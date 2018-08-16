Avon Products Inc.: An Overview Of The Positive Q2 Earnings Call

Overview

Last week was Avon Products Q2 earnings conference call. Given the ongoing turnaround, it is important to listen to the call for insight from management.

Earnings

The earning numbers itself are not that impressive as stated in below screenshot from the earnings report. Constant dollar revenue growth was -2% (on like-for-like basis).

(Like-for-like bases is being used. As the accounting standard for revenue recognition has been changed)

Source: 10-Q report (2Q2018)

As mentioned above, the numbers without the context are not really impressive. The company still experienced negative adjusted diluted EPS of 0.03 USD. There have been made a lot of improvements though. Despite the earnings per share numbers still being negative.

Three out of the top five markets showed increasing revenue growth on constant dollar basis. Brazil had a big negative impact on the total revenue growth. We will go more in-depth on this in the next section.

Source: 10-Q report (2Q2018)

This earnings call was a great example that you should not only just look at the numbers or the slides, but also listen carefully. The audio revealed more detailed information regarding revenue growth. As Jamie Wilson (NASDAQ:CFO) said that from the top fifteen markets eight showed revenue growth in this quarter.

The revenue growth numbers themselves do not provide a lot of information at this moment as the company is currently in a turnaround. They should of course be closely monitored quarterly to check whether the improvements of the management are actually paying off. It is as of this quarter still to early to say anything about the effectiveness of turnaround.

A more in-depth dive into Brazil

Brazil is a top market for Avon Products. Unfortunately, revenues have declined 11.2% this quarter (on a constant dollar basis). This revenue decline was partly due to the nationwide truckers’ strike. The impact of the strike was rather big, as the company as a result lost one full advertising campaign. Excluding the truckers’ strike the quarterly revenue decline in Brazil would be around 5%.

“Despite negative revenue growth, action that have been taking [in Brazil] show signs of improvement” – Jamie Wilson (CFO)

During the questions & answers session an analyst from Citigroup rightfully asked the question: "what kind of actions have already been taken and what will be done more in the future?"

Jan Zijderveld, CEO of Avon, responded with the following explanation:

Differentiation

There are 6 million Avon representatives, but they are all not equal. Untill recently they were however treated similar. The process of really differentiating between the different types of representatives is now in progress. The differentiation will be in many forms. For example: different percentages of commission, different treatment in terms of training and different approach in management.

Management

A good management is of the upmost importance for a firm that is engaged in direct marketing. In Brazil there are currently 1.5 million representatives which are of course in need of good management.

In line with the recent hires in different demographics or business lines, management announced that a new general manager for Brazil has been hired. More details about the new hire will follow shortly.

The turnaround and the hiring in particular is being taken seriously by management. A good indication of this is that around 50% of the revenues have now been “refreshed” (which means that 50% of revenues now fall under a different manager than previously). The new hire in Brazil is included into this number.

Training

A big emphasize is being put on the training of the sales representatives. Not only in terms of using the new digital means such as the brochure (which will be discussed later), but also in general sales techniques and improvement points. Training is a great way of increasing sales without significantly increasing costs. It therefore should be viewed as positive that management is implementing this.

However, management did note that developing a great training program and implementing it will take time.

Brochure

The brochure will be a big contributor to not only revenue growth in Brazil, but also for the rest of the target markets. Previously it was not possible for Avon sales representatives to market the products in an easy way. This was due to the fact that there was only a paper brochure available for them to use. The new digital brochure changes this completely. We will talk more about this in the next section.

“if we would have excluded Brazil, our revenues would have increased by 1%” – Jamie Wilson (CFO)

The new digital brochure

As talked about earlier the new digital brochure is going to have a big impact on the company. It enables sales representatives to engage online with potential customers. The buying process for the customer is extremely easy and no service will be lost due to the online aspect as all orders still go through the representatives. These representatives are still in direct contact with the customer. The brochure is easy to share on WhatsApp, messenger, Facebook etc. There will be customizable brochures in the near future. So the representative will be able to really target the customer in a tailored way.

This digital innovation raised the question regarding data and how it will be used to maximize revenue. Management responded that this is a subject that is currently being looked into, but not implemented yet.

Service

Service has been a big topic in previous earnings calls and this certainly is a point that was in need of improvement. Management certainly took action right away as shown from the slide below.

Source: 10-Q report (2Q2018)

Jan Zijderveld had the following to say regarding the 25.000 calls that have been made to

“[the 25.000 calls] bring us closer to the representatives or to “our bosses” as I would like to call them internally”

The new “Avon for China” strategy

Another point that is not on the slides is the situation regarding China. China was ones a good market for Avon, but it rather rapidly declined. Currently Avon is in the process of forming a new strategy for the Chinese market. This strategy will be different from the strategy that is being used in the rest of the world by Avon. The key reasons for this are the rather radical differences between China and the other markets in which Avon operates in. The strategy will not be primarily focused on direct marketing. It will however be more focused on eCommerce and retail. Unfortunately, no more future details have been provided regarding the new “Avon for China” plan.

Conclusion

Changes inside the company are being made rapidly, but with clear focus. Management has been great in identifying the problems and tackling them. For which I praise Jan Zijderveld.

There are however still a lot of challenges ahead. These include but are not limited to:

Will the current actions be enough to stop the decline in representatives (and therefore (partly) the decline in revenues)?

Will the data be used efficiently? Now that due to the introduction of the digital brochure, Avon will be able to acquire much more data.

Is an expansion in China with a different business model a wise choice when the other key markets are currently still not preforming well enough?

Will the digitalization be used at its full potential by the representatives? (this is more a question regarding how effective the training of the representatives will be)

Despite all the challenges mentioned above, I am still bullish on Avon products Inc. As management has shown that, it can tackle problems quickly and in an appropriate way. This quarterly report also shows that direct marketing is certainly not death and the recent transition to a more digital approach that Avon is now taking will prove this in the future. However, for me to invest my own money in the company I would like to have a little bit more feedback on if the strategy is working/will work. The potential return I miss by entering later is a cost I am willing to take for a little bit more certainty.

“Transition takes time, there is no silver bullet.” – Jan Zijderveld (NYSE:CEO)

