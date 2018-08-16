Iamgold Corp. Second Quarter Earnings Results Analysis

IAG can only stabilize if the price of gold gets some positive traction which is quite uncertain now. A prudent strategy would be to hold your position.

The quarterly revenue came in at $277.4 million which missed revenue consensus estimate of over $23 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of minus $26.2 million.

Image: Burkina Faso - Essakane gold mine

Investment Thesis:

IAMGOLD (IAG) is a leading mid-tier gold producer based in Canada with five operating gold mines spread across three different continents (see graph below).

The company also has four major development projects (Westwood in Quebec, rare earth elements and Cote Gold in Quebec, Saramacca in Guyana, and Camp Caiman in French Guiana).

IAMGOLD presents an easy-to-follow production model based on three primary producing gold mines with excellent growth potential.

The Rosebel complex (Located in Suriname), including the Saramacca and the Brokolonko fields, is a promising project.

Furthermore, the company has ample liquidity over a $1 billion and no net debt, which is paramount for a successful investment long term.

IAMGOLD should be considered as a reliable long-term investment despite what is happening recently. However, IAG is highly influenced by the price of gold and could continue to weaken in spite of its excellent balance sheet.

Source: IAG Presentation.

Steve Letwin, the CEO, said in the conference call:

we had a very solid quarter. Our operations are very sound. They're performing very well. Our balance sheet is strong and we confirm our production and cost guidance going forward. Our growth projects are on track and this is a key element of our success going forward, and as you know, our team is executing and communicate, so we're going to be doing a lot of execution and a lot of communication.

Reserve life is now 16 years and well over the 2016 level.

Source: IAG Presentation 4Q'17

Note: IAMGOLD is targeting 1.2-1.3 million oz. by 2022 with AISC below $850/oz

IAMGOLD financial snapshot - the raw numbers:

IAMGOLD 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 244.7 226.5 207.6 238.2 219.7 232.5 282.4 252.5 260.5 274.5 268.8 291.1 314.5 277.4 Net Income in $ Million 24.1 -19.7 -83.8 -675.9 53.1 -12.2 17.0 -5.3 -18.0 506.5 30.8 -17.7 42.3 -26.2 EBITDA $ Million 81.2 62.1 0.5 -629.9 128.3 74.4 111.1 67.9 59.7 638.5 101.0 82.0 122.9 55.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 9.8% 0 0 0 24.2% 0 6.0% 0 0 184.5% 11.5% 0 13.4% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.06 -0.05 -0.21 -1.73 0.13 -0.03 0.04 -0.02 -0.04 1.08 0.07 -0.04 0.09 -0.06 Cash from operations in $ Million 30,0 31.7 13.9 -37.3 51.4 71.2 126.6 65.2 68.3 88.7 77.0 65.2 106.0 50.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 50.5 59.1 43.4 60.0 69.6 87.2 82.3 61.8 46.0 59.0 44.7 89.8 68.4 86.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -20.5 -27.4 -29.5 -97.3 -18.2 -16.0 44.3 3.4 22.3 29.7 32.3 -24.6 37.6 -36.2 Cash and short term investments $ Million 730.1 679.2 633.1 481.2 587.2 554.5 627.6 652.2 1,073.1 776.2 810.6 791,3 831.9 775.3 Long term Debt in $ Million 636.7 637.0 627.8 698.1 628.5 628.9 484.8 485.1 899.2 392.2 388.7 391.6 392.5 393.7 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 385.1 391.4 391.4 391.7 398.0 405.9 432.2 456.0 457.5 469.3 469.3 469.9 470.9 466.5

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

IAMGOLD - Gold Production and balance sheet details:

1 - Revenues

The quarterly revenue came in at $277.4 million which missed revenue consensus estimate of over $23 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of minus $26.2 million or a loss of $0.06 per share; down from Q2'17.

Carol Banducci, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Revenues of $277 million were up in the same quarter in 2017. The increase reflected a higher realized gold price and higher sales volume at Rosebel and was partially offset by lower sales volume at Essakane. Net cash from operating activities before changes in working capital was $73 million up 8% from the same period in 2017. Adjusted net earnings for the second quarter 2018 were $13 million up 205% from the previous year. the bottomline was impacted by a number of non-cash items including the depreciation adjustment and write-down of assets, write-down of a loan receivable related to the Sadiola Sulfide Project and unrealized foreign exchange losses.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One crucial financial element that I always analyze as a stable value is the company's free cash flow. On a yearly basis, IAG FCF is now $9.1 million ("TTM") (despite a negative FCF for the second quarter of $36.2 million).

Free cash flow is an important indicator that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment.

IAG is passing the FCF test, but barely.

3 - Gold production details

IAMGOLD produced 214K Au oz., the second quarter. Production for 2Q' 2017 was 223K Au oz. The second quarter was an excellent production quarter but the first quarter was "a tough act to follow" said Gord Stothart during the conference call.

All-in sustaining costs or "AISC" were quite low this quarter compared to the 2018 guidance of $990-1,070. IAG is struggling for years to reduce its AISC below $900 per ounce. The company's goal is to reach $850 per ounce by 2022 which seems far-fetched at the moment.

Source: IAG Presentation

At Essakane: Production was 97K oz this quarter, down 11% sequentially. IAMGOLD indicated in the conference call that it reduced non-sustaining capital guidance by $25 million of that amount $20 million is related to the Heap Leach project. It was due to deferring procurement activities until after the feasibility study is completed in the first quarter of 2019.

At Westwood:

The company advanced project pipeline:

Pitangui in Brazil,

Boto Gold in Senegal,

East Borosi in Nicaragua,

Siribaya in Mali,

Monster Lake and Nelligan project in Quebec.

And of course, Cote Gold advancing towards development.

Source: IAG presentation

Steve Letwin said in the conference call:

Our largest scale and most capital intensive project is Côté Gold. This is our lead project and a top priority as we work with Sumitomo who are here today and tomorrow by the way, and every quarter we have a detailed review with our partner to make sure that we're advancing Côté towards production in 2021.

AISC was lower sequentially primarily as a result of higher sustaining CapEx and higher cost of sales. AISC was $1,071 per ounce in the fourth quarter.

Costs guidance for 2018 is confirmed this quarter.

The company expects production to range between 850k and 900k ounces in 2018. CapEx 2018 will increase to $365 million plus or minus 5% in total.

Recent news: Iamgold sells 70% interest in French Guiana project to Columbus Gold:

The company has agreed a two-stage option to earn up to a 70% interest in the Maripa project. It will earn an initial 50% interest by incurring $5-million in expenditures within five years of the effective date of the agreement, with Columbus acting as the operator. It could elect to earn an additional 20% interest, should Iamgold elect not to participate in a 50:50 joint venture after the initial earn-in period

4 - Debt, shares buyback, and potential dividend

IAMGOLD has no net debt and total liquidity of $1.025 billion. Carol Banducci said:

Our balance sheet remains strong with $776 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in money market instruments and this excludes the restricted cash of $29 million. Now, if you net out our debt, our net cash position was $375 million at the end of the second quarter.

Technical analysis (Short term)

IAG has a decisive breakout in late July at $5.80, and the recent disappointing earnings results had a killer effect on the stock which collapsed and crossed its long-term resistance at $4.90. One apparent reason for this sudden collapse is the price of gold particularly vulnerable to the dollar strength. One line support that I can see now could be $4.50-4.45 (recommend a cautious buying at this level).

However, IAG can only stabilize if the price of gold gets some positive traction which is quite uncertain now. A prudent strategy would be to hold your position and wait for a stock stabilization before adding again.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may use the gold price weakness to start a new IAG position below $4.50