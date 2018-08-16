Nvidia Reports Approaching A New High At A Risky Level

The weekly chart shows that the stock has been losing momentum since setting the June 14 high but remains positive.

The stock entered 2018 above a ‘golden cross’ which set the stage for setting its all-time intraday high of $269.20 on June 14.

Momentum stocks are typically volatile around quarterly earnings reports, which make daily and weekly charts important to study in preparing your trading strategies.

Nvidia is a momentum semiconductor stock that is approaching my monthly risky level of $269.65 which would be a new all-time intraday high if tested.

Demand for semiconductors is an important economic indicator as almost every electronic product we buy contains computer chips - from your smallest handheld device to the automobile you drive.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the second largest component of the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) with a weighting of 8.37%.

The SOXX traded below its 200-day simple moving average on Wednesday but closed above it. A gap below this key moving average would be a bearish warning for the economy, for semiconductor stocks and the markets. The weekly chart for the SOXX ended last week negative which is a chart warning.

Nvidia closed Wednesday at $259.08 up 33.9% year to date solidly in bull market territory. The stock is down just 3.8% since setting its all-time intraday high of $269.20 set on June 14.

Analysts expect Nvidia to report earnings between $1.64 and $1.80 after the closing bell on Aug.16. The company makes computer graphics processors and related multimedia software. Most on Wall Street have a positive opinion on the stock. A product named Nvidia Turing GPU is said to provide the path to enhanced artificial intelligence. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock by two levels from underperform to outperform citing new opportunities in gaming, data centers and autonomous driving.

The daily chart for Nvidia

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows that Nvidia began 2018 above a ‘golden cross’ that formed about three years ago from significantly lower levels. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average indicating that higher prices lie ahead. This signal was in place when the stock set its all-time intraday high of $269.20 on June 14. The stock has been trading back and forth around its 50-day simple moving average since June 25 and is now above the average which is now $252.54. There is wide volatility between two horizontal lines which are my semiannual value level of $212.29 and my monthly risky level of $269.65.

The weekly chart for Nvidia

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Nvidia is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $252.58. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average or ‘reversion to the mean’ now at $100.42. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week rising to 59.80 up from 59.00 on Aug. 10. If the stock ends the week below $252.58 the weekly chart will become negative.

Given these charts and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average of $223.02 and then to my semiannual value level of $212.29. Looking to sell strength? Do so at my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $269.65 and $287.75, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.