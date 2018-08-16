Is Macy's A Turkey?

The retailer has an initial target to trade at 15x EPS estimates similar to Best Buy.

The guide up as 2018 EPS estimates are now above $4 per share.

Following Q2 earnings, Macy's (M) is getting crushed as if the company is a retailer in Turkey. The big beat in the quarter confirms that the pain is over for the retailer, but giving up the stock gains since mid-July isn't too surprising.

Image Source: Macy's website

Improving Trends

Heading into the quarterly report, Johnson Redbook had already provided an indication that Q3 chain store sales were seeing positive trends. Possibly, these numbers heightened expectations heading into the quarterly report and pushed the stock too high.

For Q2, Macy's actually crushed estimates so much that the department store hiked 2018 estimates by an incredible $0.20. The company only beat Q2 estimates by $0.08, so Macy's is in a way confirming the early Q3 trends seen by Johnson Redbook.

The stock, though, is getting slammed down 14% in mid-day trading. One would actually think that Macy's is a retailer in Turkey where trade wars with the U.S. are causing the overall weakness in the stock market.

The key comp sales figure was even positive in the seasonally weak Q2, setting up confidence in the 2H estimate for positive comps above 2%. The positive trends have Macy's forecasting that EPS hits $4.05 for the year. Analysts were down at only $3.87/share with the numbers surging from levels closer to $3.00 when the year started.

M EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

More Like Best Buy

While Macy's has seen an incredible surge in the last year, the stock is still down dramatically over a 3-year period. In comparison to other retailers that have survived the Amazon (AMZN) threat, Macy's has still underperformed, showing that all returns are relative.

The most famous survival story is Best Buy (BBY). Home electronics were one of the first categories to shift online, and Amazon set their sights on that category early. Best Buy struggled for years, and most thought the company might not survive, similar to how competitor Circuit City went out of business back in 2008.

Over the last five years, Best Buy is up 141%, and Macy's is actually down 22%. The incredible part is that Macy's was outperforming at the start of the period until the end of 2015 where Best Buy figured out how to counter the Amazon threat.

M data by YCharts

Due to more comfort in the ability to fend off Amazon, investors are willing to pay an earnings multiple premium of roughly 60% for Best Buy. My investment thesis is that Macy's will ultimately get re-rated and obtain a similar multiple to Best Buy as the market becomes more comfortable in the turnaround story. Macy's is clearly far too cheap at 9.4x forward EPS estimates while constantly hiking estimates, if the department store can survive and thrive the Amazon threat.

M PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Remember, this story doesn't even incorporate any value for the real estate. Due to the weakness in the daily retail operations, the market virtually forgot that real estate once obtained an estimated value of over $20 billion. Just last year, Cowen placed a $16 billion value on the real estate. The total stock value is down to only $11 billion now.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Macy's has several paths to success. The easiest current path to a higher stock price is continued improvements in the retail operations that prove to the market the ability of the department store to survive the Amazon threat.

Macy's is more a "Best Buy" than a Turkey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.