whose term sheets we announced in April. Our objective is to turn these facilities into highly scalable instruments, which provide the scalable capital required to build out a significantly sized mortgage book.

So those are the financial highlights from my spot as Chief Financial Officer. I will turn it over to Doug now for his comments.

Doug Emsley

Thanks everyone and welcome to the call. I am just going to hit a couple of the highlights here from a company and a business standpoint, but I will take you through, we have talked over the last couple of quarters about the good farming year that most farmers have had in 2017 throughout Western Canada.

Yields last year were strong and prices were strong and harvest went relatively smoothly. The crop quality was good and the grain movement was satisfactory in many areas. It was, all in all, a pretty good farming year. And as a result, strong cash flow reduced the need of farmers to turn to Input to solve the working capital issues that they typically have which is the focus of our company's capital stream product. So the net effect is our capital deployment into capital streams has been slow through the current year.

However, mortgage streams have been the area of most of our activity this year. In January, you may recall, we announced the pilot project and origination of our first mortgage stream. The pilot gave us the opportunity to further explore the concept and solidify our mortgage stream offering. All the early signs have been very, very good. Without any significant promotion, Input Capital has funded in excess of CAD27.1 million in mortgages with 39 farmers since the mortgage stream became a part of our company's product suite.

This next year will provide us with greater feel for the depth of the potential demand for mortgage streams. But over the longer term, at Input, we expect the mortgage stream to be an integral part of Input's business accounting for a larger and larger portion of our capital deployment going forward.

Marketing streams will also continue, of course, to be a vital part of our growing client base and getting more farmers into our portfolio. In 2017, we had marketed or reassigned marketing streams of 187 farmers. And in the 2018, we have grown that number to 274 and still counting. So that's a strong product and continues to be a strong product for us, especially as we continue to introduce ourselves into the ag community.

So, harvest this year has begun in most areas, a bit earlier than average timing. As a result we, as Brad indicated, expect some significant or some early canola sales in late August and throughout September prior to our fiscal end. And these canola sales are going to likely enhance our final results for the fiscal year.

So let me just summarize a little bit of our business currently. Were you to think about our trailing 12 months, volume of tons are up by 43%, streaming revenue is up by over 40%.We continue to get a good prices for our canola. Our expenses and G&A are under control with flat to falling. Our earnings-per-share is up by three times from CAD0.01 to CAD0.03 per share.

Our deployment in this quarter represents the largest third quarter deployment in the company's history, still continuing to operate with a solid balance sheet. Of course, we have CAD9 million in cash and no long-term debt and we are about to enter the period of the season or the year for us when cash will start coming in, in a substantial way.

These are all very strong numbers and I am very happy with the direction of the company and the results that we are achieving. I just want to make one last mention about our mortgage streams have continued to round out the company's product offerings in a significant way and allow Input to participate in marketing where the vast majority of farmers' capital needs are found. And that's in land financing.

Working capital solutions are still provided via the capital streams. Canola marketing solutions are provided by our marketing streams and the unique farmer friendly mortgage solution is provided by our mortgage streams. And we are continuing to round out our product offerings to farmers in a way that meets more and more of their needs. There is a time and a place for each of these stream types and we always want be able to offer farmers a stream that meets the need that they have today.

One last point I am going to mention is, we understand at Input from a management standpoint and from owners, because we are all owners here as well, our job is to create a profitable company and keep the market apprised of our progress and success. We will continue to do that. We continue to believe that our stock is undervalued, trading at less than book value and which is why we continue to have an active NCIB in place and that will continue.

So I am going to stop there and turn it over for questions. Thanks everyone for joining us in the call today. And operator, I turn it over to you for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And we do have a question from the line of Hossein Aram with Richardson GMP. Your line is now open.

Hossein Aram

Hi. Good morning. How much of the mortgage deployment you guys are directly lend? And how much you use a third-party? And what's the rate that you borrow money from?

Brad Farquhar

Yes. Thanks for the question, Hossein. When we originate a mortgage, we fund it. And then we take the mortgage to the bank and essentially margin it with them. And they will lend us up to 90% of the amount that we advanced to the farmer. So that would leave us with 10% of the principle that we are holding that we funded with our equity and 90% that we fund by borrowing from the bank. The interest rate on our current facility is 4.33% that we are borrowing and that is a fixed for five years, which matches the duration of the mortgage we have with the farmer.

Hossein Aram

Okay. 4.33%?

Brad Farquhar

That's right.

Hossein Aram

Okay. Thank you.

And there are no further questions in queue at this time. I will turn the call back over to our presenters for closing comments.

Brad Farquhar

Well, just thanks for participating everyone. As you know, Doug and I make ourselves available and our phone numbers are in every press release. So feel free to call, feel free to email. We are always happy to answer you questions. And there is just one last thing that I will mention is that yesterday on social media we announced the declared regional price for our marketing streams for the 2018 crop and it was CAD494.80. And most of the farmers get 95% of that price and that's about CAD470 per ton which is better than the price they would get if they went to the elevator today. So this is a good program that's working well for producers and we have just published that number. We publish it every year on August 15 and that's the basis for the formula for how the revenues from canola sales through marketing streams breakdown. If you have any further questions about that, feel free to call us. But we will be spreading that number around, because it's great number and a basis for more farmers to come and sign up and do marketing streams with us. Have yourselves a good rest of the summer and I guess back-to-school in a couple weeks. Bye for now.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.