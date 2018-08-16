Best And Worst Q3 2018: Consumer Cyclicals ETFs And Mutual Funds

FXD is our top-rated Consumer Cyclicals ETF and FBMPX is our top-rated Consumer Cyclicals mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 448 stocks in the Consumer Cyclicals sector.

The Consumer Cyclicals sector ranks eighth out of the 11 sectors as detailed in our Q3'18 Sector Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Consumer Cyclicals sector ranked seventh. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of the 448 stocks in the Consumer Cyclicals sector. See a recap of our 2Q18 Sector Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the sector. Not all Consumer Cyclicals sector ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 25 to 372). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Cyclicals sector should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Our Robo-Analyst technology[1] empowers our unique ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our rigorous analysis of each fund's holdings[2]. We think advisors and investors focused on prudent investment decisions should include analysis of fund holdings in their research process for ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best & Worst Ratings - Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Five ETFs (PBS, IEDI, FTXD, JHMC, PEZ) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best & Worst Ratings

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Two mutual funds (ICCCX, ICCAX) are excluded from Figure 2 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

FXD is the top-rated Consumer Cyclicals ETF and (FBMPX is the top-rated Consumer Cyclicals mutual fund. FXD earns a Very Attractive rating and FBMPX earns an Attractive rating.

IYC is the worst rated Consumer Cyclicals ETF and (FCNAX is the worst rated Consumer Cyclicals mutual fund. IYC earns a Neutral rating and FCNAX earns an Unattractive rating.

448 stocks of the 2850+ we cover are classified as Consumer Cyclicals stocks.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund's performance is only as good as its holdings' performance. Don't just take our word for it, see what Barron's says on this matter.

PERFORMANCE OF HOLDINGs = PERFORMANCE OF FUND

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Consumer Cyclicals ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs From the Worst ETFs

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Mutual Funds

This article originally published on July 17, 2018.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Peter Apockotos, and Kyle Guske receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector or theme.

[1]Harvard Business School features the powerful impact of our research automation technology in the case New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts.

[2]Ernst & Young's recent white paper "Getting ROIC Right" proves the superiority of our holdings research and analytics.

